Rochester, NY

Henry Eisemann
4d ago

perhaps the police should run an investigation. lmaojund. the PAB will never be of any value and never be taken serious or value on Anything a laughing stock

waynetimes.com

Wayne County Unofficial Election Results

While there many contested races within Wayne County this year, there were a few noteable races. Here are the unofficial results of the Federal, State, County and local town/village elections. The voting remains unofficial until next week, when mail-in ballots are counted. VILLAGE OF NEWARK:. To begin, the race between...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

175 Rochester Residents Will Get $500 Monthly From City Program

Under reparations and a guaranteed basic income program, 175 Rochester residents will receive $500 per month. The money comes from $2.2 million in federal funds and is distributed through the city's Guaranteed Basic Income Pilot Program, according to The U.S. Sun. This is the second year of the program, but it is unclear if any residents received funds last year. The city plans to begin the distribution of the funds in 2023. A city spokesperson, Carlet Cleare, told The Center Square,
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD: An officer shot two women on Costar Street, then took her own life

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police said a law enforcement officer shot two women at a home on Costar Street on Monday night, then took her own life. According to RPD, the 29-year-old officer shot herself and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at URMC. A 27-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman in her 30s is in the hospital after being shot multiple times in the upper body. She is expected to survive.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

How Rochester’s gun violence emergency impacts trauma teams

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – As Rochester’s gun and violence emergency continues, trauma surgeons in our community are struggling to keep pace. There’s been a dramatic rise in the number of people who come through their doors as victims of violence. The trauma team at Strong Memorial Hospital has...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police investigating claims of serial rapist in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — A local social media post that went viral claims a serial rapist is targeting the Park Avenue neighborhood, stalking women as they leave bars, waiting until they're alone, and then attacking and raping them. "Certainly when we become aware of reports of people being followed home...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

County Executive Bello: Proposed 2023 budget would lower property taxes to lowest since 1940s

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said the proposed county budget, revealed on Thursday, would lower property taxes to the lowest rates since the 1940s. At the conference about the $1.3 billion budget proposal, Bello said that Monroe County is in the best financial state its been in for decades. He said the county’s high credit rating shows that business is growing and developing.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Victim Identified in Norton St. Homicide

Rochester police have released the name of the city man who was shot to death in a weekend ambush on Norton Street. Twenty-seven-year-old Terry Howard Jr. was a passenger in a car that was pulling into a driveway Saturday night when he was shot. Another adult was driving, and two...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

News10NBC Investigates: How was a parolee charged with murder out of custody in the first place?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – When a parolee was charged with murder last week, the question became: how he was out of custody in the first place?. When we started to investigate the case, we learned that a week prior to the murder, the parolee was arrested for cutting off his GPS ankle monitor. But instead of going to jail for that violation he was released with another monitor.
ROCHESTER, NY
wdkx.com

City Of Rochester Buy The Block Program Deadline Is Nov. 15th

A program through the City Of Rochester is getting close to the deadline. City of Rochester’s “The Buy The Block” Program is giving an opportunity to potential first time homeowners. The deadline to apply is November 15th click on the link below to access the application. https://www.cityofrochester.gov/BuyTheBlock/
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Woman stabbed on Seneca Manor Dr.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a woman in her 20s was stabbed early Sunday morning in Rochester on Seneca Manor Drive. The victim is being treated at Rochester General Hospital. Her injury is not considered life-threatening. The RPD does not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with additional information […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Benefit concert raises funds towards resettlement of Ukrainian family

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Connie Fredericks-Malone performed for a benefit concert in support of Called to Care, Canandaigua’s effort to resettle a Ukrainian family in Canandaigua. Connie Fredericks-Malone sings jazz standards and she recently performed her one-woman show “Alone with My Music” at the Rochester Fringe Festival and received...
CANANDAIGUA, NY

