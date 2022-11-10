Read full article on original website
Henry Eisemann
4d ago
perhaps the police should run an investigation. lmaojund. the PAB will never be of any value and never be taken serious or value on Anything a laughing stock
5
waynetimes.com
Wayne County Unofficial Election Results
While there many contested races within Wayne County this year, there were a few noteable races. Here are the unofficial results of the Federal, State, County and local town/village elections. The voting remains unofficial until next week, when mail-in ballots are counted. VILLAGE OF NEWARK:. To begin, the race between...
Temporary block to recreational cannabis licenses causes uncertainty for local businesses
FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Those around Western New York and the Finger Lakes region temporarily blocked by a federal judge from receiving a recreational marijuana dispensary license are speaking out on the negative impact this may have on their local businesses. This is due to a lawsuit filed by an out-of-state cannabis company arguing […]
Midterm election turnout in Monroe County declines again
A canvass report by the Monroe County Board of Elections released Friday showed that, although early voting numbers were strong, there was another turnout decline among registered voters. Early voting accounted for 55,000 or roughly 20 percent of the votes cast, double the number recorded last year. The 2020 presidential...
175 Rochester Residents Will Get $500 Monthly From City Program
Under reparations and a guaranteed basic income program, 175 Rochester residents will receive $500 per month. The money comes from $2.2 million in federal funds and is distributed through the city's Guaranteed Basic Income Pilot Program, according to The U.S. Sun. This is the second year of the program, but it is unclear if any residents received funds last year. The city plans to begin the distribution of the funds in 2023. A city spokesperson, Carlet Cleare, told The Center Square,
State officials celebrate completion of affordable housing rehabilitation project in Rochester
Officials said the apartments will remain affordable to households with incomes below or at 60%
Rochester Fire Department holds ceremony for 17 promoted officers
17 officers were promoted — six were promoted to captains and 11 were promoted to lieutenants.
Rochester Rundown: Election 2022, ax murder sentence, Diddy buying local cannabis operation
Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days. It’s everything you need to know, or might have missed.
Neighbors rallying against redeveloping Irondequoit Catholic school
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the property is owned by St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish. We apologize for the error. IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — On the corner of St. Paul and Colebrook Drive in Irondequoit stands St. Thomas the Apostle Church —still active— and behind it, an empty building that used to […]
WHEC TV-10
Man arrested in Ontario County after probation officers were threatened
ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — Deputies in Ontario County have made an arrest in connection to terroristic threats against members of probation. Russel Leonard Carlson, 44, is accused of threatening to commit crimes against members of probation in an attempt to influence policy. He was taken into custody after a...
WHEC TV-10
RPD: An officer shot two women on Costar Street, then took her own life
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police said a law enforcement officer shot two women at a home on Costar Street on Monday night, then took her own life. According to RPD, the 29-year-old officer shot herself and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at URMC. A 27-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman in her 30s is in the hospital after being shot multiple times in the upper body. She is expected to survive.
WHEC TV-10
How Rochester’s gun violence emergency impacts trauma teams
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – As Rochester’s gun and violence emergency continues, trauma surgeons in our community are struggling to keep pace. There’s been a dramatic rise in the number of people who come through their doors as victims of violence. The trauma team at Strong Memorial Hospital has...
WHEC TV-10
Police release name of man shot and killed Saturday on Norton Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As shootings and crime continue to rise, children are becoming collateral damage. Two kids, 7 and 8 years old watched, as a family member was murdered on Saturday night on Norton Street. Local activists are devastated that the youngest in our community are now caught in...
13 WHAM
Police investigating claims of serial rapist in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A local social media post that went viral claims a serial rapist is targeting the Park Avenue neighborhood, stalking women as they leave bars, waiting until they're alone, and then attacking and raping them. "Certainly when we become aware of reports of people being followed home...
WHEC TV-10
County Executive Bello: Proposed 2023 budget would lower property taxes to lowest since 1940s
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said the proposed county budget, revealed on Thursday, would lower property taxes to the lowest rates since the 1940s. At the conference about the $1.3 billion budget proposal, Bello said that Monroe County is in the best financial state its been in for decades. He said the county’s high credit rating shows that business is growing and developing.
iheart.com
Victim Identified in Norton St. Homicide
Rochester police have released the name of the city man who was shot to death in a weekend ambush on Norton Street. Twenty-seven-year-old Terry Howard Jr. was a passenger in a car that was pulling into a driveway Saturday night when he was shot. Another adult was driving, and two...
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: How was a parolee charged with murder out of custody in the first place?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – When a parolee was charged with murder last week, the question became: how he was out of custody in the first place?. When we started to investigate the case, we learned that a week prior to the murder, the parolee was arrested for cutting off his GPS ankle monitor. But instead of going to jail for that violation he was released with another monitor.
wdkx.com
City Of Rochester Buy The Block Program Deadline Is Nov. 15th
A program through the City Of Rochester is getting close to the deadline. City of Rochester’s “The Buy The Block” Program is giving an opportunity to potential first time homeowners. The deadline to apply is November 15th click on the link below to access the application. https://www.cityofrochester.gov/BuyTheBlock/
Woman stabbed on Seneca Manor Dr.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a woman in her 20s was stabbed early Sunday morning in Rochester on Seneca Manor Drive. The victim is being treated at Rochester General Hospital. Her injury is not considered life-threatening. The RPD does not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with additional information […]
RPD: Driver arrested after attempting to assault officer at fire scene
The vehicle was stopped in the area of Genesee Street by police as the driver of the vehicle exited and tried punching an officer.
WHEC TV-10
Benefit concert raises funds towards resettlement of Ukrainian family
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Connie Fredericks-Malone performed for a benefit concert in support of Called to Care, Canandaigua’s effort to resettle a Ukrainian family in Canandaigua. Connie Fredericks-Malone sings jazz standards and she recently performed her one-woman show “Alone with My Music” at the Rochester Fringe Festival and received...
