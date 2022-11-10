Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattooist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in California (Opinion Piece)justpene50Altadena, CA
12 Spots to Gobble Up Thanksgiving in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Jay Leno Reportedly Hospitalized Following "Severe Medical Emergency"News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Related
Brittany Mahomes infuriated by frightening Juju Smith-Schuster hit
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback JuJu Smith-Schuster was placed in concussion protocol after a nasty hit by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco. Concussions have been front and center in the NFL, most notably earlier in the season when Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa demonstrated a fencing response after hitting the back of his head on the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. In Week 11, there was another scary incident involving a top player on the Kansas City Chiefs.
KC Chiefs put in waiver claim on Jerry Tillery
The Kansas City Chiefs were identified as one of eight teams that put in a waiver claim on DL Jerry Tillery. Jerry Tillery ended up staying in the AFC West, but it won’t be with the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the Chiefs’ interest and submitted a claim on Tillery, a former player for the Los Angeles Chargers, it was the Las Vegas Raiders who ended up winning the chance to employ Tillery for the second half of the ’22 season.
Here’s what Nick Sirianni said about Brandon Graham’s hit on Taylor Heinicke
Head coach Nick Sirianni addressed the controversial Brandon Graham penalty that sealed the deal on Philadelphia’s first loss of the season. Philadelphia Eagles fans won’t be lamenting the fact that the team blew its undefeated season against a division rival on national television, it will be how the loss happened.
Packers are moving on from Amari Rodgers
The Packers gave Amari Rodgers ample chance to retain the lead punt returner job but they’re finally yanking him from that role. Fans in Green Bay had to be wondering how many fumbles Amari Rodgers could get away with this season before the Packers went with a different option.
Jeff Saturday embarrasses Josh McDaniels, Raiders with debut win: Best memes and tweets
Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday was triumphant in his debut against the Raiders, putting even more pressure on Josh McDaniels. Jeff Saturday was the Colts‘ surprise pick to take over as interim head coach after the firing of Frank Reich. A week of debate followed, considering Saturday’s lack of coaching experience at any level. Was Jim Irsay insane?
Rams’ Cooper Kupp to undergo ankle surgery, head to IR
The LA Rams announced Tuesday that wide receiver Cooper Kupp will undergo ankle surgery and will be placed on the injured reserve. Kupp suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 10.
The likelihood of a Bills-Vikings Super Bowl LVII matchup, according to experts
After the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, the odds of the two making Super Bowl LVII have increased. After watching the unexpected overtime thriller between the Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings, NFL fans and analysts quickly dubbed the Week 10 game as the “Game of The Year.”
