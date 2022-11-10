She’s clapping back at people who continue to bash her on her social media pages. A new prayer penned on social media by Tiffany Haddish shows she’s rising above. The comedian faced a wave of pushback months ago after two siblings sued both her and Aries Spears over a skit. The brother and sister were just kids when they participated in comedy sketches that were sexual in nature. In one, Spears portrayed a pedophile who was attracted to the seven-year-old son of a character played by Haddish.

22 HOURS AGO