Read full article on original website
Related
New Gisele Bündchen Costa Rica Photo Emerges After Tom Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen was all smiles in Costa Rica Monday on the heels of her high-profile… The post New Gisele Bündchen Costa Rica Photo Emerges After Tom Brady Divorce appeared first on Outsider.
Gisele Bündchen is all smiles on her first family trip after divorcing Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen’s new era comes with tons of adventures. The former Victoria’s Secret model recently took her kids to Costa Rica to spend quality time. The family trip is also the first time they go on vacation after Gisele and Tom Brady finalized their divorce. The Brazilian...
hotnewhiphop.com
Gisele Bündchen Gets Close With Jiu-Jitsu Teacher
A source close to Tom Brady thinks Gisele ended the marriage a little too abruptly. Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady recently got divorced from one another. The two had been married for 13 years, and they had multiple children. Unfortunately, it seemed like the marriage was simply not viable, especially after Tom Brady went back to football.
hotnewhiphop.com
21 Savage Responds To Nas Controversy
21 says he would never disrespect any legend in the game. 21 Savage isn’t a fan of the Internet twisting his words. On Monday, the Her Loss rapper found himself in hot water after making comments about Nas and his new album Kings Disease 3. During a heated Clubhouse debate earlier over the weekend, 21 stated, “What y’all saying, relevant though? I don’t feel like he’s relevant. I just feel like he got fans.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Quavo’s Sister Vows To Find Takeoff’s Killer
Kashara Marshall shared a post about her slain nephew’s passing. It’s been two weeks since the untimely death of Takeoff. The Migos rapper was gunned down in Houston while attending a private party with Quavo. Earlier this week, a public funeral was held for Takeoff in his hometown of Atlanta. Several celebrities attended the service, including Drake, Justin Bieber and more.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B & Quavo Pen Emotional Messages To Takeoff: “You Are OUR Angel”
Beautiful words about the late Kirsnick Khari Ball continue to pour in following yesterday’s memorial. Friday (November 11) was an undeniably emotional day for the family of 28-year-old Migos rapper, Takeoff. After he was shot and killed in Houston earlier this month, the Atlanta native has been laid to rest. Now, he continues to be mounted by the friends, family, and fans that he leaves behind.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Clowned For Bonnet Pic, 21 Savage Reacts
The Toronto star also bet $121k on a game of 2K between his collaborator 21 Savage and streamer Kai Cenat. Many of Drake’s bars, disses, and refrains on Her Loss have entered the pantheon of 6 God memes online. Especially “21, can you do something for me” went viral on platforms like TikTok, plus his cheeky “Purr” ad-lib. Recently, 21 responded to a couple of these with streamer Kai Cenat. Meanwhile, there’s a recent Drake pic in a bonnet that begs a reaction.
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled Hilariously Rests Shoes On A Pillow At Heat Game
DJ Khaled takes his shoes very seriously. DJ Khaled is one of the most eccentric people in the music world. He is a hilarious personality, and sometimes, he likes to engage in grand displays of opulence. This is especially true when it comes to his sneakers. He has a new Air Jordan 5 collaboration, and Khaled is making sure his shoes are treated like royalty.
hotnewhiphop.com
Rihanna Reflects On Parenting: “Being A New Mom Is Insane”
Rihanna recently spoke about parenting with A$AP Rocky, admitting that she’s discovering a new type of tiredness. Rihanna discussed her life as a parent with Vogue during a recent interview ahead of her Savage x Fenty Volume Vol. 4 show. The Anti singer spoke about discovering a new type of “tired,” as well as the beauty of her child’s smile.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chris Brown Clears Up “Robitussin” Confusion On “Under The Influence”
Another lyric is being discussed online and Chris Brown is setting the record straight. In 2019, Brown delivered his acclaimed album Indigo, along with its extended version. The latter hosted “Under The Influence,” a sultry track that soon became a fan favorite. Just three weeks ago, Breezy delivered the visual to the single, and it caused fans to revisit the song’s lyrics.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tiffany Haddish Shares Prayer Addressing Haters
She’s clapping back at people who continue to bash her on her social media pages. A new prayer penned on social media by Tiffany Haddish shows she’s rising above. The comedian faced a wave of pushback months ago after two siblings sued both her and Aries Spears over a skit. The brother and sister were just kids when they participated in comedy sketches that were sexual in nature. In one, Spears portrayed a pedophile who was attracted to the seven-year-old son of a character played by Haddish.
Comments / 0