Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 roadmap for Season 01
Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 roadmap for everything new that's dropping in Season 01
Crimsix reveals Modern Warfare 2 trick that instantly improves FOV
Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter is one of the greatest players to ever touch Call of Duty and he’s dropped a nice trick that will help Modern Warfare 2 players get the best FOV, giving them a leg up on the competition. While Field of View discourse in Call...
How to change your name color in Modern Warfare 2
The latest edition of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has implemented many new things, including a new way to tune weapons, unlock camos, and change the player name color. Modern Warfare 2 allows players to customize the color of their player name for those who want to stand out while sitting on someone’s friend list. This color customizer doesn’t appear in-game or while waiting in the lobby but shows up for the player when editing their loadout and on the friend list. The only downside to adding these cool colors to a player profile is that players can only do it using the clan tag function.
Modern Warfare 2 players are falling in love with a new anti-camping tool
If you hate campers, you're going to love this.
Modern Warfare 2 already has a generous discount at Amazon
Been looking to buy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 but have been put off by the launch price of £69.99? You might be in luck with this solid, early Amazon discount. Just ahead of Black Friday 2022, Amazon UK is hosting a pretty good Modern Warfare 2 deal not long after the game's release. The deal is available for both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and drops the price down to £58. That's a significant saving of £11.99. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).
Streamer says ‘Warzone 2.0’ developers want gamers to “stop comparing it” to ‘Escape From Tarkov’
A streamer has said that Warzone 2.0 developers want gamers to “stop comparing” the new game to Escape From Tarkov. Warzone 2.0 will launch this week (November 16), following release of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Last week (November 10), Activision shared an article outlining some of Warzone 2.0‘s major changes – including a new Gulag system that will let players team up with their rivals to escape – before its much-anticipated DMZ mode was revealed in a content creator event.
God of War Ragnarok photo mode shows parts of Kratos nobody needs to see
YouTuber Speclizer managed to access God of War Ragnarok’s unfinished photo mode, though some of the features show parts of Kratos no one needs to see. Despite the feature’s boom in popularity, Kratos’ 2018 adventure launched without a Photo Mode in tow. Developer Santa Monica Studio didn’t leave virtual photographers hanging permanently, however.
Steam Has a New Freebie for PlayStation Fans
Valve's PC marketplace Steam has a new freebie this week for PlayStation fans. Over the course of the past couple of years, PlayStation has continued to strengthen its presence on Steam with the release of games like God of War, Days Gone, Marvel's Spider-Man, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and many others. And while this freebie in question isn't related to any of these aforementioned titles, it's instead associated with PlayStation's latest PC release.
GTA 6 Rumor Leaks Major New Gameplay Feature
A new rumor about GTA 6 -- the tentative name for the new Grand Theft Auto game in development at Rockstar Games -- has potentially leaked a prominent new gameplay feature. As you may know, earlier this year GTA 6 leaked online in a massive way, giving fans their first look at a very early version of the game. This footage in turn revealed things like the game's dual protagonists and its Vice City setting. What it didn't show though was the ability to go prone, which hasn't been in any previous GTA game, but is supposedly going to be in this one.
GameStop Finally Has Some Good PS5 News for PlayStation Fans
GameStop shared good news this week for PlayStation fans still looking for where to buy a PS5 in time for the holidays. While PS5 restocks are often sporadic and difficult to get in on, GameStop announced another of those this week by confirming that the PlayStation console will be back in stock in stores. These always have an implied "for a limited time" disclaimer attached to them since restocks go so quickly, but you've at least got a shot at getting one once more if you still need one or just want another.
Star Wars Game Developer Reveals Why Darth Vader Turned Into a Scorpion
When it comes to Star Wars video games, Lucasfilm works closely with developers to make sure that the finished product is faithful to the license. While that's true now, it was not always the case! In 1987, Namco released a Star Wars video game for the Japanese Famicom that was... strange to say the least. The game greatly differed from its source material, most notably in its depiction of Darth Vader. Players encounter the villain multiple times in the game, and the boss fights see Vader transform into a scorpion, a shark, a pterodactyl, and a Wampa!
Steam Makes One of Its Most Controversial Games Just $0.99
One of the most controversial games of all time is currently $0.99 on Steam thanks to a new promotional sale. In the modern era, "controversial" games are far less common than they used to be for a variety of reasons. The primary reason though is that games themselves aren't as controversial as they used to be. Whether it's sexualized content in video games or violence in video games, society has shifted in its view on both. For example, if Postal 2 were released in 2022 it wouldn't be the mega-controversial release it was when it dropped in 2023.
Xbox Considering Adding Feature That Could Make Your Console Worse
Xbox is considering adding a feature that will make your Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X consoles worse, but it's for a good reason. The speculation is based on a new questionnaire Microsoft has been circulating through the Xbox Insider Program. There's a wide range of topics covered in the survey, but the most interesting one is the mention of a feature, or more specifically, an option, for players to opt-in to reduce frame rates, resolution, and more in order to save energy.
New PS5 Controller Revealed
PlayStation 5 owners will soon have another DualSense controller alternative now that Razer has revealed its newest controller: the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro. It's licensed by PlayStation and is intended to be used with either the PlayStation 5 or PC platforms, and it boasts quite a few features and the potential for customization which, at a glance, makes it look like it a worthy contender in the premium PlayStation controller space.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 battle pass guide
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is packed to the brim with customizable content. Like many games on the market right now, there are several ways to acquire new skins, attachments, banners, and player models. Modern Warfare 2 gives fans the option of acquiring items through purchase in the store,...
Nintendo Switch Giving Away One of the Best Games of All Time for Just $2
Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can currently play one of the best games of all time for just $2, courtesy of a new Nintendo eShop sale. Since Nintendo began to crack down on absurdly low discounts on the Nintendo eShop, it's been a little more challenging to find great deals on the platform, especially compared to the likes of Steam or the PlayStation Store. However, there are still deals to be had if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of discounts at any given time on the Nintendo eShop. The latest is for Inside from developer Playdead, which is $2 for a limited time thanks to a 90% discount.
The best weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II: Every gun ranked
Your performance in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has a lot to do with the weapon you come equipped with. Sure, a skilled player can excel with most weapons in the game, but having the best firearm for any given situation will lead you to more victories — regardless of your playstyle. At launch, Modern Warfare II has 41 primary weapons (excluding the Riot Shield) across seven categories, each with different stats, strengths, and weaknesses.
Xbox Game Pass Reveals 10 New Games for November 2022
Xbox revealed another set of new Xbox Game Pass Games this week that are planned for the second half of November 2022. A total of 10 new games consisting of a mix of Xbox, cloud, and PC games were confirmed with some of those being day-one releases or game preview games, too. The first of the second batch of November games are out today with more to come throughout the rest of the month, and now that the next lineup has been revealed, all of the November 2022 games announced previously for the first half of the month are in the subscription service by now.
Nintendo Switch 2 Could Contain Highly-Requested Feature
It sounds like the eventual successor to the Nintendo Switch could contain a feature that fans have been making known for quite some time they want to see in Nintendo's next console. With the transition from the Wii U to Nintendo Switch, one of the biggest things that was lost was the ability to natively play games from previous platforms. While Nintendo ended up porting a number of titles from Wii U to Switch, the Switch itself didn't contain any backward compatibility functions. Luckily, based on new comments from one boss at Nintendo, it sounds like there's a good chance this won't end up happening again with Switch 2.
Mortal Kombat and Injustice Boss Confirms Some Good News for Fans
NetherRealm Studios boss, Ed Boon -- the creative director of both the Mortal Kombat series and the Injustice series -- has some good news for fans looking forward to the next game out of the Chicago-based studio. This coming spring, it will be four years since the release of Mortal Kombat 11. Four years isn't a very long hiatus for most developers, but NetherRealm Studios had developed a cadence of releasing a new game every two years, alternating between Mortal Kombat and Injustice in the process, so it's a long break for it. This is why many expected to get Injustice 3 in 2021 and then Mortal Kombat 12 in 2023. The latter could still happen, but obviously, the former did not.
