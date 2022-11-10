Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can currently play one of the best games of all time for just $2, courtesy of a new Nintendo eShop sale. Since Nintendo began to crack down on absurdly low discounts on the Nintendo eShop, it's been a little more challenging to find great deals on the platform, especially compared to the likes of Steam or the PlayStation Store. However, there are still deals to be had if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of discounts at any given time on the Nintendo eShop. The latest is for Inside from developer Playdead, which is $2 for a limited time thanks to a 90% discount.

3 DAYS AGO