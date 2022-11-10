Read full article on original website
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?Fatim HemrajTualatin, OR
“That’s Why We Want These Guns Off The Streets"Still UnsolvedPortland, OR
How To Market Your Home In PortlandTammy EminethPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Jefferson HS student injured in drive-by shooting, hospitals report spike in children's RSV casesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: CTGR opening opioid treatment clinic in Portland, 'Symbiosis' debuts at Portland Art MuseumEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland Timbers to play in Coachella Valley preseason invitational
The Portland Timbers’ next matches are set. Twelve MLS teams, including Portland, will participate in the second annual Coachella Valley Invitational from Feb. 1-18 in Indio, California. The preseason matches will take place at the Empire Polo Club. Other teams participating include: Charlotte FC, D.C. United, LA Galaxy, LAFC,...
Portland Timbers sign forward Felipe Mora to contract extension
As he continues recovery from major knee surgery that ended his 2022 season, Chilean forward Felipe Mora signed a contract extension with the Portland Timbers, the club announced Monday. Mora, 29, inked an extension that could keep him with Portland through the 2025 season, with a club option for the...
Trail Blazers assign Gregg Brown III to NBA G League
The Portland Trail Blazers have assigned forward Greg Brown III to the NBA G League and he will play for the Ontario Clippers, who are affiliated with the LA Clippers. Brown has made just four appearances this season for the Trail Blazers, averaging 2.5 points in six minutes per game.
5 observations from the Portland Trail Blazers’ revealing 4-2 trip
The Portland Trail Blazers left the American Airlines Center Saturday night in Dallas disappointed that they had allowed a potential victory to slip away. For that reason, Damian Lillard, ever the competitor, stopped short of calling the team’s six-game trip “great.”. “It could have been great with this...
What they’re saying nationally, in Seattle after Oregon Ducks lose to Washington
No. 6 Oregon lost to No. 25 Washington 37-34 at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. The losses eliminated the Ducks (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) from College Football Playoff contention and they are tied for second in the Pac-12. Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally and in Seattle after the game:...
Calgary Hitmen at Portland Winterhawks: Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch the stream
What: The Portland Winterhawks (13-1-1-1) take on the Calgary Hitmen (10-4-1-1) in Western Hockey League action. When: Tuesday, November 15, 7pm. Where: Memorial Coliseum. Watch: You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one game). Listen: Winterhawks and Hitmen audio. Follow:. The box score.
Recapping Portland’s epic trip with 5 key takeaways: Blazer Focused podcast
The Portland Trail Blazers went 4-2 on their recent trip and return home tied for the best record in the Western Conference at 9-4. The Blazer Focused podcast, supported by ZoomCare (Beyond Better™ Healthcare) goes through the five observations on the trip made by Aaron Fentress, who covers the team for The Oregonian/OregonLive. He is joined by podcast producer, Andrew Theen. Craig Birnbach is on vacation and unavailable to keep Fentress in check this week. Theen stands no chance.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
The Portland Trail Blazers return home to host the San Antonio Spurs after a six-game trip that saw them go 4-2. The Blazers enter Tuesday tied for first place in the Western Conference after getting off to a start that many didn’t see coming. But is it sustainable. Damian Lillard thinks so.
Trail Blazers’ Gary Payton II still progressing but, ‘Not ready to play, yet’
The Portland Trail Blazers have developed into one of the best defensive units in the NBA. And they’ve done so without a key free agent acquisition who was signed to help fix the defense. Gary Payton II has yet to play this season while recovering from offseason core muscle...
Status of injured Oregon offensive linemen Ryan Walk, Alex Forsyth unclear as Ducks prepare to face Utah
The status of Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix and offensive linemen Ryan Walk and Alex Forsyth for this week’s game against Utah is unclear. Oregon coach Dan Lanning declined to share any updates on the three players. Nix briefly left last week’s game with a right leg injury before returning for UO’s final drive. Walk and Forsyth left with right foot and right shoulder injuries, respectively.
BetMGM bonus code for Monday Night Football: $1,000 risk-free bet for Commanders vs. Eagles
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Washington Commanders take on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football, and you can enjoy a $1,000 risk-free bet with BetMGM...
Sun Bowl remains likely for Oregon State, Smith gets a contract extension: 10 takeaways from Beavers’ 38-10 win over Cal
Here are 10 takeaways from Oregon State’s 38-10 win over California, which improves the Beavers’ record to 7-3 with two regular season games remaining:. The Sun Bowl and Oregon State are almost assured to be reunited after a 14-year absence. With Oregon and UCLA losing Saturday, odds are lengthening against the Pac-12 getting a CFP berth or two NY6 bowl games. That means the Pac-12′s bowl pecking order is Rose, Alamo, Holiday, Vegas, Sun, LA and ESPN-created bowls is intact.
Dan Lanning: ‘I wished I would have called a timeout ...’ on pivotal 4th and 1 against Washington
Oregon coach Dan Lanning said he wishes he would have called timeout before the critical fourth and 1 with 1:30 to go against Washington that ended with Ducks running back Noah Whittington slipping in the backfield while quarterback Bo Nix was a bystander on the sideline. Nix went down after...
Dates, start times and venues set for semifinals of Oregon Class 6A and 5A football playoffs
The state semifinals for Oregon high school football are coming right up. With Friday night’s quarterfinals complete, the next round has been set. The semifinals for Class 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A and 1A (6-man) will be posted later in the weekend as there are quarterfinal games for those classifications being played on Saturday as well.
Subscriber football pick ’em: Who will win this week’s Oregon high school playoff games?
It’s the penultimate week of high school football and many of the state’s championship tournaments are preparing to set their title games. Games are all being played at neutral sites this week, so make sure to check out where this week’s games are being played:
