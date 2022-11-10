ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Why the AP called control of the US Senate for the Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats held control of the Senate on Saturday after The Associated Press declared Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto the winner in the Nevada Senate race. Her victory over Republican Adam Laxalt meant Democrats would hold onto a narrow lead in the chamber, controlling at least 50 seats and with the vice president’s tiebreaking vote, the majority.
Trump prepares to launch 3rd campaign for the White House

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is preparing to launch his third campaign for the White House on Tuesday, looking to move on from disappointing midterm defeats and defy history amid signs that his grip on the Republican Party is waning. Trump had hoped to use the GOP’s expected gains in last week’s elections as a springboard to vault himself to his party’s nomination. Instead, he finds himself being blamed for backing a series of losing candidates after Republicans failed to take control of the Senate. While the party was on the cusp of retaking control of...
48,000 University of California academic workers on strike

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tens of thousands of academic employees across the University of California’s 10 campuses walked off the job Monday, demanding better pay and benefits in what union leaders say could be the largest work stoppage the prestigious public university system has ever faced. The unions...
US, China climate envoys to ‘meet later’ at UN summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry indicated on Tuesday he’ll hold talks with his Chinese counterpart at annual United Nations climate talks underway in Egypt, in the latest sign of improving relations between the world’s top two polluters after a meeting between their leaders Monday.
Climate activist blasts leaders holding onto fossil projects

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate slammed world leaders Tuesday who persist in backing new fossil fuel projects despite science warnings that this will push temperatures across the planet to dangerous highs. Countries agreed in the 2015 Paris climate accord to limit global warming to...

