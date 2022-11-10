Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Why the AP called control of the US Senate for the Democrats
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats held control of the Senate on Saturday after The Associated Press declared Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto the winner in the Nevada Senate race. Her victory over Republican Adam Laxalt meant Democrats would hold onto a narrow lead in the chamber, controlling at least 50 seats and with the vice president’s tiebreaking vote, the majority.
Trump prepares to launch 3rd campaign for the White House
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is preparing to launch his third campaign for the White House on Tuesday, looking to move on from disappointing midterm defeats and defy history amid signs that his grip on the Republican Party is waning. Trump had hoped to use the GOP’s expected gains in last week’s elections as a springboard to vault himself to his party’s nomination. Instead, he finds himself being blamed for backing a series of losing candidates after Republicans failed to take control of the Senate. While the party was on the cusp of retaking control of...
‘Time for a change;’ Long Islanders, local congressman sound off on Donald Trump's potential third bid for presidency
Many Republicans are saying the GOP needs a new standard bearer and that growing list includes former Seaford Congressman Peter King.
Conservative groups renew push to postpose Senate leadership elections
Conservative groups pressed Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) staff at a meeting Tuesday morning to delay the Senate GOP leadership elections that are scheduled for later this week, signaling they are not letting up pressure after last week’s election results disappointed many in the party. The effort...
WPTV West Palm Beach
'That is just noise,' Fla. governor says of Trump's 'DeSanctimonious' comment
Florida's governor on Tuesday appeared to dismiss recent critical comments aimed at him by former President Donald Trump as "just noise."
WHEC TV-10
48,000 University of California academic workers on strike
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tens of thousands of academic employees across the University of California’s 10 campuses walked off the job Monday, demanding better pay and benefits in what union leaders say could be the largest work stoppage the prestigious public university system has ever faced. The unions...
WHEC TV-10
US, China climate envoys to ‘meet later’ at UN summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry indicated on Tuesday he’ll hold talks with his Chinese counterpart at annual United Nations climate talks underway in Egypt, in the latest sign of improving relations between the world’s top two polluters after a meeting between their leaders Monday.
WHEC TV-10
Climate activist blasts leaders holding onto fossil projects
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate slammed world leaders Tuesday who persist in backing new fossil fuel projects despite science warnings that this will push temperatures across the planet to dangerous highs. Countries agreed in the 2015 Paris climate accord to limit global warming to...
Venezuelans stranded in México doing brisk trade as barbers
“We are here working and demonstrating that we seek to earn our living honorably and my thinking is to cross and request asylum.”
