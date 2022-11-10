Why Data Transparency Is the Most Important Metric for Healthcare Providers Right Now

Read full article on original website
Debunking 3 Common Myths About Healthcare Revenue Cycle Partnerships
The healthcare industry is facing unprecedented challenges, including severe labor shortages. According to a recent study, more than nine in 10 health systems and physician groups are experiencing a workforce shortage in revenue cycle management (RCM), with many of those reporting vacancies in over half of their RCM roles. This is one of the many reasons why there has never been a better time for health systems to think outside the box for solutions, including an RCM partnership. Often, when organizations first think of RCM partnerships, words such as ‘outsourcing’ come to mind. In reality, an RCM partnership is just that: an alliance of shared goals that drive positive outcomes for the organization, its employees and its patients.
KLAS Report Reveals EMR Functionality & Value Top of Mind for Small Practices
– A new report by KLAS provides the latest view on how the major vendors in this market perform and which ones stand out in the areas that small practices (2–10 physicians) care about most. – Small practices provide a significant amount of outpatient care in the US, and...
Thank AI for the New Enterprise IT Solution for Global Healthcare Operations
The needs of multinational healthcare operations have outpaced the capacities of homegrown IT systems. Flexible AI-powered SaaS IT service and asset management, on the other hand, excels on a global scale. If you’re the CIO or CTO of a transnational healthcare or life sciences enterprise that employs around 10,000 workers...
SEMCAP Launches Investment Strategy to Address Healthcare Market Opportunity
– Growth equity investor SEMCAP is launching SEMCAP Health, its healthcare investment strategy to address the significant opportunities at this unprecedented time in the healthcare industry. – SEMCAP Health takes influential minority or majority positions in high-growth healthcare tech and tech-enabled services business. The most recent example is SEMCAP Health’s...
Carta Healthcare Secures $20M for AI-Enabled Clinical Data Solutions
– Carta Healthcare, a pioneer in harnessing the power of clinical data, today announced it closed a $20 million series B round led by South Korean firm Paramark Ventures. Other contributors to the round include Memorial Care Innovation Fund (MCIF) and Frist Cressey Ventures, led by heart surgeon, incoming chair of The Nature Conservancy’s Board of Directors and former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist.
KLAS Credentialing Report Examines Vendor’s Efficiency
– Credentialing management has historically required dozens of spreadsheets, manual data entry, and painstaking monitoring of multiple payer, state, and national databases—causing significant inefficiencies and expenses. Vendors providing credentialing software and/or services promise major efficiency gains for healthcare organizations, but not all offerings are equally effective. – A new...
Ascensia Launches Diabetes Management and Analytics Platform in the U.S
– Ascensia Diabetes Care, a global diabetes care company, maker of the CONTOUR® blood glucose monitoring (BGM) system portfolio and exclusive distributor of Eversense® Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems, has launched its online diabetes management and analytics platform GlucoContro.online in the United States. – Now available in more...
Cedar Launches Payer Intelligence Layer to Integrate Payer-Provider Data
– To address the systemic challenges consumers face when paying for healthcare, Cedar, an enterprise healthcare engagement platform that improves the end-to-end consumer financial journey, has developed the Payer Intelligence Layer. – With the Payer Intelligence Layer, Cedar can now integrate data from health insurers and healthcare providers to help...
Elation Health EHR Integrates with Ribbon Health to Deliver Referral Management
– Elation Health and Ribbon Health announced a partnership to integrate Ribbon’s provider data solution into Elation Health’s primary care electronic health record (EHR) platform. – More than 24,000 clinicians across the Elation community will gain access to Ribbon’s provider directory data to power their referral management workflows...
HealthJoy Raises $60M for Healthcare Navigation Platform to Reduce HR Burden
– HealthJoy, a healthcare navigation platform that drives benefits satisfaction, improves care outcomes, improves employee satisfaction and reduces HR burden raises $60M in Series D funding led by Valspring Capital with participation from new investors Endeavour Vision and CIBC Innovation Banking. Existing investors US Venture Partners, GoHealth co-founders Brandon Cruz and Clint Jones, Health Velocity Capital, Nueterra Capital and Epic also participated in this round.
Why The Stakes are Higher for Hospitals When It Comes to Data Loss & Inadequate Storage Infrastructure
According to the World Economic Forum, hospitals produce around 50 petabytes of data per year. And with 6,039 hospitals in the US alone, that amounts to a sizeable amount of data requiring secure storage. Data consists not only of confidential patient medical records but also of operational data retained by US hospitals such as personal and financial information.
The Common Denominators of Sustainability in Healthcare: Measurement and Transparency
The global healthcare industry accounts for roughly 5% of greenhouse gas emissions. That is about the same as the cement and chemical industries combined, and more than that of the aviation and shipping industries together. In the United States, the number is even higher: roughly 8.5% of U.S. carbon emissions emerge from healthcare.
Cultivating an Early Warning System in Healthcare Quality Through Bi-Directional Patient-Physician Engagement
Patient advocacy organizations and medical specialty societies can serve as a liaison between patients and providers in bi-directional engagement, closing gaps in the patient journey and ultimately driving innovation for higher quality care. Patients are the keyholders to an enormous trove of data that is critical to taking the next...
Why MDs (and Patients) Can’t Thrive without MDM and Protection
It’s no secret providers are increasingly reliant on mobile devices like cell phones, tablets, and laptops to improve patient care. These tools help simplify workflows, bolster patient connections, improve data accuracy, and increase the speed of care at the bedside. In fact, a recent study showed that 80 percent of physicians have access to institutional mobile devices to run medical applications during work. And another report highlighted that 94 percent of healthcare organizations adopt Apple devices when preference is a factor.
Transcarent Selects Prescryptive Health to Power Integrated Pharmacy Experience
– Transcarent and Prescryptive Health announced today a partnership to provide the industry’s most immersive, intelligent, and individualized pharmacy care experience. – Transcarent Pharmacy Care empowers Transcarent Members and their families with an entirely different consumer-directed experience that truly transforms their health and care journey and provides, for the first time, employers and health systems with maximum control over their formulary, benefit designs, and data.
TXI Partners with Redox to Help Health Tech Companies Accelerate Improved Patient Care Outcomes
– TXI, the strategy and product innovation firm, today is teaming up with Redox, a company accelerating data interoperability in healthcare, to build and scale digital products from startups to enterprise-scale healthcare technology companies. The partnership will help to accelerate care outcomes for providers and patients. – The partnership comes...
MEDITECH Taps Health Gorilla to Power Canadian Interoperability Network
– Health Gorilla, a Health Information Network and interoperability provider, has been selected by MEDITECH as the technology platform for Traverse Exchange Canada — a first-of-its-kind interoperability network that will enable the seamless flow of health information between participating organizations across Canada. – Powered by Health Gorilla’s Health Interoperability...
Forrester Unveils 5 Healthcare Predictions for 2023
– A new dawn is on the horizon in healthcare. Equipped with new digital capabilities and pressured by new consumer expectations for personalized, convenient experiences, healthcare organizations face a predicament — act now and stay afloat, fail to act and get consumed by the competition, or risk financial ruin.
Tempus Launches Real-World Data-Driven Program to Accelerate Precision Oncology Research
– Precision Medicine company Tempus announced the launch of Tempus+, a program connecting medical centers across the U.S. like Stanford Cancer Center, Baylor College of Medicine, Rush University Medical Center, and UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, to advance cancer research and provide access to Tempus’ library of more than five million de-identified research records.
Clinical Reasoning Tool Proves Better Than Symptom Checkers, Study Shows
– Kahun, an evidence-based clinical reasoning tool for physicians, announces the publication in the International Journal of Medical Informatics (IJMI) of a first-of-its-kind study assessing the data-gathering function of currently available chatbot symptom-checkers. Out of eight symptom-checkers—K Health, Babylon, ADA, Buoy, Kahun, Mediktor, Symptomae, and Your.MD. – Kahun demonstrated...
