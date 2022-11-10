Why Data Transparency Is the Most Important Metric for Healthcare Providers Right Now

The healthcare industry is facing unprecedented challenges, including severe labor shortages. According to a recent study, more than nine in 10 health systems and physician groups are experiencing a workforce shortage in revenue cycle management (RCM), with many of those reporting vacancies in over half of their RCM roles. This is one of the many reasons why there has never been a better time for health systems to think outside the box for solutions, including an RCM partnership. Often, when organizations first think of RCM partnerships, words such as ‘outsourcing’ come to mind. In reality, an RCM partnership is just that: an alliance of shared goals that drive positive outcomes for the organization, its employees and its patients.

