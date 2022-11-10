Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Edwin Klunk
Edwin Paul Klunk, 80, passed away on November 13, 2022 in Jerseyville. He was born on March 30, 1942 in Jersey County to Alfred & Dorothy (Bartlett) Klunk. He attended all 8 years of his education at Holy Ghost School. Ed married Karen Lynn Snell on September 14, 1963 at Holy Ghost Church. Ed was raised on a farm in Jersey County and learned the values of hard work and perseverance. He was a devout Christian who never steered away from his Catholic faith. He was a quiet man whose words were few but meaningful and he possessed a keen sense of humor. He took pride in a job well done and made many friends in Jersey, Greene, and Calhoun counties. He was a master of his craft which always involved a mechanical aspect and there was nothing he could not fix. He loved working on and being on a lawn mower or tractor and spent most of his life doing so. He loved his wife, children, and extended family and enjoyed spending time with all. He will be missed by his community and all who knew him. Ed was a member of Holy Ghost Church. He is survived by his wife: Karen Klunk of Jerseyville; his children: Vickie Klunk of Jerseyville, David Paul (Katherine) Klunk of Tennessee, and Gregory (Ruby) Klunk of Kentucky; his grandchildren: Kyle (Ashley) Klunk, Mitchell Klunk, Brianna (Bradley) Long, and Amanda (Shane) Moberly; his great-grandchildren: Hannah, Hayden, Braxton, and Opal; his siblings: Janet (Robert) Lake of Carrollton and Betty Schnettgoecke of Carrollton; his brother-in-law: Richard (Sharon) Snell of Indiana; and his many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother: Robert Klunk, sister: Doris (Frederick) Egelhoff, In-laws: Kenneth & Dorothy Snell, sister-in-law: Wanda Henderson, and brother-in-law: Bernard Schnettgoecke. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 from 10:00 am – 12:00 (noon) at Holy Ghost Church. Funeral will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 12:00 (noon) at Holy Ghost Church. Father Hyland Smith will be officiating the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Francis-Holy Ghost Schools or to masses.
advantagenews.com
Melvin Surratt Jr.
Melvin S. Surratt Jr., 83, died at 7:30 a.m. Friday, November 11, 2022 at his home. Born February 8, 1939 in Fishhook, IL, he was the son of Melvin S. Surratt Sr., and Pauline (Dennis) Stark. Mr. Surratt served for 26 years with the Navy and Marine Corps. He retired from the military and then spent 17 years with Winchester division of Olin as an adjustor. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, cutting grass and working on his mower. On May 15, 2004 he married the former Linda Woods in Wood River. She survives. Also surviving are three sons, Melvin S. Surratt III of New Delhi, IL, Mike Surratt of Brookport, IL, and Mitch Surratt (Lori) of South Roxana, three step-daughters, Tammy Hensley (Joe) of Alton, Aimee Walsh of Bethalto, and Elizabeth Walsh (Jason) of Alton, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, Donnie Surratt of Ashland, IL, and Carl Stark of Kane, and a sister, Marie Dziurowitz of Cahokia. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Murral and Mark Surratt, a grandson, Billy J. Surratt, sisters, Darlene Marshall, Kathleen Long, and Wilma Angel Farris, and brothers, Emil Surratt, Jack Surratt, James Surratt, Danny Surratt, Murral Stark, and David Farris. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 6:00 p.m. Friday, November 18, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
advantagenews.com
Rayette Milkovich
Rayette Lynne Milkovich passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the home of her parents, following a fearless battle with cancer. She was born on January 13, 1965 in Granite City and was the beloved daughter of Thomas and Cheryl (McElyea) Herrin. From a young age, Raye developed an unbridled determination; a defining trait, which she carried with her for 57 years.
advantagenews.com
Jon Brackett
Jon A. Brackett, 63, of Hardin, passed away at 2:04 p.m. on November 12, 2022, at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO. after a long hard fought battle with his health. He was born on July 11, 1959, in Jacksonville, IL to Richard M. “Dick” Brackett and the...
advantagenews.com
Penny Pile-Brueggemann
Penny J. Pile-Brueggemann, 64, of Wood River, Illinois passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Born August 17, 1958, in Wood River, she was a daughter of the late Richard T. “Drafty” and Martha Ione (Badman) Pile. She was a Senior Pricing Manager with Land O’Lakes and formerly Ralston-Purina with over 40 years of dedicated service. Penny was creative and enjoyed working with arts and crafts and had a love of reading as shown by her library of books. She enjoyed watching and cheering for the St. Louis Cardinals Baseball and St. Louis Blues Hockey teams. Penny adored her dogs, LeeLoo and Sheldon. Her family was of utmost importance in her life and she cherished her grandchildren. She enjoyed many trips to visit her son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren. She had several nicknames given to her by these in her life such as Nana Banana, Sassy Nan and Spanky. Her beautiful smile, infectious laugh and huge personality could brighten anyone’s day and she will be forever missed by many. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jon and Priscila Brueggemann of Bristow, Virginia; two grandchildren, Marley and Reagan Brueggemann; two special nieces; many cousins; other extended family and many dear friends. In addition to her beloved parents, she was preceded in death by her cherished sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Michael McVey.
advantagenews.com
William Hayden
William H. “Bill” Hayden, 64, passed away November 13, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born July 6, 1958 in Alton to Charlia and the late Patricia (Fritchman) Hayden. Bill was a barber until he retired last year. He enjoyed NASCAR, playing golf, watching...
advantagenews.com
Dorothy Kelley
Dorothy Jeanne Kelley entered peacefully into eternal life with her Savior on November 5, 2022, at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation & Therapy in Alton, IL. Dorothy was born in Grand Junction, Iowa on December 26, 1925, as the only child of Everett Melvin Kelley and Florence Alice (Thompson) Kelley. Dorothy graduated...
advantagenews.com
Clara Wehrend
Clara B. L. Wehrend, age 97 of Glen Carbon, IL, (formerly of Hamel, IL) died Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. She was born on Tuesday, November 18, 1924, in Yorktown, IA, the daughter of Henry and Frieda (nee Ponick) Behrhorst. She was a member of...
advantagenews.com
Jared O'Dell
Jared James O'Dell, 29, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Born August 17, 1993 in Alton, he was the son of Donnie O'Dell of Bunker Hill and the late Kristine (Vinyard) Little. He had been employed as a manager for Village Drive-In in Bunker...
advantagenews.com
Nancy Barnett
Nancy Ames Barnett, 95, of Collinsville, formerly of Medora, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022. She married Richard “Dick” Barnett on August 17, 1947. He preceded her in death in 2014. Nancy graduated from Medora High School with the class of 1945. She received her Bachelor’s Degree...
advantagenews.com
Jacob Edwards
Jacob “Jake” Carlyle Edwards, 79, died at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at his residence. He was born June 17, 1943 in Alton the son of the late Ivan Thomas “Tom” and Margaret L. (Critcher) Edwards. Jacob served in the United States Marine Corps for 3 years and retired after 33 years as an engineer for Norfolk and Southern Railroad.
advantagenews.com
Charles Winslow
Charlie Wayne Winslow, 57 of Worden passed away on Friday November 4, 2022. He was born August 26, 1965 in Alton IL. He was beloved by his aunts, many cousins and good friends. Charlie loved spending time with his family, going to dirt races with his cousins and fishing with his daughter. He was preceded in death by his parents, Barbara and “Honker” and his daughter Heather Marie. Charlie touched so many lives with his outgoing personality. He never meet a stranger. He will be missed by many. His wishes were to be cremated and have his ashes scattered. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
advantagenews.com
James Bielong
James “Jim” Robert Bielong, 58, of Moro, passed away at home on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at 7:12 pm. He was born on July 5, 1964, in Highland, IL, the son Jerome (Jerry) Bielong and Linda J. (Knox) Eberhart. James enjoyed riding his motorcycle, camping, floating, fishing, gardening,...
advantagenews.com
Katherine March
Born July 24, 1960 in Alton, she was the daughter of Thomas Ambrose of Rosewood Heights and Jean (Bauer) Alkire of Galveston, TX. Kathy loved to travel, having the opportunity to visit several countries during her lifetime. She is survived by her parents; a son, Daniel March of Hastings, MN;...
advantagenews.com
Donald Fredrick II
Donald “DJ” James Fredrick II, 63, of Brighton, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at his home. He was born on May 20, 1959, in Alton to Donald and Mary-Ethaline (White) Fredrick. Mary passed away in 1959 when DJ was an infant, and Donald remarried Carole Fredrick, who raised DJ.
advantagenews.com
Christmas 4 Our Kids
Your browser does not support the audio element. Jordan Anderson and Sonja Collins from the Alton School District talk about the annual Christmas 4 Our Kids effort.
advantagenews.com
Meda Moran
Meda Catherine Moran, 74, of Granite City, IL passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022 in Lebanon, IL. She was born to the late John & Edith (Anderson) Farnbach in Carrollton, IL on December 6, 1947. Meda worked as a customer service representative in the insurance business. In her free time Meda was an avid reader, and could finish a book in a day.
advantagenews.com
Alton couple to chair Tree of Lights effort
An Alton couple has stepped up to serve as leaders of the local Tree of Lights campaign for the Salvation Army Madison County Corps. Dr. John and Barb Hoelscher will help kick off the campaign on Friday night at the annual tree lighting at Lincoln Douglas Square where the Salvation Army will serve cookies and hot chocolate.
advantagenews.com
Alton leaf vacuum to start November 28
Alton residents can take advantage of the city’s leaf vacuum service starting in a couple of weeks. Those living in Wards 3 and 4 will see the vacuum first beginning Monday, November 28, with plans to run all that week. The following week, the week of December 5th, the truck will be in Wards 5 and 6.
advantagenews.com
Girls basketball tips off this week
MON - Waterloo Gibault vs. Marissa, Metro East vs. Valmeyer. MON - Marquette vs. Columbia, Belleville East vs. Waterloo. TUE - Greenville vs. Father McGivney, Althoff vs. Triad. -0- Alton Lady Redbird Tip-off tournament. FRI - Breese Mater Dei vs. Roosevelt, Alton vs. Springfield SE (7:30) SAT - Alton vs....
