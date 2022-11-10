Edwin Paul Klunk, 80, passed away on November 13, 2022 in Jerseyville. He was born on March 30, 1942 in Jersey County to Alfred & Dorothy (Bartlett) Klunk. He attended all 8 years of his education at Holy Ghost School. Ed married Karen Lynn Snell on September 14, 1963 at Holy Ghost Church. Ed was raised on a farm in Jersey County and learned the values of hard work and perseverance. He was a devout Christian who never steered away from his Catholic faith. He was a quiet man whose words were few but meaningful and he possessed a keen sense of humor. He took pride in a job well done and made many friends in Jersey, Greene, and Calhoun counties. He was a master of his craft which always involved a mechanical aspect and there was nothing he could not fix. He loved working on and being on a lawn mower or tractor and spent most of his life doing so. He loved his wife, children, and extended family and enjoyed spending time with all. He will be missed by his community and all who knew him. Ed was a member of Holy Ghost Church. He is survived by his wife: Karen Klunk of Jerseyville; his children: Vickie Klunk of Jerseyville, David Paul (Katherine) Klunk of Tennessee, and Gregory (Ruby) Klunk of Kentucky; his grandchildren: Kyle (Ashley) Klunk, Mitchell Klunk, Brianna (Bradley) Long, and Amanda (Shane) Moberly; his great-grandchildren: Hannah, Hayden, Braxton, and Opal; his siblings: Janet (Robert) Lake of Carrollton and Betty Schnettgoecke of Carrollton; his brother-in-law: Richard (Sharon) Snell of Indiana; and his many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother: Robert Klunk, sister: Doris (Frederick) Egelhoff, In-laws: Kenneth & Dorothy Snell, sister-in-law: Wanda Henderson, and brother-in-law: Bernard Schnettgoecke. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 from 10:00 am – 12:00 (noon) at Holy Ghost Church. Funeral will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 12:00 (noon) at Holy Ghost Church. Father Hyland Smith will be officiating the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Francis-Holy Ghost Schools or to masses.

JERSEYVILLE, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO