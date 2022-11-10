ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Here's why it may take a while for housing inflation to cool off

The consumer price index reading for October was cooler than expected, fueling hope that inflation may further ease in coming months. However, housing may dampen improvement due to a lag effect related to rent and home prices. Shelter is the biggest part of consumers' budgets and accounts for a third...
Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022: Cramer says wait to buy this surging retailer

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down how October's softening Producer Price Index will affect the market. Jim shares his outlook for China-exposed stocks in the portfolio after productive talks with the U.S. Also, Jim gives his reasoning for waiting to buy a surging retail stock in the portfolio until after its earnings call Wednesday.
S&P 500, Nasdaq close lower to snap two-day rally, Dow sheds 200 points

Check here for real-time updates of the U.S. stock market. Stocks fell to start the week as investors took a pause from last week's big rally and digested a slew of corporate and economic news. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 211.16 points, or 0.6%, to 33,536.70. The S&P 500...
Dollar falls as Fed officials say hikes to continue; yen slides

The U.S. dollar slipped Tuesday after more Federal Reserve officials made the case for even tighter U.S. monetary policy. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Monday echoed weekend comments by Fed Governor Christopher Waller that interest rates need to keep rising to battle inflation. The U.S. dollar slipped Tuesday after...
Op-ed: Opportunities await investors in the tech sector. Here is a corner that’s ripe for growth

As we see valuations soften in many parts of the market today, it can feel like an uncertain time for investors, especially in technology. However, on close examination, investing specifically in enterprise software will continue to be one of the best uses of capital anywhere in the financial and technology markets. The current environment will likely continue to create opportunities, the same way past dislocations have done. Several factors play into this scenario.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Walmart, Taiwan Semiconductor, Netflix, Carnival and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday. — Shares of retailer Walmart jumped more than 7% after reporting quarterly earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations and raising its forward guidance. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.50 on $152.81 billion in revenue, where analysts expected adjusted earnings per share of $1.32 and $147.75 billion in revenue, per Refinitiv.
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Hasbro, Oatly, Advanced Micro Devices and more

(HAS) – The toy maker's stock slid 5.2% in the premarket following a double-downgrade to "underperform" from "buy" at Bank of America. The move comes after BofA conducted what it calls a "deep dive" on Hasbro's "Magic: The Gathering" trading card game business. BofA said Hasbro has been overprinting cards and destroying the long-term value of the business.

