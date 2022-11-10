Read full article on original website
CNBC
Dow rises more than 150 points after another report hints that inflation could be slowing
U.S. equities rose Tuesday after another report signaled that inflation could be slowing, reigniting a rally in stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 150 points, or 0.5%. The S&P 500 added 1.3% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.2%. The producer price index, a measure of wholesale inflation, rose 0.2%...
CNBC
Jim Cramer: Why the two-day rally to end last week is significant — and what to expect next
Let's say you wanted to design a program to lower inflation. Wouldn't you do exactly what Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is doing? You would be raising rates aggressively, and I defy you to say that he isn't doing just that.
CNBC
Investors bought nearly $7 billion in Series I bonds in October. Here's the best time to cash them in, experts say
Investors purchased nearly $7 billion in Series I bonds in October, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. If you're one of the masses of new I bond owners, there are a few things to weigh before cashing in your assets, experts say. If you're one of the masses...
CNBC
Here's why it may take a while for housing inflation to cool off
The consumer price index reading for October was cooler than expected, fueling hope that inflation may further ease in coming months. However, housing may dampen improvement due to a lag effect related to rent and home prices. Shelter is the biggest part of consumers' budgets and accounts for a third...
Stocks up on cooling inflation, but trading is still shaky
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are up Tuesday, boosted by more signs the nation's high inflation may be falling off faster than expected, though a flare-up of worries about the war in Ukraine kept Wall Street shaky and undercut much of its big morning gains. The S&P...
CNBC
Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022: Cramer says wait to buy this surging retailer
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down how October's softening Producer Price Index will affect the market. Jim shares his outlook for China-exposed stocks in the portfolio after productive talks with the U.S. Also, Jim gives his reasoning for waiting to buy a surging retail stock in the portfolio until after its earnings call Wednesday.
CNBC
What the Club is watching Tuesday — more cooler inflation, Dow stock earnings, price target hikes
U.S. stock futures point to strong Wall Street open Tuesday as another government report points to slowing inflation. After last week's cooler consumer price index, the October producer price index rose less than expected. Year over year, the PPI was up 8%, slower than September and down from peak inflation of 11.7% in March. Bond yields fell after the PPI data.
CNBC
S&P 500, Nasdaq close lower to snap two-day rally, Dow sheds 200 points
Check here for real-time updates of the U.S. stock market. Stocks fell to start the week as investors took a pause from last week's big rally and digested a slew of corporate and economic news. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 211.16 points, or 0.6%, to 33,536.70. The S&P 500...
CNBC
Dollar falls as Fed officials say hikes to continue; yen slides
The U.S. dollar slipped Tuesday after more Federal Reserve officials made the case for even tighter U.S. monetary policy. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Monday echoed weekend comments by Fed Governor Christopher Waller that interest rates need to keep rising to battle inflation. The U.S. dollar slipped Tuesday after...
CNBC
Bezos urges consumers and business owners to reduce risk in the face of a likely recession
Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos once again warned of the challenges of an economic recession. He urged consumers and small business owners to reduce their risk by holding cash and delaying big purchases. Many executives have recently warned of difficult economic times ahead, with a fresh wave of layoffs and cost...
CNBC
Interest rates on retail credit cards are 'crazy high,' with some topping 30%. 4 things to consider before opening one
As the Federal Reserve kicks up interest rates, what retailers may charge you for a store credit card is reaching new highs. Here's what to think about before opening a new line of credit while shopping this holiday season. That offer for a store credit card may sound tempting as...
CNBC
Op-ed: Opportunities await investors in the tech sector. Here is a corner that’s ripe for growth
As we see valuations soften in many parts of the market today, it can feel like an uncertain time for investors, especially in technology. However, on close examination, investing specifically in enterprise software will continue to be one of the best uses of capital anywhere in the financial and technology markets. The current environment will likely continue to create opportunities, the same way past dislocations have done. Several factors play into this scenario.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Walmart, Taiwan Semiconductor, Netflix, Carnival and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday. — Shares of retailer Walmart jumped more than 7% after reporting quarterly earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations and raising its forward guidance. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.50 on $152.81 billion in revenue, where analysts expected adjusted earnings per share of $1.32 and $147.75 billion in revenue, per Refinitiv.
CNBC
Fed Vice Chair Brainard says it may 'soon' be appropriate to move to slower pace of rate hikes
Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard indicated Monday that the central bank could soon slow the pace of its interest rate increases. "I think it will probably be appropriate soon to move to a slower pace of rate increases," she told Bloomberg News in a live interview. Federal Reserve Vice...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Hasbro, Oatly, Advanced Micro Devices and more
(HAS) – The toy maker's stock slid 5.2% in the premarket following a double-downgrade to "underperform" from "buy" at Bank of America. The move comes after BofA conducted what it calls a "deep dive" on Hasbro's "Magic: The Gathering" trading card game business. BofA said Hasbro has been overprinting cards and destroying the long-term value of the business.
CNBC
Household debt soars at fastest pace in 15 years as credit card use surges, Fed report says
Households increased debt at the fastest pace in 15 years due to hefty increases in credit card usage and mortgage balances. The credit card balance collectively rose more than 15% from the same period in 2021, the largest annual jump in more than 20 years, according to the New York Fed.
CNBC
British government to usher in new era of austerity in effort to restore market confidence
Hunt is expected to announce tax rises and spending cuts totaling between £50 billion ($58.85 billion) and £60 billion per year as he tries to plug a substantial hole in the country's public finances. The Bank of England has projected that the U.K. is at the beginning of...
CNBC
'No longer science fiction'? Metaverse could pump $1.4 trillion a year into Asia's GDP, report says
Meta's huge bet on the metaverse may have put the company in dire straits, but a new Deloitte report suggests that virtual realities could have a "transformational impact" on Asian economies. The metaverse's contribution to gross domestic product in Asia could be between $800 billion and $1.4 trillion per year...
