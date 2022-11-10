Read full article on original website
Guadalupe Cardenas
4d ago
What's up with all the violence road rage, random shootings stabbings, murder/ suicides WARS! Epidemics it's like the whole world has gone mad. I pray for the safety of friends family & Myself. Heavenly Father I leave our safety in your hands. Amen
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This minority San Antonio Spurs owner is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Missing Louisiana Mother Kidnapped In Front Of Her Children. Where Is Tabitha Queen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBastrop, LA
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Hardin-Simmons Selected For NCAA Football PlayoffsHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Botanical Garden Lightscape is now openAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
KENS 5
Over 4,500 catalytic converters were stolen in San Antonio the past two years, and police can’t say they made a single arrest
SAN ANTONIO — Catalytic converters have become a popular crime of opportunity. According to a Triple-A report from July, the number of insurance claims from catalytic converter thefts across Texas has jumped 5,300% since 2019. Bexar County ranks No. 4 for the number of catalytic converter insurance claims, according...
TX Woman Attacked By Boyfriend After Refusing to Shower with Him
28-ear-old Henry Marquis Ybarbo and his girlfriend had been together for four months and shared an apartment in San Antonio. Ybarbo had a lengthy criminal history including endangering a child, multiple drug violations, theft of a firearm, tampering with government records, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. HIS LIVING...
KSAT 12
Man in apartment wounded in shooting on Southeast Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One person was wounded during a shooting at an apartment complex on the city’s Southeast Side late Monday night, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to the 3400 block of East Southcross, not far from Pecan Valley Drive after receiving word of shots fired.
CBS Austin
New Braunfels Police arrest three in vehicle pursuit
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — New Braunfels Police arrested three males Saturday night who fired shots and attempted to flee the scene in the 100 block of Luckett Drive. According to the New Braunfels Police Department, they fired shots from a silver 2020 Toyota Rav 4 and fled from Post Road to Business 35.
KSAT 12
New Braunfels police arrest 3 teens, including 14-year-old driver, after vehicle chase
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – New Braunfels police have arrested three teenagers, including a 14-year-old driver, following a vehicle chase and crash late Saturday night. Officers originally responded to a shooting call around 8:15 p.m. to the 1500 block of Lahn Road, but they say they arrived to find only shell casings in the street.
KSAT 12
SA child psychologist arrested again after visiting alleged victim’s school, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A disgraced San Antonio child psychologist initially arrested for indecency with a child by contact this summer was arrested again last week for violating a protective order related to his first arrest, Bexar County court records show. Timothy Kimball, 43, the president and CEO of Texas...
Police: Burglary suspect shot by off-duty Border Patrol agent later dies
An off-duty Border Patrol agent shot and killed a burglary suspect after an exchange of gunfire, police said.
Teen shot in the head by family member, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A 13-year-old was shot in the head and critically injured by a family member on Sunday afternoon, according to police. The San Antonio Police Department said that a family member of the teen victim was playing with a gun when he suddenly pulled the trigger and fired it, shooting the victim in the head. Police are looking for the suspect, and said that the teen was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
KSAT 12
2 people wounded in drive-by shooting on NW Side; suspects on the run, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for multiple suspects following a shooting that wounded two people on the city’s Northwest Side early Sunday morning. Officers were called around 4:30 a.m. to the 5600 block of Babcock Road after receiving word of a shots fired. According to...
KSAT 12
Trial begins for San Antonio man accused of severely beating his 4-month-old son in 2018
SAN ANTONIO – One of two trials began for a San Antonio man charged with injury to a child and capital murder in separate cases. In 2018, Terrence Harper was arrested and charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury, after it was alleged he severely injured his 4-month-old son.
KSAT 12
SAPD: Employee held at gunpoint in South Side robbery
SAN ANTONIO – An employee was held at gunpoint in a robbery on the city’s South Side Friday night, said San Antonio police. The robbery happened at 8:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of SW Military Drive. Police said a suspect entered the location, threatened an employee with...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Man fatally shot, wife critically wounded while sitting in vehicle on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Update:. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed while sitting inside a car with his wife outside a West Side home Sunday. The man was identified as 31-year-old Armando Rodriguez. Rodriguez’s cause of death is still pending....
KSAT 12
13-year-old in critical condition after accidental shooting on South Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 13-year-old is in critical condition after being accidentally shot in the head on the city’s South Side, San Antonio police said. At 3 p.m. Sunday, SAPD officers responded to the 800 block of Rayburn Drive for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, officers found...
KSAT 12
Man shot while walking on South Side street, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot while walking on the city’s South Side early Sunday morning. The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Rayburn Drive, not far from South Zarzamora Street and Southwest Military Drive. According to...
KSAT 12
1 man dead, 1 man critically wounded in apparent drive-by shooting on Northeast Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and another person is wounded following an apparent drive-by shooting at a home on the city’s Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Castle Guard Drive, not far from Midcrown Drive and Gibbs...
Three shootings across San Antonio leave two dead, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — Three shootings ended with two people dead in San Antonio overnight, police say. The first shooting happened on the east side of San Antonio around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 4800 block of Castle Guard Drive. San Antonio Police say they received several calls for...
KSAT 12
New Braunfels police searching for suspect in restaurant burglary
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The New Braunfels Police Department is asking for the community’s help to identify a restaurant burglary suspect. Surveillance camera video shows a man breaking into the 7 Monks Café restaurant on the 400 block of North Seguin Avenue around 2:50 a.m. on Tuesday.
KSAT 12
Man accused of robbing clerk at West Side convenience store
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of robbing an employee at a West Side convenience store. Felton Brady III, 23, has been charged with aggravated robbery in connection with the incident on Oct. 13 at the store in the 7300 block of Marbach Road, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KSAT 12
3 suspects on the run after attacking parking lot attendant in gas station robbery, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are working to track down three suspects accused of assaulting a parking lot attendant during a gas station robbery on the West Side. The incident happened at 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at a 7-Eleven gas station. Police said the...
'It breaks my heart' | Second teen dies after weekend rollover, roadside memorial grows
SAN ANTONIO — A roadside memorial is growing for two teens who died in a rollover crash over the weekend on the city's south side. After midnight on Saturday, police responded to the I-35 Access Road near Somerset Road for a reported rollover crash. When police arrived at the...
Comments / 7