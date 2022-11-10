Read full article on original website
Bears and Lions In-Game Blog: Pregame
Byron Pringle's return meant N'Keal Harry being inactive. Harry for three games active: 5 targets, 4 catches, 44 yards. With Teven Jenkins out due to a hip injury, it will be interesting to see if the Bears turn to Michael Schofield or if it's time for Alex Leatherwood. Most likely Schofield.
Rams vs. Cardinals: Live In-Game Updates
The Los Angeles Rams still have an ugly taste in their mouth after a gut-wrenching loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But the Rams have a chance to climb out of the 3-5 hole they've got themselves into, and it starts on Sunday at home against the Arizona Cardinals (3-6).
Vikings vs. Bills Goal-Line Thriller VIDEO: Buffalo Forces OT in ‘Game of the Year’
Some of the best teams in the NFL will square off when the Buffalo Bills host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. That storyline, however, is on the back burner due to the questions surrounding both teams. ... as we go to overtime due to a Josh Allen wrong-way goal-line fumble ...
Texans vs. Giants Notebook: Lovie Smith Defends Dameon Pierce
Rookie running back Dameon Pierce says the odds of him winning Offensive Rookie of the Year are in his favor. But if the Houston Texans did not possess a 1-7-1 record, Pierce would be in the running for league MVP honors. "He has done a really great job up to...
Packers Elevating Kicker For Sunday vs. Cowboys; Here’s Why
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have elevated kicker Ramiz Ahmed to the gameday roster for Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Why? Reliable veteran Mason Crosby was limited at practice all week with a sore back. While he will play, Ahmed will handle kickoffs. Crosby has had...
‘Most Epic Cowboys Collapse EVER!’ - Here’s Why; Packers 31-28 in OT - Live Game Log
The Dallas Cowboys traveled north to Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Lambeau Field in Week 10 to take on the Packers on Sunday. ... and it didn't end well. In fact, it "ended'' in a way that, by the numbers, makes it literally the most epic collapse in the history of the Cowboys franchise.
Watson Turns Elite Potential Into Game-Changing Production
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Most of the 78,000-plus fans filling Lambeau Field on Sunday roared when Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson hauled in a 58-yard touchdown pass that he celebrated with a backflip. One voice in the crowd might have been louder than the others. “Definitely going to...
Rams Dismantled by Kyler Murray-Less Cardinals in Los Angeles
The disastrous season for the Los Angeles Rams continued on Sunday afternoon with the defending Super Bowl champions falling in frustrating fashion to the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium 27-17 In what might be their worst loss to date, the Rams have now fallen to 3-6, and are in serious...
Jones-Slayton Connection Co-Stars in Giants’ Win Over Texans
The New York Giants passing game didn't contribute much to the team's 24-16 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. When it did contribute, it did so with a bang, specifically when quarterback Daniel Jones, who delivered one of his best performances with a career-high 153.3 passer rating, connected with receiver Darius Slayton, who finished with 95 yards on three receptions (out of four targets), to lead the team.
Aidan Hutchinson Makes Incredible Play At The Goal Line
The Detroit Lions are now 3-6 after beating Green Bay and Chicago in back to back weeks and Aidan Hutchinson has made some big plays in both wins. Against Green Bay, the No. 2 pick had only two tackles, but he picked off Aaron Rodgers in the end zone, which certainly went a long way to lock up a win against a hated divisional foe.
From the Raiders Locker Room: Davante Adams Post Loss
HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 2-7 on the NFL season with a gut-wrenching loss to an Indianapolis Colts team that many thought was tanking. Davante Adams was the finest free agent in the NFL 2022 free agency period, and as you can imagine, he was angry and frustrated but remained genuine when speaking from the locker room.
Baker Mayfield will start for Panthers due to PJ Walker injury; Sam Darnold is backup
Once again, the Panthers are starting a different quarterback due to the incumbent starter suffering a high ankle sprain. Interim coach Steve Wilks named Baker Mayfield the team’s Week 11 quarterback on Monday after announcing PJ Walker suffered an ankle injury in Thursday night’s 25-15 victory against Atlanta.
Texans Move Out Brandin Cooks as Captain, Laremy Tunsil ‘Honored’
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Houston Texans veteran left tackle Laremy Tunsil is embracing being an offensive team captain as the replacement for wide receiver Brandin Cooks. One of the most gifted and expensive blockers in the NFL as a two-time Pro Bowl selection who's arguably manufacturing an All-Pro caliber season, operates with an understated leadership style steeped in respect and empathy. When Tunsil has something important to say, he'll impart his knowledge and advice to teammates. He embraces mentoring, remembering how older teammates Branden Albert and Mike Pouncey counseled him when he was a rookie for the Miami Dolphins.
NFL Rookie Storylines: Week 10 Rewind
It only took ten weeks, but we finally witnessed a chaotic NFL Sunday. The weekend's slate saw incredible comebacks, underdog wins, and rookies shine. With eight weeks of action left and thanksgiving fast approaching, the "real" season is here. We have a solid understanding of the 2022 class past the...
Lions Bottled Up Justin Fields to Finish the Deal
Justin Fields had blood coming from the back of his right ear and a couple of stitches closed it up. His legs hurt afterward from all the running he did and, no doubt, some of the shots he took in the process. He kept coming, but in the end his...
Chiefs Week 10 Snap Counts: The Emergence of Isiah Pacheco
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-17 on Sunday, and it was a total team effort. On offense, quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the way with a whopping four passing touchdowns and was efficient all afternoon long. With the help of a solid performance from the rushing attack, Kansas City was a well-oiled machine. Defensively, Steve Spagnuolo's unit got after Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence multiple times and held standout running back Travis Etienne to just 45 rushing yards. The Chiefs' depth and high-end talent alike were tested at home, and tons of players contributed to the win.
Washington Commanders Sale by Dan Snyder on ‘Fast Track’?
NOV 15 SNYDER SALE 'IMMINENT'? Fans of the Washington Commanders got good Monday news in two doses ... though the first one was delivered with a lot of "if's'' and "maybe's'' couching. Once the game started, it was all good: Washington engineered one of the upsets of the year, overcoming...
Tannehill Savors Victory in Return to Action
NASHVILLE –Ryan Tannehill made a triumphant return from injury in the Tennessee Titans’ 17-10 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Just how the veteran quarterback will feel like Monday morning – or in four days, when the Titans travel to Green Bay – remains to be seen.
