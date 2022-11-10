ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (11/11)

$20 | Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m. Local desert rock band White Woolly will join Bad Mustache in opening for Nashville alt-rockers The Criticals. $10 | 9 p.m. – 2 a.m., music at 10 p.m. If you’re in a dark mood because of some of the...
Acclaimed Pianist George Winston To Play Flood Relief Show Tuesday Night In Frankfort

If you are a member of Gen X, and had your Windham Hill records phase, then you certainly came across the music of George Winston. The acclaimed pianist is well known for his work with Windham Hill, and his love for the music of Vince Guaraldi who wrote the music for the television adaptations of the Charles M. Schulz “Peanuts” comics. Winston has recorded two albums of Guaraldi compositions and is working on a third. Winston will be appearing in Frankfort tomorrow night, Nov. 15 at the Grand Theatre. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.
10 Things Under $10 To Do In Louisville This Week (11/14)

Participating restaurants are offering $9 pizzas throughout this LEO-sponsored food week, and eating more can get you rewarded with gift cards. We write about this one pretty much every week, so you know the deal. Free live metal, this time with Indy’s Cadaverous and Louisville’s REDIVIDER. TUESDAY, NOV....
Color, Crescendos, And Conga Lines: Everything We Saw At The Louisville Orchestra’s Philharmonia Fantastique Dance Party

On Saturday, the Louisville Orchestra hosted "Philharmonia Fantastique," a unique, colorful concert/dance party. In the first piece, "The Unanswered Question" by Charles Ives, a trumpeter repeated a "question" in the form of a melody from different positions on the upper level of Paristown Hall as the rest of the orchestra (minus a group of flautists on the floor level) played onstage.
