Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Raleigh News & Observer
Vikings vs. Bills Goal-Line Thriller VIDEO: Buffalo Forces OT in ‘Game of the Year’
Some of the best teams in the NFL will square off when the Buffalo Bills host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. That storyline, however, is on the back burner due to the questions surrounding both teams. ... as we go to overtime due to a Josh Allen wrong-way goal-line fumble ...
Raleigh News & Observer
Rams vs. Cardinals: Live In-Game Updates
The Los Angeles Rams still have an ugly taste in their mouth after a gut-wrenching loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But the Rams have a chance to climb out of the 3-5 hole they've got themselves into, and it starts on Sunday at home against the Arizona Cardinals (3-6).
Raleigh News & Observer
Bears and Lions In-Game Blog: Pregame
Byron Pringle's return meant N'Keal Harry being inactive. Harry for three games active: 5 targets, 4 catches, 44 yards. With Teven Jenkins out due to a hip injury, it will be interesting to see if the Bears turn to Michael Schofield or if it's time for Alex Leatherwood. Most likely Schofield.
Raleigh News & Observer
Five Thoughts: Kenny Pickett a Mixed Bag With Flashes
Coming out of the bye week, there was a renewed sense of optimism going into the second half of the season. The Pittsburgh Steelers were entering the much easier side of their schedule and T.J. Watt was scheduled to come back. Throwing a small wrench into those plans, however, was...
Raleigh News & Observer
Baker Mayfield will start for Panthers due to PJ Walker injury; Sam Darnold is backup
Once again, the Panthers are starting a different quarterback due to the incumbent starter suffering a high ankle sprain. Interim coach Steve Wilks named Baker Mayfield the team’s Week 11 quarterback on Monday after announcing PJ Walker suffered an ankle injury in Thursday night’s 25-15 victory against Atlanta.
Raleigh News & Observer
Texans vs. Giants Notebook: Lovie Smith Defends Dameon Pierce
Rookie running back Dameon Pierce says the odds of him winning Offensive Rookie of the Year are in his favor. But if the Houston Texans did not possess a 1-7-1 record, Pierce would be in the running for league MVP honors. "He has done a really great job up to...
Raleigh News & Observer
Commanders Shock The World! Beat Undefeated Eagles on MNF
The NFL world is in shock after the Washington Commanders (5-5) grabbed a massive 32-21 win against the once-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) on Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field. Despite being multiple-score underdogs going into the game, the Commanders muted the noise and took care of business against the Eagles.
Raleigh News & Observer
Jones-Slayton Connection Co-Stars in Giants’ Win Over Texans
The New York Giants passing game didn't contribute much to the team's 24-16 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. When it did contribute, it did so with a bang, specifically when quarterback Daniel Jones, who delivered one of his best performances with a career-high 153.3 passer rating, connected with receiver Darius Slayton, who finished with 95 yards on three receptions (out of four targets), to lead the team.
Raleigh News & Observer
Watson Turns Elite Potential Into Game-Changing Production
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Most of the 78,000-plus fans filling Lambeau Field on Sunday roared when Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson hauled in a 58-yard touchdown pass that he celebrated with a backflip. One voice in the crowd might have been louder than the others. “Definitely going to...
Raleigh News & Observer
Packers Elevating Kicker For Sunday vs. Cowboys; Here’s Why
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have elevated kicker Ramiz Ahmed to the gameday roster for Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Why? Reliable veteran Mason Crosby was limited at practice all week with a sore back. While he will play, Ahmed will handle kickoffs. Crosby has had...
Raleigh News & Observer
Bengals Star Defensive Tackle DJ Reader Cleared to Practice
CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader was cleared to practice on Monday. The veteran has been out since Week 3 after suffering a MCL (knee) injury against the Jets. "I hope so, I think he's on track," defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said last week. "I saw him running...
Raleigh News & Observer
‘Most Epic Cowboys Collapse EVER!’ - Here’s Why; Packers 31-28 in OT - Live Game Log
The Dallas Cowboys traveled north to Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Lambeau Field in Week 10 to take on the Packers on Sunday. ... and it didn't end well. In fact, it "ended'' in a way that, by the numbers, makes it literally the most epic collapse in the history of the Cowboys franchise.
Raleigh News & Observer
Rams LB Ernest Jones: ‘Nobody Will Say Anything’ Once LA Flips a Switch
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ernest Jones has apparently heard all the talk surrounding his team during a three-game losing streak. But even after Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at home -- LA's fifth loss in six games -- Jones continues to have unwavering confidence in the Rams' (3-6) ability to turn it all around and get back to the postseason.
Raleigh News & Observer
NFC East Week 9 Wrap-up: No One’s Perfect
Let's reap the Week 10 action in the NFC East. In a stunning upset on Monday Night Football, the Washington Commanders beat the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, 32-21. With the Eagles’ loss, there are no more undefeated teams in the NFL this season. The Commanders...
Raleigh News & Observer
Aidan Hutchinson Makes Incredible Play At The Goal Line
The Detroit Lions are now 3-6 after beating Green Bay and Chicago in back to back weeks and Aidan Hutchinson has made some big plays in both wins. Against Green Bay, the No. 2 pick had only two tackles, but he picked off Aaron Rodgers in the end zone, which certainly went a long way to lock up a win against a hated divisional foe.
Raleigh News & Observer
Rams Dismantled by Kyler Murray-Less Cardinals in Los Angeles
The disastrous season for the Los Angeles Rams continued on Sunday afternoon with the defending Super Bowl champions falling in frustrating fashion to the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium 27-17 In what might be their worst loss to date, the Rams have now fallen to 3-6, and are in serious...
Raleigh News & Observer
Should Lovie Smith Bench Texans QB Davis Mills?
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Texans quarterback Davis Mills uncorked a costly lob intended for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett in the fourth quarter in an obvious attempt to try to put the points back on the scoreboard nullified by a penalty on the previous play. One play after Mills' touchdown pass...
Raleigh News & Observer
Why Doug Pederson Is Not Concerned About the Jaguars Pass Rush
The Jaguars' pass rush on paper comprises players requiring a complete game plan from opposing offensive coordinators to neutralize. Edge rushers Josh Allen, Duwane Smoot, and rookie Travon Walker possess the raw athleticism and physical qualities to present difficult matchups for offensive tackles. Meanwhile, the primary men clogging up the middle are defensive tackles DaVon Hamilton and Foley Fatukasi, who make their presence felt in the run game but excel at drawing double teams.
Raleigh News & Observer
From the Raiders Locker Room: Davante Adams Post Loss
HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 2-7 on the NFL season with a gut-wrenching loss to an Indianapolis Colts team that many thought was tanking. Davante Adams was the finest free agent in the NFL 2022 free agency period, and as you can imagine, he was angry and frustrated but remained genuine when speaking from the locker room.
Raleigh News & Observer
Chiefs 27, Jaguars 17: Jacksonville Misses Opportunities to Knock Off Elite Squad
View the original article to see embedded media. There are few games that can define a team as well as Week 10's 27-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs can define the 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars. Falling behind big after some early momentum, missed opportunities on seemingly each drive, and a...
