ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSNT News

These 8 retailers are offering discounts for veterans on Veterans Day

By Allen Foster, BestReviews
KSNT News
KSNT News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jLm5R_0j68kQeq00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commissio n . Details.

Veterans Day is Nov. 11

The last two months of the year, life kicks into overdrive. There is an abundance of activities, such as elections, holidays, celebrations, traveling and more. But none of these would be possible without the service of men and women in our armed forces. Veterans Day is the day set aside to honor all who have served this country, whether in times of war or peace. It always falls on Nov. 11.

What is Veterans Day?

Veterans Day is when we honor anyone and everyone who has ever served in any branch of the military. This includes the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and Space Force. It also includes every individual, whether alive or deceased. However, the day is primarily meant to thank living veterans for their service and sacrifices.

How is Veterans Day different from Memorial Day and Armed Forces Day?

While the days we set aside to honor the U.S. armed forces might seem a little confusing, the three main holidays — Veterans Day, Memorial Day and Armed Forces Day — each have a particular purpose.

  • Veterans Day: Veterans Day is celebrated on Nov. 11. It honors anyone who has ever served.
  • Memorial Day: Memorial Day is celebrated on the last Monday in May. It honors anyone who gave their life in service to this country.
  • Armed Forces Day: Armed Forces Day is celebrated on the third Saturday in May. It honors anyone currently serving in one of the six branches of the military.

Which retailers offer something special for veterans?

  • Backcountry : As a thank you to community heroes, Backcountry offers active duty military personnel, veterans and military family members a 20% discount on select full-price online purchases.
  • Hickory Farms: To help with gift giving, Hickory Farms offers free shipping for all eligible military gifts headed overseas to APO, DPO, and FPO addresses.
  • Home Depot : At Home Depot, active military, veterans and their spouses enjoy 10% off eligible purchases (up to $400 annuallyÂ­).
  • KitchenAid : KitchenAid offers those who serve a discount of 25% off most products on its website.
  • Kohl’s : Kohl’s offers active and former military personnel, veterans and their immediate families 30% off in stores Veterans Day weekend (Friday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 13) with valid ID. Additionally, Kohl’s offers 15% off in-store purchases every Monday of the year to active and former military personnel, veterans, and their immediate families.
  • Omaha Steaks : Omaha Steaks offers a $10 Military Discount to active duty military, retirees, veterans, military spouses and dependents.
  • Therabody : Therabody gives verified members of the military 20% off select Therabody products.
  • Zenni : As a thank you, Zenni offers active military, reservists, veterans, and military spouses a 10% discount on all purchases.

Deals you can get on Veterans Day

While there aren’t a lot of retailers that offer exclusive discounts for veterans on Veterans Day, there are sales galore on everything from laptops to luggage . Here are a few of the best Veterans Day deals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kc6Sj_0j68kQeq00

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 3 Intel

This power-packed laptop has a 12th Generation Intel Core and runs Windows 11 Home. It’s ideal for general home use and comes with 8 GB of memory and 256 GB of storage. It’s on sale for 40% off. Sold by Lenovo

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZNx9V_0j68kQeq00

DeWalt Atomic 20-Volt MAX Cordless Brushless Compact Drill/Impact Combo Kit

This combo kit is a super deal for the casual handyperson. It comes with a compact drill/driver, an impact driver, two batteries, a charger and a carry bag. It’s on sale for 35% off. Sold by Home Depot

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hNyxw_0j68kQeq00

Patagonia Shearling Button Pullover Fleece

Feel comfortable and look great wearing this stylish and functional fleece. It offers moisture-wicking warmth and ribbed cuffs to hold in body heat. It is on sale for up to 35% off. Sold by Backcountry

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30pWA7_0j68kQeq00

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

If you just need a quick cup of coffee, this single-serve Keurig is made for you. Its compact size allows it to fit nearly anywhere, and fresh hot coffee is ready in minutes. It’s on sale for 50% off. Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GwiPk_0j68kQeq00

Samsonite Spin Tech 5.0 Hardside Luggage Collection

This luggage is the perfect combination of lightweight and rugged. It also has an eye-catching style, making it easy to identify. The telescopic handle locks at three different heights and the locks are TSA-approved. It’s on sale for $169.99 with code: SCORE (regularly $400). Sold by Macy’s

Shop Now

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Supporters of legislative oversight amendment back off potential recount

TOPEKA, (KSNT)- It’s looking more and more like lawmakers will not have oversight over government regulations. As the final votes are counted, supporters of a legislative oversight amendment are backing off the prospect of a recount. This comes as the current vote is just within one percentage point; 50.5% of voters voted against the amendment, […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Emporia State gets bowl bid, headed to Texarkana

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Emporia State Hornets announced its seventh post-season appearance in 10 seasons Tuesday morning. The Hornets will play Southeastern Oklahoma State in the Farmers Bank & Trust LIVE UNITED Bowl on Dec. 3 at the Razorback Stadium in Texarkana, according to the university. Emporia State is coming off an 8-3 season, while […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

RCPD working to lower crash rates, asking for input with survey

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is reaching out to the public to prevent crashes and to ask the public about its priorities. Captain Josh Kyle joined 27 News to discuss a new program to prevent crashes. The new initiative, according to the Riley County Police Department, is helping to reduce the […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Police arrest woman after stabbing

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department arrested a woman Monday after a man arrived at a local hospital with a stab wound to the back. Police said an officer responded to a call at 11:34 p.m. Sunday close to the Villa West apartments in Topeka and found a man with a stab wound to […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka man dies days after apartment fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Brandon Harries, 42, died Tuesday as a result of injuries he sustained in an apartment fire on Thursday, Nov. 10. Harries was taken to the hospital in critical condition following the fire at Woodland Park Apartments, 115 NE Redbud Circle, in North Topeka. Fire crews responded to the fire just after 8 […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Icy road flips vehicle leaves another on side of road

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is attributing two Tuesday morning crashes to winter weather conditions on the roads. At 6:12 a.m., a vehicle was heading southbound on US Highway 75 near 57th Street and hit a patch of ice, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. It crossed a median, went into the northbound […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Five questions hanging over Trump’s big Tuesday announcement

Former President Trump is seeking to reclaim the political stage with a Tuesday evening event at his Mar-a-Lago resort that he first teased a week ago, before the midterm elections. The expectation is that Trump will announce a 2024 campaign for the presidency — a quest that, if it succeeds, would make him the first […]
GEORGIA STATE
KSNT News

RCPD search for 3 people after $1,000 picture theft

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying three individuals regarding a recent theft. The RCPD reports that three individuals may be connected to the theft of a picture from an alleyway between the Aggieville parking garage and Rally House on Nov. 4 around 1 a.m. […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

3 Wildcats earn Big 12 weekly honors

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Three different K-State student-athletes received recognition from the Big 12 on Monday. For the Wildcats’ women’s basketball team Gabby Gregory was named Big 12 Player of the Week. Gregory, a senior guard, scored a combined 44 points in K-State’s wins against Central Arkansas and Wisconsin last week. In men’s basketball, Keyontae Johnson […]
WISCONSIN STATE
KSNT News

New job opportunities in Kansas coming with virtual fair

TOPEKA (KSNT) – New job opportunities for Kansans will be available in an upcoming statewide virtual job fair. The Office of the Governor said the fair will be hosted by KANSASWORKS on Nov. 16-17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration will be required before taking part in the fair, regardless of previous participation. A […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

$391.5M paid out by Google to Kansas, 39 other states

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A settlement has been reached with the internet search engine Google over its location tracking practices on Monday. According to the Kansas Office of the Attorney General, a settlement with Google has resulted in an agreement by the company to change its business practices to safeguard identification information of consumers. The agreement […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Topeka house fire causes estimated $30,000 in damages, TFD says

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A house fire in the Highland Crest Neighborhood caused several thousand dollars of damage in the early morning hours on Monday. The Topeka Fire Department reports that firefighters were sent to the 1000 block of SE 33rd Terrace after being told that a house was on fire. Fire crews discovered smoke and […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

WATCH: Joe Klanderman’s exclusive interview with K-Nation

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State’s defense has been stellar on multiple occasions this fall. The Wildcats have kept four teams from scoring touchdowns, including three Big 12 opponents. Perhaps most impressive was K-State’s performances against Oklahoma State and Baylor. OSU, who came to Manhattan ranked ninth in the country, was shutout by the ‘Cats. Baylor, who […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy