Shreveport, LA

Shreveport-Bossier area high school football statistics through Week 10

By Jimmy Watson, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08hcUC_0j68jaV100

Here’s a look at statistical leaders through the final week of the 2022 Louisiana high school football regular season for Shreveport-Bossier area teams as reported by coaches.

Passing

  • Ben Taylor, Airline: 198-324-9; 2,730 yards; 34 TDs
  • Gray Walters, Benton: 151-244-7; 2,375 yards, 27 TDs
  • Kamron Evans, Huntington: 130-222-7; 2,286 yards, 24 TDs
  • Abram Wardell, Calvary: 110-137-3; 1,858 yards, 27 TDs
  • Ty Feaster, Glenbrook: 108-166-4; 1,810 yards, 30 TDs
  • Khameron Boykins, Logansport: 161-211-0; 1,798 yards, 16 TDs
  • Peyton Fulghum, Evangel: 128-209-9; 1,792 yards, 17 TDs
  • Luke Delafield, North DeSoto: 108-178-8; 1,778 yards, 29 TDs
  • Mason Welch, Northwood: 107-196-5; 1,647 yards, 10 TDs
  • Colin Rains, Haughton: 104-171-5; 1,639 yards, 16 TDs
  • Adam Parker, St. Mary’s: 116-162-3; 1,509 yards, 17 TDs
  • Isaiah Kennedy, Woodlawn: 111-105-10; 1,485 yards, 12 TDs
  • Tavoras Lee, Green Oaks: 91-200-16; 1,441 yards, 9 TDs
  • Ashton Martin, Parkway: 105-155-4; 1,425 yards, 17 TDs
  • Cooper Chase, Lakeside: 87-143-4; 1,292 yards, 29 TDs
  • Jaden Osborne, Ruston: 77-139-2; 1,264 yards, 13 TDs
  • Aiden Brock, North Caddo: 51-88-; 1,043 yards, 10 TDs
  • Kenyon Terrell, Capt. Shreve: 72-145-4; 959 yards, 7 TDs
  • Jakobe Jackson, Minden: 63-126-8; 870 yards, 8 TDs
  • Cooper DeFatta, Loyola: 58-149-6; 822 yards, 7 TDs
  • Dakeldric Thomas, Logansport: 26-86-0; 708 yards, 6 TDs
  • Lake Lambert, Byrd: 33-53-0; 659 yards, 6 TDs
  • Elijah Harper, Red River: 33-65-2; 498 yards, 4 TDs
  • Quintarion Scott, Bossier: 17-52-7; 297 yards, 1 TD

Rushing

  • Jaylan White, Parkway: 147-1,445, 14 TDs
  • Greg Manning, Benton: 241-1,280, 23 TDs
  • Daylen Robinson, Minden: 181-1,190, 16 TDs
  • Markecion Carr, Arcadia: 123-1,125, 13 TDs
  • Tyler Rhodes, Haughton: 169-1,079, 7 TDs
  • Jeremiah James, Many: 116-1,066, 14 TDs
  • Quintavion White, Northwood: 163-1,054, 19 TDs
  • Jayden Edwards, Capt. Shreve: 171-1,017, 9 TDs
  • Jeremiah Miles, Nat. Central: 190-1,042, 10 TDs
  • Leonard Mosley, Red River: 141-938, 8 TDs
  • John Lewis, North DeSoto: 139-862, 12 TDs
  • Ely’jay Curry, Homer: 75-843, 11 TDs
  • Alonzo Jackson, Haynesville: 63-838, 14 TDs
  • KJ Black, North Caddo: 103-833, 9 TDs
  • James Simon, Calvary: 108-831, 18 TDs
  • Toby Franklin, Haynesville: 116-827, 12 TDs
  • Jordan Hayes, Ruston: 82-793, 7 TDs
  • Brian Banks, North DeSoto: 138-783, 11 TDs
  • Dyson Fields, Ruston: 160-769, 10 TDs
  • Tre Jackson, Airline: 104-670, 13 TDs
  • Lake Lambert, Byrd: 111-653, 9 TDs
  • Cooper DeFatta, Loyola: 110-653, 10 TDs
  • Jamarlyn Garner, Many: 89-644, 11 TDs
  • Kenyon Terrell, Capt. Shreve: 99-629, 9 TDs
  • Malik Turner, Haynesville: 61-591, 6 TDs
  • Trace Wall, Loyola: 136-591, 8 TDs
  • John Solomon, Huntington: 85-560, 9 TDs
  • Devon Strickland, Byrd: 107-548, 6 TDs
  • Tackett Curtis, Many: 29-542, 5 TDs
  • Jakobe Jackson, Minden: 79-503, 7 TDs
  • Joe Metoyer, St. Mary’s: 73-494, 9 TDs
  • DJ Carter, Glenbrook: 49-465, 6 TDs
  • Colin Rains, Haughton: 84-460, 5 TDs
  • Drake Griffin, St. Mary's: 49-432, 4 TDs
  • S. Aldredge, Many: 60-426, 6 TDs
  • Jamarion Mims, Huntington: 47-392, 3 TDs
  • Dixon Poirier, Byrd: 44-370, 5 TDs
  • Fabian Sanders, Northwood: 44-272, 2 TDs
  • Toryun Ellis, Green Oaks: 51-248, 1 TD
  • Jordan Chase, Lakeside: 44-218, 0 TDs

Receiving

  • Pearce Russell, Benton: 78-1,328 yds., 16 TDs
  • Parker Fulghum, Evangel: 68-879, 9 TDs
  • Cole Cory, North DeSoto: 54-765, 10 TDs
  • Cam Jefferson, Airline: 53-627, 5 TDs
  • Daxton Chavez, Airline: 50-1,044, 18 TDs
  • Omarion Miller, North Caddo: 49-1,183, 15 TDs
  • Jayven Claybrook, Logansport: 47-495, 4 TDs
  • Demarion Carter, Huntington: 46-840, 10 TDs
  • Thalemius Hill, Logansport: 43-592, 7 TDs
  • Tre Jackson, Airline: 41-442, 6 TDs
  • Delarious Marshall, Green Oaks: 40-557, 3 TDs
  • Aubrey Hermes, Calvary: 38-637, 8 TDs
  • Aaron Jackson, Ruston: 37-715, 8 TDs
  • Jarvis Davis, Huntington: 37-723, 4 TDs
  • Andy Lim, Benton: 37-575, 7 TDs
  • Ethan Busby, St. Mary’s: 35-478, 6 TD
  • Trenton Lape, Parkway: 34-621, 6 TDs
  • Marc Denison, Northwood: 34-771, 4 TDs
  • Josh Sebald, Lakeview: 33-582, 17 TDs
  • Jaylan White, Parkway: 33-468, 6 TDs
  • Keaton Flowers, Captain Shreve: 29-466, 3 TDs
  • Cason Clemons, Glenbrook: 29-465, 6TDs
  • Jaylin Williams, Minden: 27-397, 6 TDs
  • Jackson Dufrene, Byrd: 21-495, 6 TDs
  • John Carmody, Loyola: 18-220, 2 TD
  • Jamarion Montgomery, Haughton: 17-155, 1 TD
  • Jalen Lewis, Haughton: 15-303, 2 TDs
  • Omero Urbina, Lakeside: 14-179, 2 TDs
  • A’Marion Dorsey, Green Oaks: 14-281, 3 TDs
  • Landry Powell, Glenbrook: 12-227, 4 TDs

Tackles

  • Conner Blank, Haughton: 113
  • Gray Deason, Loyola: 106
  • Barrett Newman, Parkway: 105
  • Rhett Johnson, Glenbrook: 90
  • Brooks Brossette, Byrd: 86
  • Cade Bedgood, Calvary: 77
  • Hutch Grace, Calvary: 73
  • Tazavian Sweeney, Haughton: 72
  • Derrick Edwards II, Huntington: 70
  • Tackett Curtis, Many: 68
  • Dylan Holmes, Huntington: 68
  • Rowan Guthikonda, Loyola: 68
  • Hunter Addison, North DeSoto: 65
  • Carter Wells, Parkway: 65
  • Christian Jones, Byrd: 62
  • Cole Weir, Benton: 62
  • Ta’Derius Collins, Northwood: 61
  • Mar’Jayvious Moss, Northwood: 61
  • Sawyer Simmons, Benton: 61
  • Amaray Brown, Parkway: 57
  • Parker Stroope, Northwood: 57
  • Delarious Marshall, Green Oaks: 55
  • Grayson Hutchins, Loyola: 54
  • Jakob Handy, Haughton: 54
  • Josh Sanchez, Benton: 54
  • Heath Gross, Calvary: 53
  • Brian McMillian, North DeSoto: 53
  • Christian Blackmon, Northwood: 53
  • Deontrell Jackson, Huntington: 53
  • Jayce Parks, Parkway: 52
  • Isaiah Ford, Byrd: 52
  • Kaleb Carter, North DeSoto: 51
  • Landon Sylvie, Calvary: 51
  • Ray Mayweather, Parkway: 51
  • Travis Lewis, Green Oaks: 50
  • Zach Halbert, Benton: 48.5
  • Robert Pavlick, Loyola: 48
  • Jadon Mayfield, Ruston: 48
  • Hayden Harmon, Glenbrook: 47
  • Walker Fox, Byrd: 47
  • Jeremiah Reed, Northwood: 47
  • Jaylon Buckner, Huntington: 43
  • Nate Johnson, Ruston: 43
  • Alonzo Jackson, Haynesville: 42
  • Christian Johnson, Bossier: 42
  • Marlo Williams, Green Oaks: 42
  • Drake Griffin, St. Mary’s: 40
  • Mahki Reed, Minden: 40
  • Reagan Coyle, Loyola: 38
  • Toby Franklin, Haynesville: 37
  • Tylen Singleton, Many: 37
  • Maddox Mandino, Glenbrook: 37
  • Logan Watson, St. Mary’s: 36.5
  • Toby Haulmark, Glenbrook: 36
  • Xavier McGlothan, Calvary: 36
  • Zheric Hill, Ruston: 36
  • Phillip Hayes, Green Oaks: 36
  • Lake Bates, North DeSoto: 34
  • Ben Bienvenu, St. Mary’s: 34
  • Brayden Stovall, Haughton: 32
  • Brayden Linton, Airline: 29
  • Darryl Engleke, Airline: 28.5
  • Jordan Milton, North DeSoto: 28

Interceptions

  • Geauntre Nelson, Arcadia: 5
  • Maddox Mandino, Glenbrook: 5
  • Lake Bates, North DeSoto: 4
  • Zach Partman, Evangel: 4
  • Brayden Curry, Evangel: 4
  • Corbyn Cross, North DeSoto: 3
  • Hunter Addison, North DeSoto: 3
  • Kody Jackson, Evangel: 3
  • Isiah Jackson, Arcadia: 3
  • C. McCullough, Northwood: 3
  • Orlando Williams, Homer: 3
  • Jayvion Smart, Many: 3
  • Jeremiah Reed, Northwood: 3
  • Grayson Hutchins, Loyola: 3
  • Tarmarjah Ferrell, Lakeside: 3
  • Jude Partington, Byrd: 2
  • Barrett Newman, Parkway: 2
  • Sawyer Simmons, Benton: 2
  • Josh Sanchez, Benton: 2
  • Fred’Tavious Benjamin, Green Oaks: 2
  • Christian Jones, Byrd: 2
  • Amaray Brown, Parkway: 2
  • Kennedy Calhoun, Evangel: 2
  • Jamarcea Plater, Captain Shreve: 2
  • Brennan Benton, Minden: 2
  • Amaray Brown, Parkway: 2
  • Hayden Harmon, Glenbrook: 2
  • Rhett Johnson, Glenbrook: 2
  • Jadon Mayfield, Ruston: 2
  • Robert Pavlick, Loyola: 2

Jimmy Watson covers Shreveport-Bossier area sports.

