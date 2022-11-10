Shreveport-Bossier area high school football statistics through Week 10
Here’s a look at statistical leaders through the final week of the 2022 Louisiana high school football regular season for Shreveport-Bossier area teams as reported by coaches.
Passing
- Ben Taylor, Airline: 198-324-9; 2,730 yards; 34 TDs
- Gray Walters, Benton: 151-244-7; 2,375 yards, 27 TDs
- Kamron Evans, Huntington: 130-222-7; 2,286 yards, 24 TDs
- Abram Wardell, Calvary: 110-137-3; 1,858 yards, 27 TDs
- Ty Feaster, Glenbrook: 108-166-4; 1,810 yards, 30 TDs
- Khameron Boykins, Logansport: 161-211-0; 1,798 yards, 16 TDs
- Peyton Fulghum, Evangel: 128-209-9; 1,792 yards, 17 TDs
- Luke Delafield, North DeSoto: 108-178-8; 1,778 yards, 29 TDs
- Mason Welch, Northwood: 107-196-5; 1,647 yards, 10 TDs
- Colin Rains, Haughton: 104-171-5; 1,639 yards, 16 TDs
- Adam Parker, St. Mary’s: 116-162-3; 1,509 yards, 17 TDs
- Isaiah Kennedy, Woodlawn: 111-105-10; 1,485 yards, 12 TDs
- Tavoras Lee, Green Oaks: 91-200-16; 1,441 yards, 9 TDs
- Ashton Martin, Parkway: 105-155-4; 1,425 yards, 17 TDs
- Cooper Chase, Lakeside: 87-143-4; 1,292 yards, 29 TDs
- Jaden Osborne, Ruston: 77-139-2; 1,264 yards, 13 TDs
- Aiden Brock, North Caddo: 51-88-; 1,043 yards, 10 TDs
- Kenyon Terrell, Capt. Shreve: 72-145-4; 959 yards, 7 TDs
- Jakobe Jackson, Minden: 63-126-8; 870 yards, 8 TDs
- Cooper DeFatta, Loyola: 58-149-6; 822 yards, 7 TDs
- Dakeldric Thomas, Logansport: 26-86-0; 708 yards, 6 TDs
- Lake Lambert, Byrd: 33-53-0; 659 yards, 6 TDs
- Elijah Harper, Red River: 33-65-2; 498 yards, 4 TDs
- Quintarion Scott, Bossier: 17-52-7; 297 yards, 1 TD
Rushing
- Jaylan White, Parkway: 147-1,445, 14 TDs
- Greg Manning, Benton: 241-1,280, 23 TDs
- Daylen Robinson, Minden: 181-1,190, 16 TDs
- Markecion Carr, Arcadia: 123-1,125, 13 TDs
- Tyler Rhodes, Haughton: 169-1,079, 7 TDs
- Jeremiah James, Many: 116-1,066, 14 TDs
- Quintavion White, Northwood: 163-1,054, 19 TDs
- Jayden Edwards, Capt. Shreve: 171-1,017, 9 TDs
- Jeremiah Miles, Nat. Central: 190-1,042, 10 TDs
- Leonard Mosley, Red River: 141-938, 8 TDs
- John Lewis, North DeSoto: 139-862, 12 TDs
- Ely’jay Curry, Homer: 75-843, 11 TDs
- Alonzo Jackson, Haynesville: 63-838, 14 TDs
- KJ Black, North Caddo: 103-833, 9 TDs
- James Simon, Calvary: 108-831, 18 TDs
- Toby Franklin, Haynesville: 116-827, 12 TDs
- Jordan Hayes, Ruston: 82-793, 7 TDs
- Brian Banks, North DeSoto: 138-783, 11 TDs
- Dyson Fields, Ruston: 160-769, 10 TDs
- Tre Jackson, Airline: 104-670, 13 TDs
- Lake Lambert, Byrd: 111-653, 9 TDs
- Cooper DeFatta, Loyola: 110-653, 10 TDs
- Jamarlyn Garner, Many: 89-644, 11 TDs
- Kenyon Terrell, Capt. Shreve: 99-629, 9 TDs
- Malik Turner, Haynesville: 61-591, 6 TDs
- Trace Wall, Loyola: 136-591, 8 TDs
- John Solomon, Huntington: 85-560, 9 TDs
- Devon Strickland, Byrd: 107-548, 6 TDs
- Tackett Curtis, Many: 29-542, 5 TDs
- Jakobe Jackson, Minden: 79-503, 7 TDs
- Joe Metoyer, St. Mary’s: 73-494, 9 TDs
- DJ Carter, Glenbrook: 49-465, 6 TDs
- Colin Rains, Haughton: 84-460, 5 TDs
- Drake Griffin, St. Mary's: 49-432, 4 TDs
- S. Aldredge, Many: 60-426, 6 TDs
- Jamarion Mims, Huntington: 47-392, 3 TDs
- Dixon Poirier, Byrd: 44-370, 5 TDs
- Fabian Sanders, Northwood: 44-272, 2 TDs
- Toryun Ellis, Green Oaks: 51-248, 1 TD
- Jordan Chase, Lakeside: 44-218, 0 TDs
Receiving
- Pearce Russell, Benton: 78-1,328 yds., 16 TDs
- Parker Fulghum, Evangel: 68-879, 9 TDs
- Cole Cory, North DeSoto: 54-765, 10 TDs
- Cam Jefferson, Airline: 53-627, 5 TDs
- Daxton Chavez, Airline: 50-1,044, 18 TDs
- Omarion Miller, North Caddo: 49-1,183, 15 TDs
- Jayven Claybrook, Logansport: 47-495, 4 TDs
- Demarion Carter, Huntington: 46-840, 10 TDs
- Thalemius Hill, Logansport: 43-592, 7 TDs
- Tre Jackson, Airline: 41-442, 6 TDs
- Delarious Marshall, Green Oaks: 40-557, 3 TDs
- Aubrey Hermes, Calvary: 38-637, 8 TDs
- Aaron Jackson, Ruston: 37-715, 8 TDs
- Jarvis Davis, Huntington: 37-723, 4 TDs
- Andy Lim, Benton: 37-575, 7 TDs
- Ethan Busby, St. Mary’s: 35-478, 6 TD
- Trenton Lape, Parkway: 34-621, 6 TDs
- Marc Denison, Northwood: 34-771, 4 TDs
- Josh Sebald, Lakeview: 33-582, 17 TDs
- Jaylan White, Parkway: 33-468, 6 TDs
- Keaton Flowers, Captain Shreve: 29-466, 3 TDs
- Cason Clemons, Glenbrook: 29-465, 6TDs
- Jaylin Williams, Minden: 27-397, 6 TDs
- Jackson Dufrene, Byrd: 21-495, 6 TDs
- John Carmody, Loyola: 18-220, 2 TD
- Jamarion Montgomery, Haughton: 17-155, 1 TD
- Jalen Lewis, Haughton: 15-303, 2 TDs
- Omero Urbina, Lakeside: 14-179, 2 TDs
- A’Marion Dorsey, Green Oaks: 14-281, 3 TDs
- Landry Powell, Glenbrook: 12-227, 4 TDs
Tackles
- Conner Blank, Haughton: 113
- Gray Deason, Loyola: 106
- Barrett Newman, Parkway: 105
- Rhett Johnson, Glenbrook: 90
- Brooks Brossette, Byrd: 86
- Cade Bedgood, Calvary: 77
- Hutch Grace, Calvary: 73
- Tazavian Sweeney, Haughton: 72
- Derrick Edwards II, Huntington: 70
- Tackett Curtis, Many: 68
- Dylan Holmes, Huntington: 68
- Rowan Guthikonda, Loyola: 68
- Hunter Addison, North DeSoto: 65
- Carter Wells, Parkway: 65
- Christian Jones, Byrd: 62
- Cole Weir, Benton: 62
- Ta’Derius Collins, Northwood: 61
- Mar’Jayvious Moss, Northwood: 61
- Sawyer Simmons, Benton: 61
- Amaray Brown, Parkway: 57
- Parker Stroope, Northwood: 57
- Delarious Marshall, Green Oaks: 55
- Grayson Hutchins, Loyola: 54
- Jakob Handy, Haughton: 54
- Josh Sanchez, Benton: 54
- Heath Gross, Calvary: 53
- Brian McMillian, North DeSoto: 53
- Christian Blackmon, Northwood: 53
- Deontrell Jackson, Huntington: 53
- Jayce Parks, Parkway: 52
- Isaiah Ford, Byrd: 52
- Kaleb Carter, North DeSoto: 51
- Landon Sylvie, Calvary: 51
- Ray Mayweather, Parkway: 51
- Travis Lewis, Green Oaks: 50
- Zach Halbert, Benton: 48.5
- Robert Pavlick, Loyola: 48
- Jadon Mayfield, Ruston: 48
- Hayden Harmon, Glenbrook: 47
- Walker Fox, Byrd: 47
- Jeremiah Reed, Northwood: 47
- Jaylon Buckner, Huntington: 43
- Nate Johnson, Ruston: 43
- Alonzo Jackson, Haynesville: 42
- Christian Johnson, Bossier: 42
- Marlo Williams, Green Oaks: 42
- Drake Griffin, St. Mary’s: 40
- Mahki Reed, Minden: 40
- Reagan Coyle, Loyola: 38
- Toby Franklin, Haynesville: 37
- Tylen Singleton, Many: 37
- Maddox Mandino, Glenbrook: 37
- Logan Watson, St. Mary’s: 36.5
- Toby Haulmark, Glenbrook: 36
- Xavier McGlothan, Calvary: 36
- Zheric Hill, Ruston: 36
- Phillip Hayes, Green Oaks: 36
- Lake Bates, North DeSoto: 34
- Ben Bienvenu, St. Mary’s: 34
- Brayden Stovall, Haughton: 32
- Brayden Linton, Airline: 29
- Darryl Engleke, Airline: 28.5
- Jordan Milton, North DeSoto: 28
Interceptions
- Geauntre Nelson, Arcadia: 5
- Maddox Mandino, Glenbrook: 5
- Lake Bates, North DeSoto: 4
- Zach Partman, Evangel: 4
- Brayden Curry, Evangel: 4
- Corbyn Cross, North DeSoto: 3
- Hunter Addison, North DeSoto: 3
- Kody Jackson, Evangel: 3
- Isiah Jackson, Arcadia: 3
- C. McCullough, Northwood: 3
- Orlando Williams, Homer: 3
- Jayvion Smart, Many: 3
- Jeremiah Reed, Northwood: 3
- Grayson Hutchins, Loyola: 3
- Tarmarjah Ferrell, Lakeside: 3
- Jude Partington, Byrd: 2
- Barrett Newman, Parkway: 2
- Sawyer Simmons, Benton: 2
- Josh Sanchez, Benton: 2
- Fred’Tavious Benjamin, Green Oaks: 2
- Christian Jones, Byrd: 2
- Amaray Brown, Parkway: 2
- Kennedy Calhoun, Evangel: 2
- Jamarcea Plater, Captain Shreve: 2
- Brennan Benton, Minden: 2
- Amaray Brown, Parkway: 2
- Hayden Harmon, Glenbrook: 2
- Rhett Johnson, Glenbrook: 2
- Jadon Mayfield, Ruston: 2
- Robert Pavlick, Loyola: 2
Jimmy Watson covers Shreveport-Bossier area sports. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.
