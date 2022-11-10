Shreveport-Bossier area high school football statistics through Week 10

Here’s a look at statistical leaders through the final week of the 2022 Louisiana high school football regular season for Shreveport-Bossier area teams as reported by coaches.

Passing

Ben Taylor, Airline: 198-324-9; 2,730 yards; 34 TDs

Gray Walters, Benton: 151-244-7; 2,375 yards, 27 TDs

Kamron Evans, Huntington: 130-222-7; 2,286 yards, 24 TDs

Abram Wardell, Calvary: 110-137-3; 1,858 yards, 27 TDs

Ty Feaster, Glenbrook: 108-166-4; 1,810 yards, 30 TDs

Khameron Boykins, Logansport: 161-211-0; 1,798 yards, 16 TDs

Peyton Fulghum, Evangel: 128-209-9; 1,792 yards, 17 TDs

Luke Delafield, North DeSoto: 108-178-8; 1,778 yards, 29 TDs

Mason Welch, Northwood: 107-196-5; 1,647 yards, 10 TDs

Colin Rains, Haughton: 104-171-5; 1,639 yards, 16 TDs

Adam Parker, St. Mary’s: 116-162-3; 1,509 yards, 17 TDs

Isaiah Kennedy, Woodlawn: 111-105-10; 1,485 yards, 12 TDs

Tavoras Lee, Green Oaks: 91-200-16; 1,441 yards, 9 TDs

Ashton Martin, Parkway: 105-155-4; 1,425 yards, 17 TDs

Cooper Chase, Lakeside: 87-143-4; 1,292 yards, 29 TDs

Jaden Osborne, Ruston: 77-139-2; 1,264 yards, 13 TDs

Aiden Brock, North Caddo: 51-88-; 1,043 yards, 10 TDs

Kenyon Terrell, Capt. Shreve: 72-145-4; 959 yards, 7 TDs

Jakobe Jackson, Minden: 63-126-8; 870 yards, 8 TDs

Cooper DeFatta, Loyola: 58-149-6; 822 yards, 7 TDs

Dakeldric Thomas, Logansport: 26-86-0; 708 yards, 6 TDs

Lake Lambert, Byrd: 33-53-0; 659 yards, 6 TDs

Elijah Harper, Red River: 33-65-2; 498 yards, 4 TDs

Quintarion Scott, Bossier: 17-52-7; 297 yards, 1 TD

Rushing

Jaylan White, Parkway: 147-1,445, 14 TDs

Greg Manning, Benton: 241-1,280, 23 TDs

Daylen Robinson, Minden: 181-1,190, 16 TDs

Markecion Carr, Arcadia: 123-1,125, 13 TDs

Tyler Rhodes, Haughton: 169-1,079, 7 TDs

Jeremiah James, Many: 116-1,066, 14 TDs

Quintavion White, Northwood: 163-1,054, 19 TDs

Jayden Edwards, Capt. Shreve: 171-1,017, 9 TDs

Jeremiah Miles, Nat. Central: 190-1,042, 10 TDs

Leonard Mosley, Red River: 141-938, 8 TDs

John Lewis, North DeSoto: 139-862, 12 TDs

Ely’jay Curry, Homer: 75-843, 11 TDs

Alonzo Jackson, Haynesville: 63-838, 14 TDs

KJ Black, North Caddo: 103-833, 9 TDs

James Simon, Calvary: 108-831, 18 TDs

Toby Franklin, Haynesville: 116-827, 12 TDs

Jordan Hayes, Ruston: 82-793, 7 TDs

Brian Banks, North DeSoto: 138-783, 11 TDs

Dyson Fields, Ruston: 160-769, 10 TDs

Tre Jackson, Airline: 104-670, 13 TDs

Lake Lambert, Byrd: 111-653, 9 TDs

Cooper DeFatta, Loyola: 110-653, 10 TDs

Jamarlyn Garner, Many: 89-644, 11 TDs

Kenyon Terrell, Capt. Shreve: 99-629, 9 TDs

Malik Turner, Haynesville: 61-591, 6 TDs

Trace Wall, Loyola: 136-591, 8 TDs

John Solomon, Huntington: 85-560, 9 TDs

Devon Strickland, Byrd: 107-548, 6 TDs

Tackett Curtis, Many: 29-542, 5 TDs

Jakobe Jackson, Minden: 79-503, 7 TDs

Joe Metoyer, St. Mary’s: 73-494, 9 TDs

DJ Carter, Glenbrook: 49-465, 6 TDs

Colin Rains, Haughton: 84-460, 5 TDs

Drake Griffin, St. Mary's: 49-432, 4 TDs

S. Aldredge, Many: 60-426, 6 TDs

Jamarion Mims, Huntington: 47-392, 3 TDs

Dixon Poirier, Byrd: 44-370, 5 TDs

Fabian Sanders, Northwood: 44-272, 2 TDs

Toryun Ellis, Green Oaks: 51-248, 1 TD

Jordan Chase, Lakeside: 44-218, 0 TDs

Receiving

Pearce Russell, Benton: 78-1,328 yds., 16 TDs

Parker Fulghum, Evangel: 68-879, 9 TDs

Cole Cory, North DeSoto: 54-765, 10 TDs

Cam Jefferson, Airline: 53-627, 5 TDs

Daxton Chavez, Airline: 50-1,044, 18 TDs

Omarion Miller, North Caddo: 49-1,183, 15 TDs

Jayven Claybrook, Logansport: 47-495, 4 TDs

Demarion Carter, Huntington: 46-840, 10 TDs

Thalemius Hill, Logansport: 43-592, 7 TDs

Tre Jackson, Airline: 41-442, 6 TDs

Delarious Marshall, Green Oaks: 40-557, 3 TDs

Aubrey Hermes, Calvary: 38-637, 8 TDs

Aaron Jackson, Ruston: 37-715, 8 TDs

Jarvis Davis, Huntington: 37-723, 4 TDs

Andy Lim, Benton: 37-575, 7 TDs

Ethan Busby, St. Mary’s: 35-478, 6 TD

Trenton Lape, Parkway: 34-621, 6 TDs

Marc Denison, Northwood: 34-771, 4 TDs

Josh Sebald, Lakeview: 33-582, 17 TDs

Jaylan White, Parkway: 33-468, 6 TDs

Keaton Flowers, Captain Shreve: 29-466, 3 TDs

Cason Clemons, Glenbrook: 29-465, 6TDs

Jaylin Williams, Minden: 27-397, 6 TDs

Jackson Dufrene, Byrd: 21-495, 6 TDs

John Carmody, Loyola: 18-220, 2 TD

Jamarion Montgomery, Haughton: 17-155, 1 TD

Jalen Lewis, Haughton: 15-303, 2 TDs

Omero Urbina, Lakeside: 14-179, 2 TDs

A’Marion Dorsey, Green Oaks: 14-281, 3 TDs

Landry Powell, Glenbrook: 12-227, 4 TDs

Tackles

Conner Blank, Haughton: 113

Gray Deason, Loyola: 106

Barrett Newman, Parkway: 105

Rhett Johnson, Glenbrook: 90

Brooks Brossette, Byrd: 86

Cade Bedgood, Calvary: 77

Hutch Grace, Calvary: 73

Tazavian Sweeney, Haughton: 72

Derrick Edwards II, Huntington: 70

Tackett Curtis, Many: 68

Dylan Holmes, Huntington: 68

Rowan Guthikonda, Loyola: 68

Hunter Addison, North DeSoto: 65

Carter Wells, Parkway: 65

Christian Jones, Byrd: 62

Cole Weir, Benton: 62

Ta’Derius Collins, Northwood: 61

Mar’Jayvious Moss, Northwood: 61

Sawyer Simmons, Benton: 61

Amaray Brown, Parkway: 57

Parker Stroope, Northwood: 57

Delarious Marshall, Green Oaks: 55

Grayson Hutchins, Loyola: 54

Jakob Handy, Haughton: 54

Josh Sanchez, Benton: 54

Heath Gross, Calvary: 53

Brian McMillian, North DeSoto: 53

Christian Blackmon, Northwood: 53

Deontrell Jackson, Huntington: 53

Jayce Parks, Parkway: 52

Isaiah Ford, Byrd: 52

Kaleb Carter, North DeSoto: 51

Landon Sylvie, Calvary: 51

Ray Mayweather, Parkway: 51

Travis Lewis, Green Oaks: 50

Zach Halbert, Benton: 48.5

Robert Pavlick, Loyola: 48

Jadon Mayfield, Ruston: 48

Hayden Harmon, Glenbrook: 47

Walker Fox, Byrd: 47

Jeremiah Reed, Northwood: 47

Jaylon Buckner, Huntington: 43

Nate Johnson, Ruston: 43

Alonzo Jackson, Haynesville: 42

Christian Johnson, Bossier: 42

Marlo Williams, Green Oaks: 42

Drake Griffin, St. Mary’s: 40

Mahki Reed, Minden: 40

Reagan Coyle, Loyola: 38

Toby Franklin, Haynesville: 37

Tylen Singleton, Many: 37

Maddox Mandino, Glenbrook: 37

Logan Watson, St. Mary’s: 36.5

Toby Haulmark, Glenbrook: 36

Xavier McGlothan, Calvary: 36

Zheric Hill, Ruston: 36

Phillip Hayes, Green Oaks: 36

Lake Bates, North DeSoto: 34

Ben Bienvenu, St. Mary’s: 34

Brayden Stovall, Haughton: 32

Brayden Linton, Airline: 29

Darryl Engleke, Airline: 28.5

Jordan Milton, North DeSoto: 28

Interceptions

Geauntre Nelson, Arcadia: 5

Maddox Mandino, Glenbrook: 5

Lake Bates, North DeSoto: 4

Zach Partman, Evangel: 4

Brayden Curry, Evangel: 4

Corbyn Cross, North DeSoto: 3

Hunter Addison, North DeSoto: 3

Kody Jackson, Evangel: 3

Isiah Jackson, Arcadia: 3

C. McCullough, Northwood: 3

Orlando Williams, Homer: 3

Jayvion Smart, Many: 3

Jeremiah Reed, Northwood: 3

Grayson Hutchins, Loyola: 3

Tarmarjah Ferrell, Lakeside: 3

Jude Partington, Byrd: 2

Barrett Newman, Parkway: 2

Sawyer Simmons, Benton: 2

Josh Sanchez, Benton: 2

Fred’Tavious Benjamin, Green Oaks: 2

Christian Jones, Byrd: 2

Amaray Brown, Parkway: 2

Kennedy Calhoun, Evangel: 2

Jamarcea Plater, Captain Shreve: 2

Brennan Benton, Minden: 2

Hayden Harmon, Glenbrook: 2

Rhett Johnson, Glenbrook: 2

Jadon Mayfield, Ruston: 2

Robert Pavlick, Loyola: 2

