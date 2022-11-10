ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

M&S has launched a £10 bottle of Christmas fizz with edible 22-carat gold leaf

By Steve Hogarty
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aWdKD_0j68ixf700

Looking for a sparkling wine with even more sparkle? Well, pop on your shades for this one: Marks and Spencer has just launched a bottle of fizz infused with glittering flakes of edible 22-carat gold leaf.

‘Marks & Sparkle’ costs £60 for a case of six, making it just £10 per bottle, and pretty much guarantees your party guests will be feeling Christmassy by the time the nibbles have reached the table.

This isn’t the first time Marks and Spencer has experimented with sprinkling precious metals into our favourite Christmas tipples. Last year’s light-up snow globe gin was a big hit with Christmas shoppers, so much so that the festive spirits have returned for 2022 (£35, Marksandspencer.com ).

Marks and Spencer’s starry night shortbread tin (£9, Ocado.com ) hit the shelves in October, and features a selection of butter and chocolate shortbreads in a tin that doubles as a musical rotating light projector.

If you prefer your aperitivo a little less dazzling, check out our list of the best beer advent calendars for 2022. Or if you’d rather go all in on wine this year, we’ve got a guide to getting your hands on – and your lips around – Aldi’s popular wine advent calendar .

Read more:

Marks & Sparkle, case of six: £60, Marksandspencer.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01CEDY_0j68ixf700

This glittering plonk is vibrant, crisp and citrussy, with hints of peach and pear, according to the tasting notes provided. A 12 per cent sparkling wine made in Germany and suitable for vegans, Marks & Sparkle makes for a fun welcome drink at Christmas parties, an ideal secret santa gift or a stocking-filler for any friends and family who still use the word “bling”.

You can find bottles in-store for £10 each, or buy online in a case of six.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on food and drink, try the links below:

Looking to ramp up the Christmas excitement? Read our guide to the best beauty advent calendars

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

This Site Is Full of Developmental Toys for Newborns Through Preschoolers — Here Are the Best Gifts to Buy for Every Age

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Developmental toys are great … in theory. But will my 8-month-old actually like playing with wooden items? Will my 3-year-old get frustrated with a “tinkering” toy that is supposed to teach fine motor skills but really just leads to tears and “Mama, can you do this please?” No, as a mom of three, I need toys that are educational, age appropriate, and super fun for my littles — or else there’s not really a point.
The Independent

GBBO viewers confused after judges question peanut butter and fruit pairing: ‘It’s kind of a big deal’

American viewers of the Great British Bake Off have shared their frustrations with the latest episode, after the judges described the iconic pairing of peanut butter and fruit jelly as “quite strange”.During the semi-finals of the show, which saw the remaining bakers compete in Patisserie Week, the contestants were first tasked with creating mini charlottes, a dessert composed of small sponge cakes filled with mousse.For Syabira’s attempt at the dessert, she decided to pair berries with peanut butter-cheesecake mousse, a pairing that judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood were shocked to hear her describe.“It’s going to have peanut butter...
The Independent

The Independent

919K+
Followers
300K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy