ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Newly elected JD Vance condemns critics writing Trump’s ‘political obituary’ as he backs 2024 run

By Eric Garcia
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49t8OH_0j68it8D00

Republican Senator-elect JD Vance criticised people who have claimed that former president Donald Trump’s standing is diminished after many of his candidates lost in the 2022 midterms .

Mr Vance spoke to The New York Times after he beat Representative Tim Ryan to win Ohio’s open Senate seat. Mr Trump had endorsed Mr Vance in the Republican primary, which catapulted him to the Republican nomination. in May,

“Every year, the media writes Donald Trump’s political obituary. And every year, we’re quickly reminded that Trump remains the most popular figure in the Republican Party,” Mr Vance told the Times.

Many Republicans have criticised the former president for endorsing a slate of candidates who lost resoundingly across the country. In Pennsylvania, his preferred candidate for governor Doug Mastriano overwhelmingly lost, while Democrat John Fetterman beat television physician Mehmet Oz in the Keystone State’s Senate race.

In Michigan, incumbent Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer trounced Tudor Dixon and flipped the state legislature. In North Carolina, his endorsed congressional candidate Bo Hines lost in the 13th District while Sandy Smith, whom he endorsed in North Carolina’s 1st District, lost as well.

In Wisconsin, Tim Michels, whom he endorsed for governor, lost to incumbent Democrat Tony Evers despite incumbent Republican Senator Ron Johnson winning.

At the same time, Kari Lake, whom he endorsed in the Republican primary for Arizona governor, is locked in a tight contest with Democrat Katie Hobbs. Similarly, Ted Budd, whom he endorsed in the Republican Senate primary in North Carolina, won his race. But Herschel Walker, whom Mr Trump pushed to run for Senate, will go into a runoff against Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock.

The bleeding has led some Republicans to question Mr Trump’s status as the leader of the Republican Party, especially as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, his potential 2024 rival, overwhelmingly won re-election even as Mr Trump did not embrace him. Similarly, Governor Brian Kemp of Georgia, whom Mr Trump tried to oust in the primary, decisively beat Stacey Abrams in his race for re-election.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

This Is When Trump’s Staffers Realized He Was Out of Control

Daily Beast columnist David Rothkopf interviewed more than 100 people involved with the Trump White House for his new book, American Resistance: The Inside Story of How The Deep State Saved the Nation, and according to his sources, it took almost no time for Trump’s staffers to realize what kind of boss he was.“All of them said they realized this either during the transition or in the first few weeks of the administration, and they all found their way to work around it. Whether it was saying, ‘No, Mr. President, this is the law,’ or going to the Congress with...
HuffPost

Kari Lake Makes Chilling Election Day Vow To Reporters

Republican candidate Kari Lake ominously told reporters Tuesday she planned to be their “worst fricking nightmare” for two terms if she wins Arizona’s gubernatorial race. The Donald Trump-backed nominee snapped at a reporter in Phoenix who said he wanted to follow up on a question about her...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Voices: I never liked JD Vance. But now he’s won, I have something to tell him

I don’t like JD Vance. I’ve spenta lot of time and energy explaining why. So, considering my own bias might get in the way, I asked my friends what they thought of Ohio’s newest US Senator, who last night declared victory over Democratic challenger Tim Ryan.“JD Vance is using the demise of Middletown to market himself,” my friend Jessica – who, like me, grew up in Dayton – said. “He’s simply a kid who was enabled by the women in his family to make the life he wants no matter the cost to others… I’m worried for the future of...
OHIO STATE
Salon

Trump plots to “imprison significant numbers of reporters” if he wins in 2024: report

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Amid speculation that former U.S. President Donald Trump will announce his 2024 run next week, Rolling Stone reported Tuesday that the Republican leader has sought advice about how he could ramp up his war with the news media by jailing journalists if he regains control of the White House.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Trump news - live: Trump to make ‘historic’ 2024 announcement as he ignores Jan 6 deposition deadline

Donald Trump has labelled Tuesday as the “most important day in the history” of the US as the former president is expected to announce his much-anticipated 2024 presidential run.“Hopefully, tomorrow will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country!” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social yesterday.He is expected to make the announcement at 9pm EST today from his private Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, looking to move ahead from disappointing midterm defeats amid signs that his grip on the Republican Party is waning.It comes as the twice-impeached president did not appear...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Trump shares demon god, child sacrifice conspiracies hours before 2024 announcement

Donald Trump appears to be openly courting conspiracy theorists as he seeks support ahead of his expected 2024 presidential campaign announcement. “Hopefully TODAY will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country!” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social in the early hours of Tuesday just hours after reposting an image shared by a platform user called “God_Bless_Trump” who posted a warning of demon gods taking charge.
VIRGINIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Candidate Who Painted Q-Themed Trump Sign on Lawn Blames GOP Leaders for Loss

Failed Republican congressional candidate J.R. Majewski released a post-mortem of his unsuccessful campaign on Friday, blasting GOP leadership and defending Donald Trump against allegations that the former president hurt Republican candidates. Majewski, who rose to fame by making raps about Trump and painting his lawn with QAnon-Trump flags, accused Republican leadership of failing to support him in the primary election. He went on to claim the National Republican Congressional Committee made his campaign dependent on its funds, which were withdrawn when he was revealed to have fudged his record about serving in Afghanistan. Majewski’s statement comes amid Republican finger-pointing about the party’s lackluster midterm results. Trump endorsed just five candidates in toss-up House races, per the Cook Political Report; none of his candidates won. Following the failed “red wave,” some elected Republicans have suggested ditching Trump. Virginia's Republican Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears called Trump a “liability” on Thursday and asked her party to “move on.”
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Nancy Pelosi says ‘disgusting’ Republican reaction to attack on her husband may have influenced midterm voters

Some Americans may have voted for Democrats to hold on to at least one chamber of Congress simply because of the growing ugliness of the conservative politcial movement, Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested on Sunday.Reacting to a historic performance by her party in Tuesday’s elections, which saw Democrats hold the Senate and position themselves for an expanded majority, Ms Pelosi noted that the Republican Party’s reaction to the attack on her husband had been met with a muted response from GOP leaders while their own members and supporters, like Virginia’s Glenn Youngkin and Donald Trump Jr, engaged in outright mockery.Mr...
VIRGINIA STATE
Vox

Lauren Boebert’s extremely tight race in a safe Republican district, explained

Conservative firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert could be on the verge of losing her race in what would be the most stunning congressional upset of the cycle. Boebert and her Democratic opponent Adam Frisch were virtually tied Friday afternoon in the House race for Colorado’s Third District, which includes much of the western half of the state. The Associated Press estimates about 1 percent of the votes are left to count.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Mail

Kari Lake insists she will '100%' be Arizona's next governor as counting continues, Trump is still her number one choice to run in 2024 and Republicans need to focus on 'America First' policies

Republican Kari Lake said Thursday night that she would win Arizona's governor's race over Democrat Katie Hobbs once all the votes were counted. 'I am 100 percent going to win. I have absolute 100 percent confidence that I will be the next governor of Arizona,' Lake told Fox News Digital.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

919K+
Followers
300K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy