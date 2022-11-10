Nicki Minaj Calls Lauryn Hill Her “Idol,” Praises Foxy Brown’s Flow

Nicki Minaj has showered Foxy Brown and Lauryn Hill with praise, crediting both with influencing her own style and being among her favorite artists of all-time.

In an interview with JT of City Girls for i-D , the Jamaica, Queens native revealed her fandom of the Ill Na Na rapper, noting their shared Trinidadian roots. “Foxy Brown,” Minaj tells JT when asked of her heroes in music. “I still probably at times sound similar to her. I would listen to this woman non-stop. Finding out she was from Trinidad was so freaking amazing to me, because I never imagined that a rapper could be from my country.”

The 39-year-old continued to bestow compliments upon Foxy, deeming the Brooklynite’s flow as “clear” and “precise.” “I really love clarity in raps,” the “Truffle Butter” creator added.

Minaj hit the stage with the “Get You Home” rapper in 2012. Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage.

Another female rap legend who’s name was brought up during the discussion is Lauryn Hill, whom the Queen artist also gushed over, calling the New Jersey native her “idol.” “I don’t think I rap or sing like Lauryn,” Nicki admits. “But in terms of being my idol… oh my goodness. Two days ago when the blogs posted her singing ‘To Zion’, and she brought out her son Zion, and his two children, I was sitting there crying. I used to be listening to that song on my little CD player on the train going to high school all the way in Manhattan.”

In addition to highlighting the impact that women in Hip-Hop had on her artistry, the mother and wife also gave props to a few of her male counterparts and predecessors, particularly Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, and Slick Rick.

The Queens rapper considers Lauryn Hill (above) to be her idol. Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage.

“The other ones that shaped my overall style a lot are Lil Wayne, especially in the beginning, I used to do a lot of things that were similar to him and JAY-Z,” she said. “One of my first faves actually was Slick Rick. I’ve always loved the British accent, I still do.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, the decorated veteran spoke on her desire to put the focus back on female lyricists in rap, which she points to as the inspiration behind her “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix).” “I wanna hear girls rap again,” Nicki lamented, using her own past experiences as an example. “Like, just rap. When I did my BET Cypher years ago, I purposely didn’t wear revealing clothes. I wore a sweatsuit.” She then juxtaposed that memory with the vibe of her, JT, BIA, Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V, and Maliibu Miitch’s collaborative effort. “So even though we were being super freaky girls on the song, and we all had fun, y’all really spit.”

Minaj’s interview with JT is part of her i-D cover story for the publication’s Winter 2022 Royalty Issue. See Minaj’s post of the cover and additional photos below.