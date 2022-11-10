ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emily Blunt Brightens Up in Yellow Ribbed Dress & Tan Thigh-High Boots for ‘Good Morning America’

By Amina Ayoud
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07m2OI_0j68hwkB00

Emily Blunt brightened up the “Good Morning America” studios in New York today. The actress, who is currently promoting her new Western miniseries “The English,” wore a yellow Camilla and Marc ribbed dress for her television appearance.

The “A Quiet Place” actress wore a lengthy mock-neck dress with a wavy ribbed texture. The style was fitted with a front-facing side slit and circular cutouts in the back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tDS4Q_0j68hwkB00
Emily Blunt is seen outside “GMA” on Nov. 10, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

Blunt accessorized minimally, stacking on dainty golden rings and coordinating dangling earrings that added on the shine. She carried a black tote bag over her shoulders with gilded hardware that matched her jewelry.

The British actress hit the pavement in lengthy tan thigh high boots that were spotlighted thanks to the side slit of her dress. The shoes featured pointed toes and sharp stiletto heels, around 2 to 3 inches in height.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27uLXN_0j68hwkB00
Emily Blunt is seen outside “GMA” on Nov. 10, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

Often considered the sexiest boot silhouette, thigh-high boots most often stop mid-thigh for a leg-climbing look. Commonly made of leather or suede, thigh-high boots are most often worn with short skirts or shorts, dresses featuring high slits or very tight-fitting pants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pRqpX_0j68hwkB00
Emily Blunt is seen outside “GMA” on Nov. 10, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

Blunt’s shoe style is similarly sleek. The actress can regularly be seen in a range of pointed-toe ankle and over-the-knee boots, as well as velvet sandals and elegant mules, by top designers like Manolo Blahnik, Jimmy Choo, and Roger Vivier. Affordable brands like Sam Edelman, Schutz and Nanette Lepore also appear in her rotation. When it comes to her off-duty style, the “Young Victoria” star often wears white sneakers by Arigato and PS821.

PHOTOS: See Emily Blunt’s best red carpet looks over the years.

Footwear News

Footwear News

