Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re waking up to cold temperatures once again as many areas are below freezing. Albuquerque dipped below freezing for the third straight morning. We’re seeing clouds arrive from the west ahead of our next storm system. We’ll also see much stronger wind gusts this afternoon over southern New Mexico with gusts over 35 mph. It’ll hele warm our temperatures to near average. Highs will approach 60° in the ABQ metro and points east. Southern NM could climb into the middle 60s under partly cloudy skies. Later tonight, we’ll begin seeing some wintry weather near the Four Corner/northern mountains. Winter weather advisories are in effect for the upper Rio Grande Valley and Sangre de Cristo Mountains where 3-6″+ of snow could fall through Monday morning. So plan accordingly if you live near Santa Fe and Las Vegas as the commute could be a little slower.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO