Los Lunas High opens thrift store to public
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Lunas High School club wants to help those in need by opening its thrift store to the public. The school’s Lending a Paw club held a grand opening last week for its innovative thrift store. It lets customers take donated clothes for free. The store opened for students last […]
Santa Fe Ski opening for 2022-2023 season
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ski Santa Fe announced it will open on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, for the 2022-2023 ski season. Ski Santa Fe says they got ten inches of fresh snow and will open on a 20-inch base of natural and manmade snow. All facilities will be open. Ski Santa Fe will be open […]
1 rescued in cold temperatures by Santa Fe Fire Department
Information about the rescue is limited, but officials did provide some details.
New Mexico woman meets bone marrow donor
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico woman who needed a bone marrow transplant was able to meet the donor that saved her life. When Christine Chen gave birth in 2018, a nurse discovered a tumor. The chemotherapy she needed to treat the tumor led to a rare leukemia diagnosis. She was given a slim chance […]
Breezy evening with snow developing late
It was a beautiful Sunday with high temperatures rebounding much closer to the average for mid-November. Albuquerque reached nearly 60° under mainly sunny skies. Deming even climbed to 70° with some help from the stronger southerly wind gusts. Widespread gusts of 30-40 mph were common this afternoon ahead of our next storm.
Roundabout coming to problem Albuquerque intersection
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been in the works for over a year – a plan to make the intersection of Ventura Street and Holly Avenue NE easier to navigate. Some drivers say the intersection has been causing them headaches. Now, the city hopes a partnership with Titan Development will alleviate some of the problems at […]
Storm exits, but cold air will stick around
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The upper level low pressure system that brought snow to New Mexico last night and early this morning is quickly pushing into Texas/Oklahoma this afternoon. There is still enough moisture and lift to allow for a few more snow flurries across the Northern Mountains throughout this early afternoon, most likely dissipating before evening.
Santa Fe police release October 2022 crime report
The police department is presenting the report to the city's public safety committee this week.
Albuquerque officials propose tip line for illegal guns
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors will hear public comments on a proposal to create a special tip line. The tip line would be dedicated to getting guns off the streets. City Councilor and Public Safety Committee Chair Louie Sanchez wants to create a hot line for people to call when they see someone shooting […]
Winter weather advisories in effect tonight
After a beautiful Sunday, big changes are underway tonight. High temperatures rebounded near average for mid November. Albuquerque reached 59° under mainly sunny skies. Deming even climbed to 70° with some help from the stronger southerly wind gusts. Widespread gusts of 30-40 mph were common this afternoon ahead of our next storm. Clouds are increasing tonight, and we’re now seeing some heavier snow showers in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Winter weather advisories are in effect through Monday morning where several inches are likely for the upper Rio Grande Valley and Sangre de Cristo Mountains. This could impact our morning commute for areas like Santa Fe, Las Vegas, and Taos. The ABQ metro could pick up a dusting of snow as well.
State volleyball champions crowned on Saturday
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The high school volleyball season wrapped up on Saturday. The state championships took place at the Rio Rancho Event Center, and the day was filled with plenty of excitement. Defending champion and top seed La Cueva put their undefeated record on the line against second ranked Las Cruces. The Bulldawgs were […]
Autopsies released in helicopter crash that killed 4 Bernalillo County first responders
Officials have released the autopsies of four Bernalillo County first responders that died in a helicopter crash over the summer.
Corrales residents worry about possible assisted living facility opening in residential home
Corrales residents worry about possible assisted living facility opening in residential home.
Chilly start, clouds increase ahead of next storm
Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re waking up to cold temperatures once again as many areas are below freezing. Albuquerque dipped below freezing for the third straight morning. We’re seeing clouds arrive from the west ahead of our next storm system. We’ll also see much stronger wind gusts this afternoon over southern New Mexico with gusts over 35 mph. It’ll hele warm our temperatures to near average. Highs will approach 60° in the ABQ metro and points east. Southern NM could climb into the middle 60s under partly cloudy skies. Later tonight, we’ll begin seeing some wintry weather near the Four Corner/northern mountains. Winter weather advisories are in effect for the upper Rio Grande Valley and Sangre de Cristo Mountains where 3-6″+ of snow could fall through Monday morning. So plan accordingly if you live near Santa Fe and Las Vegas as the commute could be a little slower.
UNM Hospital activates emergency operations over pediatric illness surge
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A surge in pediatric flu, RSV, COVID and other health issues has the University of New Mexico Hospital activating its Emergency Operations Center in relation to its pediatric capacity. With a licensed capacity of 89 beds at the UNM Children’s Hospital, UNMH officials say their pediatric facilities charted roughly 119% capacity this morning. […]
Rape kit gets a match in 1994 cold case
Roundabout coming to problem Albuquerque intersection.
Sports Desk: Lobos men’s basketball prepares for first road test
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Lobos men’s basketball team will play away from home for the first time this season when they meet the Southern Methodist University Mustangs Tuesday at Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas. The Lobos will enter the contest with a 2-0 record while the Mustangs come in at 1-1. […]
FBI, Albuquerque police searching for bank robbery suspect; Up to $2K reward offered for info
Officials said the robbery took place Saturday morning.
Thieves steal an ATM machine from Nob Hill grocery store
There’s still limited information about the incident.
