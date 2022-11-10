Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Migrants From Texas Didn’t Arrive On Monday but Philadelphia is Ready to Welcome ThemTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Dallas Goedert Injury Update Rules Him Out For WeeksFlurrySportsPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia is Preparing For the Expected Arrival of 52 Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Rookie Cop Shot Right After Graduating The AcademyStill UnsolvedPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Longtime MLB Center Fielder Has Died At 55
A longtime Major League Baseball outfielder has died at the age of 55 on Sunday. Chuck Carr, who played center field for the inaugural Florida Marlins team, has passed away following an illness. The veteran MLB outfielder played for eight seasons, including time with the Marlins, Mets, Cardinals, Astros and...
Active Red Sox Reportedly Make Multi-Year Offer To Familiar Fireballer
The Red Sox certainly have been busy to open the offseason and reportedly have offered a familiar hurler a multi-year deal
Former Phillies Star John Kruk Quietly Retired in the Middle of a Game and Watched the Rest From His Couch
John Kruk was a remarkably consistent hitter, but one of his greatest achievements was the incredible way he left the game. The post Former Phillies Star John Kruk Quietly Retired in the Middle of a Game and Watched the Rest From His Couch appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Phillies targeting All-Star infielder in free agency?
The Philadelphia Phillies may be coming for blood after falling short in this year’s World Series. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Saturday that the Phillies are believed to have real interest in free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts of the Boston Red Sox. Heyman notes that Phillies president Dave Dombrowski, who held the same position for the Red Sox from 2015 to 2019 (including during their World Series title in 2018), has a strong link to Bogaerts.
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
MLB columnist pitches Yankees-Cubs trade
As many deals loom, the Chicago Tribune’s Paul Sullivan imagined a possible New York Yankees-Chicago Cubs trade. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. He pitches that the Cubs should go after infielder DJ LeMahieu, and that it’s a deal the Yankees could be interested in: ”With the...
Pinstripe Alley
The worst pinch-hitter in Yankees history
When you think about a pinch-hitter, you probably imagine a team sending up a guy who, for whatever reason, was on the bench that day for a key at-bat in a game. However, that’s far from the only time players get sent up a pinch-hitters. Often, clubs will send in a new player just to get the starter out of the game. It’s in those situations where you can get some moves that look funny in a box score.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Trea Turner Unlikely To Re-Sign
The Los Angeles Dodgers extended the $19.65 million qualifying offer to Trea Turner, which he has until Tuesday, November 15, to formally accept or decline. Turner is essentially a lock to reject the one-year contract and continue forward with free agency as one of the top shortstops available. The group also includes Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson.
Houston Astros star Jeremy Peña fitted for World Series 'grillz' by designer Johnny Dang
If you didn't think No. 3 was a Houstonian yet, check out the one thing he did to cement his standing in the city.
Phillies linked to Xander Bogaerts in free agency
The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to be big spenders in free agency once again. Although numerous reports are linking them to Los Angeles Dodgers star Trea Turner, they also have eyes for Boston Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts. “Phillies are believed to have real interest in Xander Bogaerts,” according to...
Red Sox free agent Xander Bogaerts drawing ‘real interest’ from Phillies, Dave Dombrowski (report)
The Phillies are believed to have “real interest” in signing shortstop Xander Bogaerts away from the Red Sox, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. As Heyman notes, Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, who ran the Red Sox from 2015 to 2019, knows Bogaerts particularly well. Dombrowski was the one who gave Bogaerts his first large contract, a six-year, $120 million contract in at the beginning of the 2019 season.
Phillies make important coaching decision after World Series run
The Philadelphia Phillies are keeping one underrated piece from this year’s World Series run right where he is. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports Saturday that the Phillies have agreed to a two-year extension with their hitting coach Kevin Long. The 55-year-old Long is now under contract through the 2025 MLB season.
Boston Red Sox reportedly showing interest in All-Star outfielder, eyeing multiple trade targets
The Boston Red Sox head into the winter coming off a disappointing 2022 season with all eyes now on the
Hal Steinbrenner Calls End of Yankees' Season 'Unacceptable'
Reflecting on another year without a trip to the World Series, Steinbrenner said that he's disappointed with how New York's season ended
Chicago White Sox reportedly interested in acquiring star catcher
The Chicago White Sox fell far short of expectations this past season, resulting in a managerial change as the first
Red Sox rumors: Boston ‘among those indicating a strong willingness to spend’ (report)
The Red Sox “are among those indicating a strong willingness to spend,” The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal wrote Monday. Rosenthal listed the Red Sox, Mets, Phillies, Cardinals, Rangers, Mariners and Giants as the teams. Boston’s 2022 payroll ($234.5 million) exceeded the competitive balance tax base threshold of $230...
Recent AL MVP, Perfect DH Fit Reportedly Wants To Join Red Sox
The Red Sox might get a little lucky this winter, as one of the top sluggers in free agency has interest in coming to Boston.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Unfolding
Lorraine Hamilton, the Mets’ executive director of broadcasting and special events, is going into the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame ahead of her retirement next month. To nobody’s surprise, the Mets and Billy Eppler would prefer to keep all of their best and brightest prospects this offseason....
Phillies extend hitting coach Kevin Long through 2025
The Phillies have signed hitting coach Kevin Long to a contract extension that runs through the 2025 season, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports. Long just completed his first season in Philadelphia, joining the team last winter after a four-year stint as the Nationals’ hitting coach. Most coaches operate on...
97.3 ESPN
Northfield NJ
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
433K+
Views
ABOUT
97.3 ESPN has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0