The Spun

Longtime MLB Center Fielder Has Died At 55

A longtime Major League Baseball outfielder has died at the age of 55 on Sunday. Chuck Carr, who played center field for the inaugural Florida Marlins team, has passed away following an illness. The veteran MLB outfielder played for eight seasons, including time with the Marlins, Mets, Cardinals, Astros and...
Larry Brown Sports

Phillies targeting All-Star infielder in free agency?

The Philadelphia Phillies may be coming for blood after falling short in this year’s World Series. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Saturday that the Phillies are believed to have real interest in free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts of the Boston Red Sox. Heyman notes that Phillies president Dave Dombrowski, who held the same position for the Red Sox from 2015 to 2019 (including during their World Series title in 2018), has a strong link to Bogaerts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NJ.com

MLB columnist pitches Yankees-Cubs trade

As many deals loom, the Chicago Tribune’s Paul Sullivan imagined a possible New York Yankees-Chicago Cubs trade. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. He pitches that the Cubs should go after infielder DJ LeMahieu, and that it’s a deal the Yankees could be interested in: ”With the...
CHICAGO, IL
Pinstripe Alley

The worst pinch-hitter in Yankees history

When you think about a pinch-hitter, you probably imagine a team sending up a guy who, for whatever reason, was on the bench that day for a key at-bat in a game. However, that’s far from the only time players get sent up a pinch-hitters. Often, clubs will send in a new player just to get the starter out of the game. It’s in those situations where you can get some moves that look funny in a box score.
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Trea Turner Unlikely To Re-Sign

The Los Angeles Dodgers extended the $19.65 million qualifying offer to Trea Turner, which he has until Tuesday, November 15, to formally accept or decline. Turner is essentially a lock to reject the one-year contract and continue forward with free agency as one of the top shortstops available. The group also includes Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Phillies linked to Xander Bogaerts in free agency

The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to be big spenders in free agency once again. Although numerous reports are linking them to Los Angeles Dodgers star Trea Turner, they also have eyes for Boston Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts. “Phillies are believed to have real interest in Xander Bogaerts,” according to...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Red Sox free agent Xander Bogaerts drawing ‘real interest’ from Phillies, Dave Dombrowski (report)

The Phillies are believed to have “real interest” in signing shortstop Xander Bogaerts away from the Red Sox, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. As Heyman notes, Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, who ran the Red Sox from 2015 to 2019, knows Bogaerts particularly well. Dombrowski was the one who gave Bogaerts his first large contract, a six-year, $120 million contract in at the beginning of the 2019 season.
BOSTON, MA
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Unfolding

Lorraine Hamilton, the Mets’ executive director of broadcasting and special events, is going into the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame ahead of her retirement next month. To nobody’s surprise, the Mets and Billy Eppler would prefer to keep all of their best and brightest prospects this offseason....
HAMILTON, NY
