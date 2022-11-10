Read full article on original website
Related
Why Is One Illinois City Home To America’s Top Turkey Experts?
For 41 years now, cooking Illinoisans and kitchen-tasked people from every other state have reached out to one Illinois city for expertise in how to properly serve up a beautiful Thanksgiving Day turkey, with minimal risk of poisoning their guests, having to order a pizza, or summon the fire department.
A website says a College in Illinois is Not Worth Attending
It is time for high school juniors and seniors to figure out which schools they want to go to further their educations after high school. And with the rising cost of college education, you want to be really sure you're getting your money's worth, so you might want to avoid this one school in Illinois according to a financial website.
Who (or What) Owns The Most Land in Illinois?
It may come as a surprise to you as to who (or what) owns the most land in Illinois, and now I was a little surprised. Owning roughly 38,000 acres of land The Church of Jesus Chris of Latter-day Saints, also known as the Mormon Church, is the biggest land owner in Illinois. Not a billionaire, or big investors or a celebrity like you would think, but a church. You have to wonder how much land a church needs but with the temples they build I guess you would need some major land to make those grand temples like the one in Nauvoo, Illinois. In total there are about 118 congregations in Illinois.
New Study Says Illinois Is One Of The Healthiest States During The Holidays
If someone were to tell you Illinois is one of the healthiest states would you be skeptical? Land of Lincoln often gets a bad rap through word of mouth and in news headlines. It's no secret the state is notorious for money problems and government corruption. When it comes to the overall health of its residents how could you rank it compared to the rest of the United States?
IL Postal Carrier Dumbs Mail & Steals 117 Checks Worth $40K
What's that old saying about the mail, neither sleet, snow, or rain will stop delivery, well unless, the postal carrier steals it. Trusting Your Neighborhood Postal Carrier In Illinois. The residents and businesses in Illinois have a deal with the postal workers. They use the post office to send mail...
Oldest Chinese Restaurant In Wi & 2nd Oldest In U.S. Turns 100
A Chinese restaurant in Wisconsin has an amazing milestone coming up and you are invited to come to celebrate with them. History Of Oldest Chinese Restaurant In Wisconsin and Second Oldest In U.S. According to janesvillecvb.com,. Janesville is home to Cozy Inn Chinese restaurant. It is still located at the...
One Fall Hotspot in Illinois is Nearly Ready to Reopen for Christmas Fun
As I sit here watching the snow fall outside my office window, I can't help daydreaming about all the Christmas fun that is just around the corner in Illinois. Beautiful holiday decorations and light displays, visits with Santa, time spent with family and friends, I can't wait for any of it and am already planning this year's holiday to-do list.
Illinois Coffee House Just Named One of the Best in the World
If coffee is a priority in your life, you don't need to travel far to experience a coffee house in Illinois that was just named one of the best in the world. There's an international competition for what is known as "Café Culture". TripSavvy just announced the winners of this year's ranking and among the top coffee houses in the world is Dark Matter Coffee which you can find in several Illinois locations along the Lake Michigan area in Chicago.
Illinois Man, Tired Of Waiting, Gets $175K Back For Space Flight
There have been stories about would-be space tourists kicking out as much as $55 million on a seat for a trip into outer space, while others have spent $28 million, $500,000, $175,000, even down to a mere (yeah, right) $100,000 to get themselves on board. I guess I never stopped...
Someone Found the Best Burger in Illinois You Have To Try
It's hard to find that one restaurant that has the perfect menu item, but someone out there thinks they found the best place to get a burger but they need to come to Quincy. As much as I travel it's hard to narrow down which place has the best of the best. For example the best pizza, the best sandwich, the best burger whatever it may be. In my opinion, it's all the best and hard to put a blur ribbon on which restaurant tops the other. So when a website named the Best Burger in Illinois, I just find it hard to believe because it's obvious they have never eaten a burger at Scoreboard.
LOL The Top Passwords from 2022 have a Hilarious Illinois Connection
Is your password one of the top passwords in the country? We hope not, but we'll laugh if it's number 16. Passwords are obviously very important, but they're also a huge pain in the butt. Right? Sometimes I wish my eyeballs or fingerprints could just get me into whatever account I'm trying to log into... instead of racing my brain to think of how many numbers I added to one of my generic passwords I should probably change more often.
Illinois Rewind: Drug Dealers Need to Purchase ‘Drug Tax Stamp’ LOL
There was a thing in Illinois back in 1988 called a "Drug Stamp" that required illegal drug dealers to purchase a legit STAMP to put on the product they were selling. NYTIMES. So if you are an inspiring illegal drug dealer in the Land of Lincoln, Illinois is going to want their cut...by taxing you. Seriously, check this out:
5 Dazzling Holiday Light Shows in Illinois You Shouldn’t Miss
When is time to pack into the car to go on a Christmas light display tour in northern Illinois with some hot chocolate, these are some great stops to make. There is no shortage of great places to take in all the illuminated colors of the holiday season. Once you've made it through all your favorite neighborhoods to see all the beautifully lit homes, it's on to something even bigger.
WI Nurse Amputates Foot Without Permission For Taxidermy Shop
An extremely disturbed nurse in Wisconsin cut off a patient's foot without approval from anyone. An elderly Wisconsin man was sent to a rehabilitation center after he walked outside in his bare feet during winter weather. That caused him a horrible case of frostbite. In fact, they turned black. Unfortunately, his health took a turn for the worse and he wasn't going to make it. His family and doctors decided sending him to hospice was best for him.
Hottest New Woman in Country Music Just Announced Show in Illinois
The Midwest will be the epicenter of the country music universe in 2023 with a lineup of concerts coming to our area that continues to grow. Already announced for Summer 2023 is the George Strait stadium tour that will stop in Milwaukee on June 3, Thomas Rhett is playing Chicago on July 28, Taylor Swift (who you may or may not consider country) is playing a couple of shows in Chicago at Soldier Field, and we've got a show at BMO with Old Dominion in February.
IL Cops Bust Suspect Before Robbing 4th Bank On Same Road In Week
Police in Illinois arrested a serial bank robber right before he knocks off his next target. I think it's a pretty safe assumption to assume that criminals in Illinois have no fear. If they did, then the suspects would not attempt to commit crimes. That's because every time someone breaks the law, they are taking a big risk. I would say that takes some serious guts. Especially, if you're living that kind of lifestyle.
Illinois Green Porch Lights Mystery Solved and We All Should Do It
Green porch lights started popping up right after Halloween and I had absolutely no clue of the special meaning behind them. The first green porch light I drove past on my way to work one morning didn't really stand out to me. Over the next five days, about a half dozen houses not far from one another had green lights outside their front doors. That stood out.
Strange Man Arrested For Making Creepy Videos At Illinois College
Illinois police arrest a creepy guy for making weird videos on a college campus. Unfortunately, you see them all over our state. That's creepy people. I see complaints on social media about creeps doing some strange things all the time. It freaks people out. I hate to stereotype people but many of them are weird dudes who are trying to film young girls. I guess that's why it's easy to spot them on a college campus.
Illinois Man Tries to ‘Headbutt’ His Way Out of The Back of a Squad Car
An Illinois man was shoved in the back of a squad car for safe keeping. He tried several times to headbutt the window to escape. NorthesCambia. OK let's start from the beginning with this bum. The reason this guy was thrown into the back of a cop car was because of an argument over milk. Throw in the fact that this guy isn't too bright and makes super bad choices, we have a headbutting madman!
Two Wisconsin Men Arrested in Nebraska With 100lbs of Weed in a Nissan Maxima
Two guys from Madison, Wisc were in Nebraska...Maybe sight seeing, maybe visiting friends, maybe SELLING WEED? Yes, let's go with the last one...Anyway, they had 100lbs of weed in a Nissan Maxima. NOW. Chao Lee, and a passenger, Kou Yang, were pulled over on the interstate in Nebraska, for failing...
Q985
Rockford, IL
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0