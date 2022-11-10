Read full article on original website
Related
iebusinessdaily.com
Camacho named head nurse for Temecula Valley Hospital
Angie Camacho has been named Temecula Valley Hospital’s chief nursing officer. A registered nurse for more than 20 years, Camacho was most recently administrator and chief nursing officer at Chino Valley Medical Center and San Dimas Community Hospital, according to a statement on Temecula Valley’s website. She began...
iebusinessdaily.com
Newkirk joins state higher education committee
Krista L. Newkirk, University of Redlands president, has been named to the Association of Independent California Colleges and Universities’ executive committee. Newkirk joins University of Redlands trustee Eugene Mitchell and former trustee Fran Inman on the committee, which works to advance the association’s higher education policy, according to a statement on the university’s website.
Comments / 0