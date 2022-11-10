ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Steelers FB Derek Watt is Absolutely Disgusted by Fans Thinking He’s Just in the NFL Because of his 2 Brothers

The Pittsburgh Steelers last touchdown scorer, FB Derek Watt is doing what he can when provided with offensive opportunities. Don’t let the Steelers’ forgetfulness of having a good NFL fullback on the roster let you forget the impact he has made and can make! Fans become so frustrated with Watt’s contract when they see the team just not utilizing him on offense. However, Watt wasn’t just signed as the team’s fullback prior to the 2020 season, he was also signed due to his impact on special teams. Watt totaled 16 special teams’ tackles with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019, which was good enough to be tied for the most in the league that season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Browns Announce Roster Moves, Injury Updates For Sunday

Kick returns have not been a strong point for the Cleveland Browns during Kevin Stefanski’s tenure. And it’s not for lack of trying as multiple free agents and draft picks dropped back for Mike Preifer’s unit over the years. But one of the team’s best-looking options returns...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Bills Make Notable Quarterback Decision Amid Josh Allen Injury

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen appears to be on track to start this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Bills aren't elevating quarterback Matt Barkley from the practice squad. That means Allen and Case Keenum are the only quarterbacks on the active roster. Rapaport...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Admits He's Done With Prominent Head Coach

Colin Cowherd is officially off the Steve Sarkisian bandwagon. Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns failed to capitalize on the opportunity to knock off an undefeated opponent at home on Saturday, losing 17-10 to TCU. The loss dropped Texas to 6-4 on the season, and while that's already an improvement on the 5-7...
AUSTIN, TX
thecomeback.com

NFL insider offers update on Odell Beckham Jr.

It seems that Odell Beckham Jr. will finally sign with an NFL team soon. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Beckham hopes to sign with a team by the end of November. Schefter names — in this order, if that means anything — the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, and San Francisco 49ers as potential teams — all contenders — that Beckham could sign with.
Yardbarker

The Lakers Might Be Getting More Help This Week

The Los Angeles Lakers are always looking for ways to get stronger and better and secure more wins. Whether it be Russell Westbrook coming off the bench, Anthony Davis having a stellar night, or sharpshooters like Lonnie Walker stepping up, the Lakers need all the help they can get. They...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Bills' latest transaction hints at status of QB Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills have left everyone hanging regarding Josh Allen’s status for Week 10, but one move they made Saturday gave a strong indication as to how healthy the quarterback is. The Bills did not elevate third-string quarterback Matt Barkley to the active roster from the practice squad ahead...
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX Sports

McCoy leads Cards past Rams 27-17; Cooper Kupp injured

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Colt McCoy passed for 238 yards in his first start of the season, James Conner rushed for two touchdowns and the Arizona Cardinals hung on for a 27-17 victory Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams, who lost Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp to a possibly serious ankle injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

REPORT: Chicago Bears switch tight end to defense in shocking twist

The Chicago Bears are trying out a lot of new things this year. The Bears overhauled their defense in the offseason. The offense has progressed rapidly from a conservative, bland scheme to one of the most explosive units in the NFL in the past month. Recently, the Bears made a former basketball player turned NFL tight end into a defensive player.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bears QB Justin Fields makes bold promise after Lions loss

It's a big claim for Fields to make, but his recent emergence shows that he's ready to back it up the best he can. Fields rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns against Detroit's defense, averaging 11.3 yards a carry. That pairs with 167 yards and two touchdowns in the air, giving him 314 total yards of offense and four touchdowns in the loss.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Fox Analyst Says Steelers Abysmal Offense Is ‘Predictable’ But Providing Rookie QB1 Kenny Pickett Unique Opportunity

The Pittsburgh Steelers play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in Pittsburgh at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday at 1pm ET. Mark Schlereth joined The PM Team w/ Poni & Mueller Friday afternoon to discuss the upcoming matchup. The Steelers are hoping to turn the season around against the Saints and have to hope that the game analyst assigned to the game and the offense don’t share a common trait and “stink” on Sunday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Chargers Get More Bad Injury News After Sunday's Loss

The injury luck for the Los Angeles Chargers continues to get worse. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, rookie defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a quad injury. He suffered the injury during Sunday night's loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Ogbonnia,...

