Related
Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels Isn’t a Leader, According to His Former Player: “You’ve Got Guys Retiring Midseason!”
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels isn't cut out to be an NFL head coach, according to Brandon Marshall, who played for him with the Broncos. The post Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels Isn’t a Leader, According to His Former Player: “You’ve Got Guys Retiring Midseason!” appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tennessee Titans injury report is long ahead of Green Bay Packers showdown
With just three days to prepare for their next game, the banged-up Tennessee Titans figure to have one of their toughest weeks yet when it comes to getting players on the field. The Titans (6-3) visit the Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime).
Yardbarker
Steelers FB Derek Watt is Absolutely Disgusted by Fans Thinking He’s Just in the NFL Because of his 2 Brothers
The Pittsburgh Steelers last touchdown scorer, FB Derek Watt is doing what he can when provided with offensive opportunities. Don’t let the Steelers’ forgetfulness of having a good NFL fullback on the roster let you forget the impact he has made and can make! Fans become so frustrated with Watt’s contract when they see the team just not utilizing him on offense. However, Watt wasn’t just signed as the team’s fullback prior to the 2020 season, he was also signed due to his impact on special teams. Watt totaled 16 special teams’ tackles with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019, which was good enough to be tied for the most in the league that season.
Yardbarker
Browns Announce Roster Moves, Injury Updates For Sunday
Kick returns have not been a strong point for the Cleveland Browns during Kevin Stefanski’s tenure. And it’s not for lack of trying as multiple free agents and draft picks dropped back for Mike Preifer’s unit over the years. But one of the team’s best-looking options returns...
Bills Make Notable Quarterback Decision Amid Josh Allen Injury
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen appears to be on track to start this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Bills aren't elevating quarterback Matt Barkley from the practice squad. That means Allen and Case Keenum are the only quarterbacks on the active roster. Rapaport...
Colin Cowherd Admits He's Done With Prominent Head Coach
Colin Cowherd is officially off the Steve Sarkisian bandwagon. Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns failed to capitalize on the opportunity to knock off an undefeated opponent at home on Saturday, losing 17-10 to TCU. The loss dropped Texas to 6-4 on the season, and while that's already an improvement on the 5-7...
Rams falls short and Cooper Kupp injures ankle in battle of the backups against Arizona Cardinals
Cooper Kupp injured his ankle and the Rams fell to the Cardinals 27-17 as both teams played behind their backup quarterbacks.
thecomeback.com
NFL insider offers update on Odell Beckham Jr.
It seems that Odell Beckham Jr. will finally sign with an NFL team soon. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Beckham hopes to sign with a team by the end of November. Schefter names — in this order, if that means anything — the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, and San Francisco 49ers as potential teams — all contenders — that Beckham could sign with.
Yardbarker
The Lakers Might Be Getting More Help This Week
The Los Angeles Lakers are always looking for ways to get stronger and better and secure more wins. Whether it be Russell Westbrook coming off the bench, Anthony Davis having a stellar night, or sharpshooters like Lonnie Walker stepping up, the Lakers need all the help they can get. They...
Yardbarker
Bills' latest transaction hints at status of QB Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills have left everyone hanging regarding Josh Allen’s status for Week 10, but one move they made Saturday gave a strong indication as to how healthy the quarterback is. The Bills did not elevate third-string quarterback Matt Barkley to the active roster from the practice squad ahead...
Yardbarker
Cowboys 'Lose Control'? Dak Prescott & Mike McCarthy Message After Loss at Packers
It is always a good sign when a head coach and his quarterback speak the same languages and share the same messages - in victory or defeat. The Dallas Cowboys, with coach Mike McCarthy and QB Dak Prescott, at least have that. "I thought,'' McCarthy said after being overtaken by...
Josh Allen BREAKING: QB Roster Move Reveals Injury Decision for Bills vs. Vikings
The Buffalo Bills continue their 2022 NFL campaign by hosting the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. ... with Josh Allen in line to play.
NFL World Calling For Defensive Coordinator To Get Fired Today
Cleveland Browns fans have had enough. The Browns are getting run over by the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. It's Miami 24, Cleveland 7 early in the third quarter. Browns fans want defensive coordinator Joe Woods to be gone. "Joe Woods STINKS. Get rid of this guy already. Completely gashed week...
FOX Sports
McCoy leads Cards past Rams 27-17; Cooper Kupp injured
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Colt McCoy passed for 238 yards in his first start of the season, James Conner rushed for two touchdowns and the Arizona Cardinals hung on for a 27-17 victory Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams, who lost Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp to a possibly serious ankle injury.
Yardbarker
REPORT: Chicago Bears switch tight end to defense in shocking twist
The Chicago Bears are trying out a lot of new things this year. The Bears overhauled their defense in the offseason. The offense has progressed rapidly from a conservative, bland scheme to one of the most explosive units in the NFL in the past month. Recently, the Bears made a former basketball player turned NFL tight end into a defensive player.
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham Criticizes The Entire Lakers Roster After Painful Loss vs. Kings
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their 10th loss of the 2022-23 NBA season, only winning two games over that span, recording the worst start in franchise history. This team was expected to struggle a little bit before the start of the campaign, but this was unthinkable for a lot of people.
Yardbarker
'It's the shoes': Why footwear is to blame for Cowboys' loss to Green Bay
Per Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News, tight end Dalton Schultz lamented the team's loss on everyone not being on the same page when it came to wearing cleats with long enough spikes. "Five guys didn't have their seven (inch) studs in. Got to prepare to play on grass....
Yardbarker
Bears QB Justin Fields makes bold promise after Lions loss
It's a big claim for Fields to make, but his recent emergence shows that he's ready to back it up the best he can. Fields rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns against Detroit's defense, averaging 11.3 yards a carry. That pairs with 167 yards and two touchdowns in the air, giving him 314 total yards of offense and four touchdowns in the loss.
Yardbarker
Fox Analyst Says Steelers Abysmal Offense Is ‘Predictable’ But Providing Rookie QB1 Kenny Pickett Unique Opportunity
The Pittsburgh Steelers play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in Pittsburgh at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday at 1pm ET. Mark Schlereth joined The PM Team w/ Poni & Mueller Friday afternoon to discuss the upcoming matchup. The Steelers are hoping to turn the season around against the Saints and have to hope that the game analyst assigned to the game and the offense don’t share a common trait and “stink” on Sunday.
Chargers Get More Bad Injury News After Sunday's Loss
The injury luck for the Los Angeles Chargers continues to get worse. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, rookie defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a quad injury. He suffered the injury during Sunday night's loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Ogbonnia,...
