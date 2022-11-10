Read full article on original website
Petite Bao Vancouver BC – Handcrafted Baos [Review]
I stumbled upon Petite Bao, a new eatery that opened up in Kitsilano last week. They specialize in handcrafted bao burgers featuring in-house made baos as well as use elevated, organic and locally sourced ingredients. The chef-owner tells me that he formerly honed his skills at MICHELIN starred restaurants in...
Kani Lapuerta’s ’Niñxs’ Wins IDFA Forum Award for Best Pitch
Kani Lapuerta’s project “Niñxs” won the IDFA Forum Award for Best Pitch on Wednesday at the 35th edition of the Amsterdam-based documentary festival. Produced by Mexico’s La Sandía Digital Producción Audiovisual and Germany’s Jyoti Film and Dirk Manthey Film, the film is about Mati, a 14 year-old trans girl who lives in Tepoztlán, Mexico, and faces a binary society that tries to fit them into one gender. “The award goes to a project with a very strong and compelling character while bringing up a universal and timely theme,” jurors Gugi Gumilang, Marieke van den Bersselaar and Natalia Libet said. “The jury values...
Popeyes Canada Breading-Free Blackened Deluxe Chicken Sandwich
Popeyes is reigniting the Chicken Wars as it introduces its next great menu innovation: a breading-free, flavour-full Blackened Deluxe Chicken Sandwich with a whole chicken breast, marinated for 12 hours, and perfectly seasoned with a delicious blend of Cajun and Creole spices for guests to enjoy. Starting today, guests can...
Ferrero Rocher “Give a Golden Greeting” campaign
Ferrero Rocher, a premium chocolate brand known for elevating gifting occasions and celebrations, launched the “Give a Golden Greeting” campaign to help make the holidays golden. Consumers can create and send customized Golden Greetings on the Ferrero Rocher Greetings Platform to friends and family. Additionally, they can enter...
Domino’s 50% Off Pizza Deal: November 2022
November is a time to give thanks, and what better way for Domino’s Pizza, to show its appreciation of customers than to offer half off all menu-priced pizzas ordered online, today through Nov. 20. Domino’s 50% off deal is available on menu-priced pizzas ordered through the following online ordering...
Lady M Holiday Offering 2022: Winter Wishes Bon Bon Book
Lady M Confections, creator of the world-famous Mille Crêpes, announced the release of its limited-edition Winter Wishes Bon Bon Book. This holiday treat opens to reveal Lady M’s five new luxury confection Bon Bon flavors along with the returning fan-favorite Bon Bon flavor, Red Velvet Crunch. Lady M...
KFC Holiday Buckets + $5 Famous Bowls at US Locations
Just in time for the holiday season, Kentucky Fried Chicken at US locations is debuting new bargains and KFC holiday buckets to make it even easier to enjoy all of your celebrations. Whether you are looking to sneak away for a quick bite to fuel your holiday shopping, in search...
Tim Hortons Holiday Menu 2022, Drinks, Food & Gifts
With the holiday season quickly approaching, Tim Hortons is helping guests get into the festive spirit with our much-anticipated Tim Hortons holiday menu 2022 featuring magical flavours of the season like gingerbread and peppermint throughout our baked goods and beverages line-up. Also available this year are Snowplace Like Tims-themed hot...
