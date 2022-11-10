ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

2022 Lucas County Auditor Delinquent Land Tax Notices

Please find at the link below, on toledoblade.com and on PublicNoticesOhio.com , a list of properties located in Lucas County that have been certified as delinquent for real property taxes.

VISIT: 2022 Lucas County Auditor Delinquent Land Tax Notices

Ohio law requires that my office publish this list to give delinquent taxpayers fair notice. Notice is hereby given that the whole of such several lands, lots, or parts of lots will be certified for foreclosure by the county auditor pursuant to law unless the whole of the delinquent taxes, assessments, interest, and penalties are paid.​

Respectfully Submitted,

Anita Lopez, Lucas County Auditor​

SAMPLE LISTING:

(1) 01-00000 (2) DOE, JANE (3)$1,000.00

Explanation of Sample:

(1) 01-00000 - This is the permanent parcel number;

(2) DOE, JANE - Owner name as listed in county records;

(3) $1,000.00 - Total under taking at the close of the 2019 tax year collection on July 30, 2020

