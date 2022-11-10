Read full article on original website
Paramore Officially Change Self-Titled Album Cover, Reveal New Artwork
Are gearing up for a new album in the new year, but it's one of their past records that has fans buzzing at the moment. The band has changed the album art for 2013's self-titled album on Spotify to where it now features singer Hayley Williams shot from behind sporting a jacket with the words "GROW UP" painted across the back.
Corey Taylor Reacts to Clown Saying Slipknot Might Stop Making Albums
Slipknot have existed through the bulk of their career on a record label, continuously releasing albums, but with their contract being up following The End, So Far, percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan recently suggested that the band may forgo albums in favor of singles moving forward. That line of questioning was then broached with Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor at a recent Monster-Mania Con Q&A session.
Fans React to 2023 Rock + Metal Grammy Nominations
It's Grammys time! Today was a busy day for many rock musicians, seeing the fruits of their labor turn into Grammy Award nominations on Tuesday morning (Nov. 15). And fans are now reacting to those nominations for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in 2023. See the nominations here. Ozzy Osbourne,...
Enter to Win a Schecter Guitar Signed By Disturbed
Just ahead of the release of Disturbed's new album Divisive, Loudwire Nights is giving you the chance to enter to win a Schecter guitar signed by all four members of the band. You'll have until Monday, Nov. 21 at 12PM ET to enter the contest. The instrument is part of Schecter's Diamond Series, model C-6 Deluxe in the finish Satin Black. It's been signed by David Draiman, Dan Donegan, Mike Wengren and John Moyer, and you can check out an image of it below. The band has had a relationship with Schecter guitars for years, with Donegan having his own Dan Donegan Ultra signature mode.
AFI Playing ‘Sing the Sorrow’ in Full ‘For the First + Last Time Ever’ at 20th Anniversary Show
Has it really been 20 years? AFI have a big anniversary coming up in 2023, and they'll celebrate it with a concert arena filled with fans playing a one-time, full-album performance of their 2003 Sing the Sorrow album. The SoCal rockers will play the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on...
Morrissey Cancels L.A. Show After 30 Minutes Because It’s ‘Extremely Cold’
It's almost the most wonderful time of the year — well, for some of us, at least. For Morrissey, the crisp weather obviously isn't suitable for performing, as he canceled a show in Los Angeles after 30 minutes because he was "extremely cold." The show took place at the...
Tallah’s Justin Bonitz Started Screaming So He Wouldn’t Fall Asleep While Driving
Tallah vocalist and YouTuber Justin Bonitz is metal’s own Disney villain, bringing a wide array of character-driven accents, singing and screaming to his music. Today, he joins us in the latest episode of How I Learned to Scream. Bonitz first learned to scream so he wouldn’t crash while driving...
The Unusual Hobbies of Rock Stars
Rock stars lives don't entirely center on their music, just like us, they have passions and hobbies outside of their main careers. Many of these hobbies you wouldn't expect from these high-profile and "cool" musicians. Sure, some are mundane, but others are downright strange and unusual. What metal drummer has...
Watch Nirvana Cover Led Zeppelin in 1988 Before Dave Grohl Joined
Before Nirvana recruited Dave Grohl on drums, the soon-to-be-legendary grunge act from Aberdeen, Washington, was propelled by drummer Chad Channing. And around that time, circa 1988, the band would stage intimate (if not drunken) rehearsal sessions above a local salon owned by Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic's mom, Maria's Hair Design.
Why Jonathan Davis Hated Korn Being Called Nu-Metal
Between the Woodstock '99 documentary series on Netflix and the recent announcement of the Sick New World festival next year, there's been a surge in the popularity of nu-metal over the last few months. Korn were one of the pioneers of the rap-metal fusion, and Jonathan Davis has explained why he initially hated the name of it.
ZZ Top’s Elwood Francis Reveals Which YouTuber Inspired Him to Play 17-String Bass
ZZ Top bass player Elwood Francis has moved past explaining why he whipped out a massive 17-string bass guitar onstage with the classic rock band. Now, he's frankly admitted which YouTuber inspired his choice. That YouTuber would be Jared Dines, the rocker known for his metalcore-themed videos of progressive djent...
Chad Kroeger Adopts Southern Accent on New Nickelback Song ‘High Time’ About Smoking Weed
Nickelback have just debuted a new single, "High Time," which is all about smoking weed and it even finds frontman Chad Kroeger adopting a bit of a southern accent on the country-flavored song. It's been a case of "expect the unexpected" when it comes to the newest Nickelback offerings off...
See Ozzy Osbourne, Motorhead + More Perform at 2022 Metaverse Music Festival
Ozzfest in a variety of forms over the years, and now the initial Ozzfest venture into the virtual world is complete as well. Fan-captured video from the Ozzfest portion of the 2022 Metaverse Music Festival has been circulating on social media and you can check out performances from Ozzy Osbourne and Motorhead, while Megadeth and Skid Row participated by airing videos within the virtual performance landscape.
W.A.S.P.’s Blackie Lawless Reveals Where He Got His Stage Name From
It's one of the great names in rock and metal. Blackie Lawless is a name you don't soon forget, but that's not the W.A.S.P. leader's given name. So how did the man born Steven Edward Duren back in 1956 come up with the moniker that most know him by? The singer-guitarist revealed the name's origins during an appearance on the Eddie Trunk podcast, as heard below.
Corey Taylor Tears Up Recalling Past Fist Fight + Reconciliation With Sid Wilson
There may be a brotherly bond with the members of Slipknot, but as brothers may eventually butt heads and fight, they often reconcile and strengthen that bond in the long run. While appearing at Philadelphia's Monster Mania Con over the weekend, singer Corey Taylor addressed a fan question about previous tensions with turntablist Sid Wilson, sharing a story of them coming to blows during a heated moment, but then he later got emotional speaking of their reconciliation.
Punk Guitarists Being Overqualified for Their Jobs
Never underestimate a punk or pop-punk guitarist, because some of them have chops far beyond the perceived boundaries of punk. The simplicity of pop-punk is part of the reason the genre blew up in the ‘90s and 2000s, but one of pop-punk’s biggest bands had a legit metal shredder in their arsenal. Sum 41’s Dave ‘Brownsound’ Baksh is well-known for his solo in “In Too Deep,” but it’s on songs like “The Bitter End” where his thrash-inspired shredding really rips. Make sure you watch Dave crush Sum 41’s Metallica medley too.
Only One Rock Band Won an Award at 2022 MTV European Music Awards – See Full Winners List
There were over 20 different categories at the 2022 MTV European Music Awards last night (Nov. 13) in Germany, and only one rock band took one of them home. The category was literally called Best Rock, and Muse were the recipients of the title. The ceremony was held at the...
Slipknot’s Jay Weinberg Has a REALLY Important Message About Protecting Your Hearing
Jay Weinberg has become one of the top drummers in metal, but if it wasn't for a lesson learned very early on in his musical development, he might not be in the position he's in today. The Slipknot drummer shares one of his childhood experiences as a cautionary tale, speaking to the importance of hearing protection as part of a public service announcement for the Hearing Health Foundation (HHF).
Original AC/DC Singer Dave Evans Performs ‘Highway to Hell’ With Massive Choir
Original AC/DC lead singer Dave Evans performs the rock band's legendary "Highway to Hell" backed by a sizable Argentinian choir in a video that emerged earlier this month. Embodying a giant karaoke session led by the AC/DC alum, per Classic Rock, the Nov. 3 video shows a live session organized by the Kennedy Choir, the signature singing troupe at John F. Kennedy Argentine University, with support from Chrystal Records, according to a report from Blabbermouth. The plan is for other choirs around the world to also contribute "Highway to Hell" vocals to the rendition.
Zakk Wylde Reveals Some Pantera Setlist Songs, Is Using YouTube to Learn Them
Pantera will play their first tribute show on Dec. 2 at the Hell & Heaven Open Air festival in Mexico and Zakk Wylde has been getting ready by turning to YouTube tutorials to help learn some of the songs. He's also revealed a handful of tracks that will likely enter the setlist next month.
