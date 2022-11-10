ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudwire

Comments / 0

Related
Loudwire

Paramore Officially Change Self-Titled Album Cover, Reveal New Artwork

Are gearing up for a new album in the new year, but it's one of their past records that has fans buzzing at the moment. The band has changed the album art for 2013's self-titled album on Spotify to where it now features singer Hayley Williams shot from behind sporting a jacket with the words "GROW UP" painted across the back.
Loudwire

Corey Taylor Reacts to Clown Saying Slipknot Might Stop Making Albums

Slipknot have existed through the bulk of their career on a record label, continuously releasing albums, but with their contract being up following The End, So Far, percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan recently suggested that the band may forgo albums in favor of singles moving forward. That line of questioning was then broached with Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor at a recent Monster-Mania Con Q&A session.
Loudwire

Fans React to 2023 Rock + Metal Grammy Nominations

It's Grammys time! Today was a busy day for many rock musicians, seeing the fruits of their labor turn into Grammy Award nominations on Tuesday morning (Nov. 15). And fans are now reacting to those nominations for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in 2023. See the nominations here. Ozzy Osbourne,...
Loudwire

Enter to Win a Schecter Guitar Signed By Disturbed

Just ahead of the release of Disturbed's new album Divisive, Loudwire Nights is giving you the chance to enter to win a Schecter guitar signed by all four members of the band. You'll have until Monday, Nov. 21 at 12PM ET to enter the contest. The instrument is part of Schecter's Diamond Series, model C-6 Deluxe in the finish Satin Black. It's been signed by David Draiman, Dan Donegan, Mike Wengren and John Moyer, and you can check out an image of it below. The band has had a relationship with Schecter guitars for years, with Donegan having his own Dan Donegan Ultra signature mode.
Loudwire

The Unusual Hobbies of Rock Stars

Rock stars lives don't entirely center on their music, just like us, they have passions and hobbies outside of their main careers. Many of these hobbies you wouldn't expect from these high-profile and "cool" musicians. Sure, some are mundane, but others are downright strange and unusual. What metal drummer has...
Loudwire

Watch Nirvana Cover Led Zeppelin in 1988 Before Dave Grohl Joined

Before Nirvana recruited Dave Grohl on drums, the soon-to-be-legendary grunge act from Aberdeen, Washington, was propelled by drummer Chad Channing. And around that time, circa 1988, the band would stage intimate (if not drunken) rehearsal sessions above a local salon owned by Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic's mom, Maria's Hair Design.
WASHINGTON STATE
Loudwire

Why Jonathan Davis Hated Korn Being Called Nu-Metal

Between the Woodstock '99 documentary series on Netflix and the recent announcement of the Sick New World festival next year, there's been a surge in the popularity of nu-metal over the last few months. Korn were one of the pioneers of the rap-metal fusion, and Jonathan Davis has explained why he initially hated the name of it.
Loudwire

See Ozzy Osbourne, Motorhead + More Perform at 2022 Metaverse Music Festival

Ozzfest in a variety of forms over the years, and now the initial Ozzfest venture into the virtual world is complete as well. Fan-captured video from the Ozzfest portion of the 2022 Metaverse Music Festival has been circulating on social media and you can check out performances from Ozzy Osbourne and Motorhead, while Megadeth and Skid Row participated by airing videos within the virtual performance landscape.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Loudwire

W.A.S.P.’s Blackie Lawless Reveals Where He Got His Stage Name From

It's one of the great names in rock and metal. Blackie Lawless is a name you don't soon forget, but that's not the W.A.S.P. leader's given name. So how did the man born Steven Edward Duren back in 1956 come up with the moniker that most know him by? The singer-guitarist revealed the name's origins during an appearance on the Eddie Trunk podcast, as heard below.
Loudwire

Corey Taylor Tears Up Recalling Past Fist Fight + Reconciliation With Sid Wilson

There may be a brotherly bond with the members of Slipknot, but as brothers may eventually butt heads and fight, they often reconcile and strengthen that bond in the long run. While appearing at Philadelphia's Monster Mania Con over the weekend, singer Corey Taylor addressed a fan question about previous tensions with turntablist Sid Wilson, sharing a story of them coming to blows during a heated moment, but then he later got emotional speaking of their reconciliation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Loudwire

Punk Guitarists Being Overqualified for Their Jobs

Never underestimate a punk or pop-punk guitarist, because some of them have chops far beyond the perceived boundaries of punk. The simplicity of pop-punk is part of the reason the genre blew up in the ‘90s and 2000s, but one of pop-punk’s biggest bands had a legit metal shredder in their arsenal. Sum 41’s Dave ‘Brownsound’ Baksh is well-known for his solo in “In Too Deep,” but it’s on songs like “The Bitter End” where his thrash-inspired shredding really rips. Make sure you watch Dave crush Sum 41’s Metallica medley too.
Loudwire

Slipknot’s Jay Weinberg Has a REALLY Important Message About Protecting Your Hearing

Jay Weinberg has become one of the top drummers in metal, but if it wasn't for a lesson learned very early on in his musical development, he might not be in the position he's in today. The Slipknot drummer shares one of his childhood experiences as a cautionary tale, speaking to the importance of hearing protection as part of a public service announcement for the Hearing Health Foundation (HHF).
Loudwire

Original AC/DC Singer Dave Evans Performs ‘Highway to Hell’ With Massive Choir

Original AC/DC lead singer Dave Evans performs the rock band's legendary "Highway to Hell" backed by a sizable Argentinian choir in a video that emerged earlier this month. Embodying a giant karaoke session led by the AC/DC alum, per Classic Rock, the Nov. 3 video shows a live session organized by the Kennedy Choir, the signature singing troupe at John F. Kennedy Argentine University, with support from Chrystal Records, according to a report from Blabbermouth. The plan is for other choirs around the world to also contribute "Highway to Hell" vocals to the rendition.
Loudwire

Loudwire

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy