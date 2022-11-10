Just ahead of the release of Disturbed's new album Divisive, Loudwire Nights is giving you the chance to enter to win a Schecter guitar signed by all four members of the band. You'll have until Monday, Nov. 21 at 12PM ET to enter the contest. The instrument is part of Schecter's Diamond Series, model C-6 Deluxe in the finish Satin Black. It's been signed by David Draiman, Dan Donegan, Mike Wengren and John Moyer, and you can check out an image of it below. The band has had a relationship with Schecter guitars for years, with Donegan having his own Dan Donegan Ultra signature mode.

