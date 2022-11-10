Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
Some Florida homeowners allowed to return to properties after Hurricane Nicole
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - Residents in seven buildings in Daytona Beach Shores returned to their properties after the city deemed them unsafe. The City of Daytona Beach Shores had engineers check the properties for structural damage. Twenty-three total properties were deemed unsafe after Hurricane Nicole, meaning 16 properties are still closed.
fox35orlando.com
Owners of Florida beachfront homes watch as yards fall into ocean: 'It is scary!'
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - Many homes in Brevard County lost much of their backyards as Hurricane Nicole caused them to collapse. Melbourne Beach resident Ellen Abbott says Hurricane Nicole caused her to lose 25 feet of her backyard. She lost her deck, four palm trees and is trying to save her pergola.
fox35orlando.com
1 Florida property owner holding up massive dune restoration project, officials say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Last week, parts of State Road A1A in Flagler County were washed into the ocean. For years, the county has been working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to rebuild the dunes on a two-and-a-half-mile stretch of beach in that area. The county says more sand and a bigger beach will provide more protection.
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach Shores condo building evacuated due to Nicole now safe for residents to return, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A condo building that was evacuated last week due to Tropical Storm Nicole has been deemed safe and residents can now return home, officials announced in a news release Sunday. The city's chief building official received the reports from the structural engineer of the Towers Grande...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man found dead in lake after taking boat out for ride, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man was found dead in Theresa Lake Sunday, hours after taking his pontoon boat out for a ride Saturday afternoon, according to deputies. The Volusia Sheriff's Office identified the man as Richard Barker, 67, of Deltona. Authorities said neighbors spotted his body floating about 30 yards from the shoreline at 970 Peru Court.
fox35orlando.com
Florida beachside homes nearly buried in feet of sand after Hurricane Nicole
Florida beachside homes nearly buried in feet of sand after Hurricane Nicole. In addition to collapsed buildings, eroded beaches, downed trees, and flooded roadways, the power of Hurricane Nicole also pushed up several feet of sand onto the coast, covering some streets and homes in massive amounts of sand. In...
Bay News 9
Owners of condemned Volusia County condos hope for a speedy storm solution
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Before Hurricane Ian hit Florida in late September, Las Brisas board member Curt Lentz says the condominium association had already been pushing for the construction of a protective seawall. What You Need To Know. The land around the Las Brisas condominium complex in New...
fox35orlando.com
Florida photographer captures amazing shot of heron flying off with baby alligator in mouth
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida wildlife photographer captured an incredible picture of a great blue heron flying off with a baby alligator in its mouth while at the Orlando Wetlands Park on Sunday. "While waiting between tours we heard a commotion and saw a Great Blue Heron jump out onto...
Hurricane Nicole: Recovery, rebuilding underway in New Smyrna Beach
VOLUISA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people are still without in New Smyrna Beach. The evacuation order has been lifted there, but people are being asked to stay away from the shoreline because some structures are compromised. People who rode out the storm at home have already started repairs,...
Florida picks up after Nicole kills at least 5 and leaves 'unprecedented' damage to Daytona-area coastline
As Nicole threatens the Carolinas and Virginia on Friday with tornadoes and flooding, Floridians -- many still recovering from Hurricane Ian -- are picking up the pieces after this week's storm killed at least five people and ripped apart buildings with its dangerous storm surge and powerful winds.
fox35orlando.com
Warning for Volusia residents after Nicole: 'Stay away from the beach!'
ORLANDO, Fla. - Volusia County officials are warning those who are curious about the damage left behind by Hurricane Nicole: Stay away from the beach!. "While people may be anxious to visit the beach to take pictures of the devastation left behind by Hurricane Nicole, this is not the time or place," officials said. "Going anywhere near the beach could place your life in jeopardy. Right now, the ocean is plagued with debris and contaminants that can cause serious harm."
click orlando
New Smyrna Beach assesses damages after Nicole smacks Florida
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole continues to push its way out of Florida, New Smyrna Beach is beginning to assess the damages left in its wake. In a release, city officials said the following locations were deemed unsafe due to the impacts of Nicole. Las...
‘There’s no beach at all’: Brevard County dealing with ‘significant’ erosion following Nicole
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County is dealing with what officials are calling “significant” erosion on its coastline following Hurricane Nicole. Images from up and down the county’s coastline show shrinking beaches and damage to the sand dunes. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
fox35orlando.com
Florida mom fights for life after crushed under truck and tree during Nicole: 'A freak accident'
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was pinned under a tree and truck during Hurricane Nicole. As Hurricane Nicole brought strong winds to Volusia County last Thursday, an Orange City woman, Julie Tindel, ran out to her car to get medication when a tree was knocked down, and she got crushed under the truck and tree.
fox35orlando.com
2 people electrocuted by fallen power line during Hurricane Nicole were brother and sister, deputies say
A man and woman killed during Hurricane Nicole after both apparently came into contact with a fallen power line last week were brother and sister, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. OCSO identified them as Kahlil Malik Sapp, 23, and Kianna Shaundadrea Sapp, also 23. Both share the same...
fox35orlando.com
Retired Florida firefighter, 56, back on the job after 29 years of service
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Dante Farina retired from the Orlando Fire Department in 2019 after 29 years of service. Now, he is back at new recruit training with the Seminole County Fire Department. His spark rekindled after Farina was asked a simple question by a firefighter at another department. "He...
fox35orlando.com
Police investigating deadly shooting in Daytona Beach
Daytona Beach police detectives are trying to figure out who shot and killed a man in his 20s on Monday afternoon. It happened in broad daylight in a neighborhood near the intersection of W. International Speedway and S. Nova Road.
WESH
Shocking drone video shows storm destruction along Volusia County coastline
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Shocking WESH 2 drone video, which is available in its entirety above, shows the full impact Tropical Storm Nicole has had on the Volusia County coastline. Multiple homes suffered erosion that was so bad they will need to be condemned. Video shot by WESH 2's...
click orlando
Nicole causes Halifax River to jump banks, flood portions of Port Orange
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – The Halifax River has jumped its banks, causing some flooding in low-lying areas of Port Orange as Nicole bears down on Florida. The storm made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening back to a tropical storm Thursday morning. News 6 crews at Riverside...
fox35orlando.com
2 buildings in New Smyrna Beach deemed unsafe, evacuated ahead of Hurricane Nicole
Two residential buildings along the beach in New Smyrna Beach have been declared unsafe and evacuated before Hurricane Nicole made landfall in Florida, according to the city. The concern has to do with the ocean swell coming within 10 feet of the buildings. Police began evacuated people early Wednesday evening...
