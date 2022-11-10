The Bills blew a 17-point lead to the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium, losing 33-30 in what was the best regular season game of the NFL year; at least the ending was. The Bills and Vikings seemingly had the game won three or four times each, but then the other team pulled a rabbit out of its hat. It was truly a sight to behold if you were in the stadium.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO