Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Ad Market Worse Than During Lows of the Pandemic, Says Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav spoke Tuesday at RBC's 2022 Global TIMT Conference in New York. Zaslav said the advertising market was weaker than at any point during 2020's coronavirus pandemic. Zaslav said Discovery's merger with WarnerMedia has been "messier" than expected. The advertising market is currently weaker than...
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is the seventh MCU movie in a row to be barred from China. It shows how a once essential market for Hollywood blockbusters has dried up.
"Wakanda Forever" reportedly didn't get into China over a brief depiction of a same-sex relationship. Other MCU movies have faced similar roadblocks.
NBC Miami
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Eyes $180 Million Opening Weekend, Highest November Debut Ever
Disney and Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" snared an estimated $180 million during its domestic debut. The Ryan Coogler film now holds the record for the biggest opener in the month of November and the second-highest opener of 2022. "Wakanda Forever" is expected to spark some much-needed momentum for...
Comments / 0