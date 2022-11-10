Read full article on original website
A California man says a meteor may have set his home ablaze. Scientists are skeptical
A "flaming basketball" meteor in the sky recently made headlines after claims that it struck a home in northern California and set it on fire. The house, which sits on a cattle ranch in Nevada County, about 60 miles from Sacramento, was destroyed. Its owner, Dustin Procita, was left rattled by the seemingly freakish accident.
