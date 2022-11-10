Michigan vs. Michigan State: On October 29, Michigan may have defeated MSU by a score of 29-7, but anyone who watched the game knows the final score did not tell the whole story about how the Wolverines dominated the Spartans at the Big House. The Spartans did not have much fight in them during the game, but some players sure had some fight in them after the game was already over. As you have probably seen by now on the videos circulating on social media, a group of MSU players assaulted a couple of Michigan players, leading to multiple Spartan players being suspended.

