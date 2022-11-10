Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney for Missing Person Dee Ann Warner Reveals Her Husband's Latest ActionsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigative Attorney of Missing Michigan Woman Issues Challenge to Dee Ann Warner's HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Related
Is Michigan's Passing Attack As Bad As It Seems?
With No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State on another collision course to decide the Big Ten East and beyond, the biggest concern within the U-M fanbase seems to center around the Wolverine's passing attack - or lack thereof. While Ohio State offers a potent passing game that is ranked No. 17 in the nation at 294 yards per game, Michigan is ranked in the bottom half of all of college football - coming in at No. 95 nationally at 208.9 yards per game.
MLive.com
Overheard at Mel Tucker’s press conference: Snowball effect and finishing strong
EAST LANSING – It’s the last month of the regular season and Michigan State is coming off back-to-back wins for the first time since the opening two weeks. The Spartans (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) won 27-21 against Rutgers last week and will host Indiana (3-7, 1-6) on Saturday (noon, BTN) in East Lansing.
Michigan EDGE Mike Morris provides injury update ahead of Illinois game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football EDGE Mike Morris said he is feeling “great” two days after going down with an apparent injury near the end of a blowout victory over Nebraska. Speaking Monday evening on the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show, Morris said he had suffered...
Look: Michigan Football Fans Not Happy With Kirk Herbstreit
The smack talking for the next Michigan-Ohio State game has already started even though the game is two weeks away. Kirk Herbstreit, who is a top analyst for ESPN's College GameDay and a former OSU player, said during Saturday's show that his alma mater lost to Michigan last year because the weather was bad in Ann Arbor.
1 fan arrested, 33 ejected from Michigan Stadium during Wolverine win over Nebraska
ANN ARBOR, MI - One fan was arrested during Michigan football’s win over Nebraska Saturday, Nov. 12, while 33 others were ejected, police said. The lone arrest was for disorderly conduct, according to numbers provided by the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security. Of the 33...
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh news conference: What he said
Following Michigan football's resounding 34-3 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh meets with the media on Monday ahead of Saturday's home finale vs. the Illinois Fighting Illini (noon, ABC). More:Michigan football's offense has become one-dimensional. Is that enough to beat Ohio State? ...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan moves up in Week 2 AP Top 25 Basketball Poll
The 2022-23 NCAA College Basketball season has started and the Michigan Wolverines are already climbing in the rankings. The Wolverines are off to a 2-0 start after defeating Purdue-Fort Wayne 75-56 and EMU 88-83. MSU, on the other hand, is off to a 1-1 start after defeating Northern Arizona 73-55 and losing to No. 2 Gonzaga 64-63. The latest AP Top 25 Basketball Poll has been released and Michigan has moved up, while MSU is still on the outside looking in.
Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
Coach Mel Tucker speaks about the latest in Michigan State football
The Spartans beat Rutgers University at Spartan Stadium Saturday 27-21.
MLive.com
Michigan State set to face Kentucky, its second top-five opponent in five days
EAST LANSING – Tom Izzo has seen a Kentucky team that’s won the national title, one that made it to the national title game undefeated and ones that have featured some of college basketball’s best players in the last decade-plus. That’s what makes his assessment of the...
MLive.com
Michigan State planning for ‘a lot more’ Jaden Akins starting Tuesday vs. Kentucky
EAST LANSING – We’ve seen Jaden Akins on the court in Michigan State’s first two games of the season. But according to Tom Izzo, we haven’t seen the true version of the Spartans sophomore guard that teammates and coaches saw all summer. Akins missed eight weeks...
MLive.com
Why Flavor Flav was on the sidelines for Michigan football
ANN ARBOR -- Ronnie Bell had just caught a touchdown to extend Michigan’s lead over Nebraska midway through the second quarter. The first person he slapped hands with? Flavor Flav, of course. Wait, what? The rapper and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was on the Michigan Stadium...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan State vs. Michigan tunnel assault investigation completed
Michigan vs. Michigan State: On October 29, Michigan may have defeated MSU by a score of 29-7, but anyone who watched the game knows the final score did not tell the whole story about how the Wolverines dominated the Spartans at the Big House. The Spartans did not have much fight in them during the game, but some players sure had some fight in them after the game was already over. As you have probably seen by now on the videos circulating on social media, a group of MSU players assaulted a couple of Michigan players, leading to multiple Spartan players being suspended.
Kickoff time for Saturday’s Michigan-Illinois game set
Kickoff time for Michigan’s next-to-last regular season game is set, and the team will return to its early-afternoon spot. The Wolverines’ regular-season home finale next Saturday, Nov. 19, against Illinois will kick off at Noon Eastern time and air on ABC, it was revealed early Sunday. The kickoff...
MLive.com
Police finish investigation into Michigan-MSU tunnel incidents, turn over case to prosecutor
Two weeks after violent postgame incidents following Michigan’s rivalry win at home against Michigan State on Oct. 29 and after eight Spartans were suspended indefinitely, the fallout reached its next step. The University of Michigan Police Department released a statement Saturday night saying what transpired in the Michigan Stadium...
MLive.com
What to know about No. 1 Dexter football’s semifinal clash with No. 4 GR Forest Hills Central
ANN ARBOR – After a dominant win over Midland in the Division 2 regional final game, Dexter’s football team is one win away from playing for a state championship. The Dreadnaughts dominated Midland 42-7 on Friday to earn the right to play in the D2 state semifinals against Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Portage Northern High School.
MLive.com
Michigan State vs. #4 Kentucky basketball prediction for NCAAB on 11/15
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan State Spartans and Kentucky Wildcats will face off at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in the Champions Classic this Tuesday night, and our experts...
MLive.com
Miss Volleyball award emotional achievement for Skyline’s Harper Murray
ANN ARBOR – Harper Murray couldn’t hold back the tears as the thought of being the 2022 recipient of the Michigan Miss Volleyball award began to set in. The Ann Arbor Skyline superstar and Nebraska signee was emotional as she was surprised with the award at Skyline High School on Monday during a special event in front of family, friends, teammates and friends of her late father, Vada, who died of lung cancer in 2011.
MLive.com
Napoleon’s magical run just keeps going
Napoleon’s magical run just keeps on going. A Pirates football team which found itself on the outside looking in when the playoff brackets were put together in 2021, left no doubt in 2022, going unbeaten in the regular season, winning the Cascades Conference title, winning the Big 8/Cascades Crossover title, winning a district and on Friday, with a 14-7 win over Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central, winning a regional.
Belleville football dominates Detroit Catholic Central, advances to Division 1 semifinal
BELLEVILLE, Mich. – The Belleville Tigers (12-0) defeated The Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks (8-3) 33-10 in the regional final of the Division 1 playoffs. This matchup featured intense physicality from both teams. However, The Tigers won by consistently finding the end zone while stopping the ...
Comments / 0