Ann Arbor, MI

WolverineDigest

Is Michigan's Passing Attack As Bad As It Seems?

With No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State on another collision course to decide the Big Ten East and beyond, the biggest concern within the U-M fanbase seems to center around the Wolverine's passing attack - or lack thereof. While Ohio State offers a potent passing game that is ranked No. 17 in the nation at 294 yards per game, Michigan is ranked in the bottom half of all of college football - coming in at No. 95 nationally at 208.9 yards per game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Michigan Football Fans Not Happy With Kirk Herbstreit

The smack talking for the next Michigan-Ohio State game has already started even though the game is two weeks away. Kirk Herbstreit, who is a top analyst for ESPN's College GameDay and a former OSU player, said during Saturday's show that his alma mater lost to Michigan last year because the weather was bad in Ann Arbor.
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan moves up in Week 2 AP Top 25 Basketball Poll

The 2022-23 NCAA College Basketball season has started and the Michigan Wolverines are already climbing in the rankings. The Wolverines are off to a 2-0 start after defeating Purdue-Fort Wayne 75-56 and EMU 88-83. MSU, on the other hand, is off to a 1-1 start after defeating Northern Arizona 73-55 and losing to No. 2 Gonzaga 64-63. The latest AP Top 25 Basketball Poll has been released and Michigan has moved up, while MSU is still on the outside looking in.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

Why Flavor Flav was on the sidelines for Michigan football

ANN ARBOR -- Ronnie Bell had just caught a touchdown to extend Michigan’s lead over Nebraska midway through the second quarter. The first person he slapped hands with? Flavor Flav, of course. Wait, what? The rapper and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was on the Michigan Stadium...
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan State vs. Michigan tunnel assault investigation completed

Michigan vs. Michigan State: On October 29, Michigan may have defeated MSU by a score of 29-7, but anyone who watched the game knows the final score did not tell the whole story about how the Wolverines dominated the Spartans at the Big House. The Spartans did not have much fight in them during the game, but some players sure had some fight in them after the game was already over. As you have probably seen by now on the videos circulating on social media, a group of MSU players assaulted a couple of Michigan players, leading to multiple Spartan players being suspended.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

What to know about No. 1 Dexter football’s semifinal clash with No. 4 GR Forest Hills Central

ANN ARBOR – After a dominant win over Midland in the Division 2 regional final game, Dexter’s football team is one win away from playing for a state championship. The Dreadnaughts dominated Midland 42-7 on Friday to earn the right to play in the D2 state semifinals against Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Portage Northern High School.
DEXTER, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State vs. #4 Kentucky basketball prediction for NCAAB on 11/15

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan State Spartans and Kentucky Wildcats will face off at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in the Champions Classic this Tuesday night, and our experts...
LEXINGTON, KY
MLive.com

Miss Volleyball award emotional achievement for Skyline’s Harper Murray

ANN ARBOR – Harper Murray couldn’t hold back the tears as the thought of being the 2022 recipient of the Michigan Miss Volleyball award began to set in. The Ann Arbor Skyline superstar and Nebraska signee was emotional as she was surprised with the award at Skyline High School on Monday during a special event in front of family, friends, teammates and friends of her late father, Vada, who died of lung cancer in 2011.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Napoleon’s magical run just keeps going

Napoleon’s magical run just keeps on going. A Pirates football team which found itself on the outside looking in when the playoff brackets were put together in 2021, left no doubt in 2022, going unbeaten in the regular season, winning the Cascades Conference title, winning the Big 8/Cascades Crossover title, winning a district and on Friday, with a 14-7 win over Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central, winning a regional.
NAPOLEON, MI

