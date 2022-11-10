ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFGate

Netflix Now Lets You Log Out Individual Devices Remotely — Part of Its Move to Curb Unauthorized Password-Sharing

Netflix is giving customers a new way to lock down their accounts, marking another step in its larger efforts to curtail illicit password sharing. Starting Tuesday, the company is rolling out Manage Access and Devices, a new feature in Netflix’s Account Settings that lets customers view all the recent devices that have streamed using their account credentials and log out of specific devices with a single click. The feature is available on the web, as well as iOS and Android apps. Netflix has already allowed customers to view recent device-streaming activity from their Account Settings page but until now provided only the option to log out every device that was currently signed in.
Variety

Kani Lapuerta’s ’Niñxs’ Wins IDFA Forum Award for Best Pitch

Kani Lapuerta’s project “Niñxs” won the IDFA Forum Award for Best Pitch on Wednesday at the 35th edition of the Amsterdam-based documentary festival. Produced by Mexico’s La Sandía Digital Producción Audiovisual and Germany’s Jyoti Film and Dirk Manthey Film, the film is about Mati, a 14 year-old trans girl who lives in Tepoztlán, Mexico, and faces a binary society that tries to fit them into one gender. “The award goes to a project with a very strong and compelling character while bringing up a universal and timely theme,” jurors Gugi Gumilang, Marieke van den Bersselaar and Natalia Libet said. “The jury values...
SFGate

Climate reshapes life for tenacious gannets on Quebec isle

PERCE, Quebec (AP) — On Quebec’s Bonaventure Island, the ghosts of human habitation from years past and the birds that breed there now in extraordinary numbers tell the same story: of lives lived hard in a place of fairy-tale beauty. You see this from the tender ages on...
The Associated Press

Neymar joins Brazil, has 1st practice ahead of World Cup

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Neymar took part in Brazil’s training session on Tuesday, his first with the national team ahead of the World Cup. The star forward joined the group later than the rest of the players because of a problem with his flight from France, where he finished the first part of the season with Paris Saint-Germain.
SFGate

Ukraine, China-US frictions dominate at G-20 summit in Bali

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Discord over Russia’s war on Ukraine and festering tensions between the U.S. and China are proving to be ominous backdrops for world leaders gathering in Indonesia’s tropical Bali island for a summit of the Group of 20 biggest economies starting Tuesday. With...
SFGate

‘Heartstopper’ Star Joe Locke Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

The British actor most recently starred as Charlie in the smash hit Netflix series “Heartstopper,” which debuted earlier this year, and was quickly renewed by the streamer for two more seasons. More from Variety. Chelsea Handler Returns to Netflix With New Stand-Up Special (EXCLUSIVE) Based on the web...

