No Injuries Reported Following 2-Vehicle Crash in Cheyenne
No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Cheyenne, police say. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of E. Pershing Boulevard and Warren Avenue. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the driver of a Ford Ranger was headed east on Pershing when they ran...
Arctic Front To Blast SE Wyoming, Sub-Zero Temperatures Possible
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says an arctic front later this week will bring bitterly cold temperatures to southeast Wyoming later this week, bringing low temperatures into the low single digits or even below zero in some areas. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''The...
capcity.news
Multiple crashes amid flash freezing, high winds on I-80 in Wyoming; various closures from Laramie to Evanston
CASPER, Wyo. — Multiple crashes and slide-offs have occurred Thursday along Interstate 80 in Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. There have been reports of flash freezing, high winds and reduced visibility in areas of I-80 on Thursday afternoon, and road conditions are expected to continue deteriorating as winds pick up, WYDOT said at around noon.
capcity.news
Cheyenne to have high winds over the next few days
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — High winds are in the forecast for Cheyenne, according to its National Weather Service office. Today, Nov. 15, it will be mostly sunny with a high of 30. Winds will be northwest at 15–20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of 13. Winds will be northwest at 15–20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Windchill values will be between zero and 5.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cold Front Pushes Through Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Below average high temperatures across the state will continue to cool Sunday afternoon as a cold front with some clouds continue to track east. There will be some isolated snow showers in central Wyoming starting at the northern border Sunday morning. Through the morning and afternoon, the snow showers will trickle south and drop trace amounts of snowfall throughout central Wyoming. Cheyenne will stay dry mostly with the bulk of snow activity to the southwest over Medicine Bow and I-80 south of Elk Mountain after sunset. Monday more clouds will fill in bringing snow showers along with it. These showers will have more significant snowfall amounts than Sunday. One to two inches are forecasted over the central part of Wyoming. These clouds and snow showers will stick around Monday night into Tuesday morning before the snowfall ceases and skies clear. Expect a lot of the moderate delays to remain across state highways especially in north and central Wyoming. Tonight low temperatures will be in the 20s and teens mostly and even colder at the north and western borders.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/14/22–11/15/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
SE Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle Face Week Of Cold Weather
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says residents of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle are looking at a stretch of cold weather with possible snow towards late next week. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''A look at the week ahead forecast for southeast Wyoming...
-4, Numerous Single Digit Temps Recorded In SE Wyoming
A temperature of -4 degrees was recorded overnight in Albany county, and numerous single-digit readings were also recorded in southeast Wyoming. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service:. Cheyenne officially logged an overnight low of 13 degrees, according to Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr.
capcity.news
Cheyenne to have low windchill values to start the week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The city is set to have a few cold, windy days, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Nov. 14, will have patchy fog before 10 a.m., with the remainder of the day set to be sunny with a high of 31. Winds will be north-northwest at 10–15 mph with windchill values between zero and 10. The evening will be mostly cloudy with a low of 14 and a chance of flurries after midnight. Winds will be north-northwest at 10–15 mph.
94kix.com
Hundreds Of Elk Rolling Through A Big Field In Larimer County
There is a massive elk population throughout the state of Colorado and whether you've been here for 20 years or 20 days, you know - or should have a pretty good idea - that Colorado is a pretty "wild" place in more ways than one. One of my first memories...
capcity.news
Obituaries: McNair; Kean; Algermissen; Chaffin; Miller; Kranse
Shaun Robert McNair: June 4, 2002 – November 2, 2022. Airman First Class Shaun Robert McNair, 20, of Cheyenne and Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico, passed away on November 2, 2022. A1C McNair was a Water and Fuels Maintenance Systems Apprentice at the 27th Special Operations Civil...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (11/14/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearence:. Issac Michael Romero, 32 –...
cowboystatedaily.com
Feud Between State GOP & Laramie County Republican Party Escalates
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Owing the Wyoming Republican Party more than $12,000 in unpaid membership dues, the state GOP will charge Laramie County party members $30 each to participate in future state party meetings. At the state GOP Central Committee meeting in Casper on Saturday,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Saratoga Deer Poaching Case Set To Be Settled Out Of Court
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two Saratoga men cited for the out-of-season killing of a deer face a settlement hearing later this month, according to the Carbon County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. A Wyoming Game and Fish Department Warden ticketed Thomas Arthur of Saratoga with...
A Foot Of Snow, 45 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains starting at 11 a.m. today [Nov. 9]. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Wednesday through Thursday for the Sierra Madre Range and The Snowy Range in southeast Wyoming. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are possible, with high winds up to 45 mph. High winds will likely cause reductions in visibility at times due to blowing snow.
capcity.news
Cheyenne police looking for information on suspect in string of burglaries
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for public assistance in identifying a suspect in a series of burglaries at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center parking garage. The garage is located at 2310 House Ave., and as of today, Nov. 14, there have been six burglary reports....
capcity.news
Sunny skies ahead for Cheyenne in coming days
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Those hoping to spend time outdoors are in luck, as clear skies can be expected for the next several days. Today, Nov. 12, Cheyenne residents will see a high temperature of roughly 44 degrees, with a low that should dip down into the low 20s. Sunday’s temperatures will be even lower, with a high of 40 and a low of 12.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cheyenne Regional Airport overcomes hurdles
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - As the Cheyenne Regional Airport runway construction season rounds to a close, they still have one more hurdle to get over. Ongoing issues with construction mean the runway may be torn-up again if testing shows it doesn’t meet F.A.A standards. Officials say the...
travelawaits.com
This Wyoming Town Promises Old West Holiday Fun The Entire Family Will Love
A little-known festive secret in Wyoming is about to transform into a Western Winter Wonderland. Downtown Cheyenne, known as the North WEST Pole, is home to the Old West Holiday, an under-the-radar destination for winter travelers. Santa’s home may be up north, but this is his old ranching homestead. On November 20, this home to annual holiday traditions kicks off the season with something for everyone.
capcity.news
Weekly arrest report (11/4/22–11/11/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
