Read full article on original website
Related
SPAM® releases limited-edition Figgy Pudding for the holidays
We have all probably heard the “We Wish you a Merry Christmas” carol with the famous line “bring us some figgy pudding,” but have you ever tried figgy pudding? SPAM® thinks you should. A survey by SPAM® Brand of 2,000 Americans found nearly 70 percent...
foodgressing.com
IKEA Canada Black Friday 2022: Going Green
IKEA Canada announced the return of its annual Green Friday campaign. The retailer wants to make Black Friday a little bit greener by creating circular solutions that help make sustainable living a more affordable and accessible choice for Canadians. Throughout the month of November, customers will receive additional savings on...
foodgressing.com
Popeyes Canada Breading-Free Blackened Deluxe Chicken Sandwich
Popeyes is reigniting the Chicken Wars as it introduces its next great menu innovation: a breading-free, flavour-full Blackened Deluxe Chicken Sandwich with a whole chicken breast, marinated for 12 hours, and perfectly seasoned with a delicious blend of Cajun and Creole spices for guests to enjoy. Starting today, guests can...
foodgressing.com
Domino’s 50% Off Pizza Deal: November 2022
November is a time to give thanks, and what better way for Domino’s Pizza, to show its appreciation of customers than to offer half off all menu-priced pizzas ordered online, today through Nov. 20. Domino’s 50% off deal is available on menu-priced pizzas ordered through the following online ordering...
foodgressing.com
Lady M Holiday Offering 2022: Winter Wishes Bon Bon Book
Lady M Confections, creator of the world-famous Mille Crêpes, announced the release of its limited-edition Winter Wishes Bon Bon Book. This holiday treat opens to reveal Lady M’s five new luxury confection Bon Bon flavors along with the returning fan-favorite Bon Bon flavor, Red Velvet Crunch. Lady M...
foodgressing.com
KFC Holiday Buckets + $5 Famous Bowls at US Locations
Just in time for the holiday season, Kentucky Fried Chicken at US locations is debuting new bargains and KFC holiday buckets to make it even easier to enjoy all of your celebrations. Whether you are looking to sneak away for a quick bite to fuel your holiday shopping, in search...
Comments / 0