USPS Suspends Service In Connecticut
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Openings, closings on Veterans Day
Friday is Veterans Day. All local, state and federal offices and courts are closed, as is the Department of Motor Vehicles. There will be ceremonies in many cities and towns.
What to know about salvage grocery stores and discount goods
Salvage grocery stores across the U.S. offer a mix of pantry staples and more obscure products at deep discounts.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts
The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
$500 payment coming to many Massachusetts residents
If you live in Massachusetts, you know how much inflation is hurting your wallet right now. But here's some great news to consider: you might just be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state. Governor Baker signed into law the COVID-19 Essential Employee Premium Pay program during 2021. As part of the law, the $500 payments being made this month are the second round of this specific program. (source) The key is looking at your income level to see if you are eligible.
