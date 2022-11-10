ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
NOLA.com

New Orleans Coroner ID's two men killed in November shootings

Two men killed in shootings early this month were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as Lane Mouney, 30, and Samer Foudeh, 42. Mouney was found dead by Harbor Police on Nov. 3. Officers found him lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Florida Avenue and France Street at around 9:30 p.m. He died of injuries caused by a gunshot wound, the coroner said.
fox8live.com

Houma woman killed by gunshot fired into her house, police say

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A 56-year-old woman died Monday (Nov. 14) after being struck by a gunshot fired into her house, Houma police said. Lt. Travis Theriot said the victim, identified as Lanore Menard, was inside the home in the 400 block of Morgan Street when she was struck by gunfire around 5:30 p.m. Menard was taken for medical treatment but died at the hospital, Theriot said.
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate several shootings, one deadly

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating three shootings that injured three people and killed another overnight Sunday. The first shooting happened at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and North Tonti Street around 9:12 p.m. Sunday. Police say a man was taken to an area hospital...
fox8live.com

Suspect sought in armed robbery of Central City phone store

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are asking the public’s help to identify and locate the suspect who robbed a Central City phone store last week. The armed man entered the Boost Mobile store in the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue last Tuesday (Nov. 8) around 7:19 p.m., when only one employee was inside.
WDSU

Orleans Parish sheriff closes two death investigations at jail

NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office announced Monday that it has closed its investigation into two different inmates' deaths. Chad Neyland died back in June for what officials said they believed was a suicide. Neyland was arrested June 10 on drug allegations. The sheriff said Neyland's death...
WDSU

City Park Carousel burglarized, police searching for suspect

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for a suspect who is being accused of burglarizing the City Park Carousel. On Nov. 12, a City Park maintenance worker reported that a shed that contained equipment for the carousel had been burglarized in the 100 block of Victory Avenue.
fox8live.com

Death of inmate during jailhouse brawl declared justifiable self-defense, OPSO says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office has closed the investigation into the death of an inmate during a jailhouse brawl in June. According to Sheriff Susan Hutson, OPSO investigators determined that Philip Soublet Jr., 31, first attacked fellow inmate Jrell Jack with a deadly weapon before Jack armed himself in self-defense and fatally wounded Soublet.
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate after person struck, killed in CBD

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a person was struck and killed in the Central Business District Monday morning. According to police, the person was struck by a town truck at the intersection of South Peters and Poydras Streets. The person was pronounced dead...
WDSU

Three men injured in 3, separate overnight shootings

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating three overnight shootings that injured three men. The first happened in the 7600 block of Kingsport Boulevard just after 8 p.m. Saturday. Investigators say a man was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Then just before...
