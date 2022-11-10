Read full article on original website
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women Of Louisiana: Where Are They?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLouisiana State
An American plantation continued to enslave African Americans until the 1960sAnita DurairajKillona, LA
A New Orleans Woman Vanished. Then Someone Beat Her Boyfriend To Death. Where Is Rita Shaw?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
A history of Hubig's pies.peaceful prospects
A Pregnant University of New Orleans Student Disappeared Day After New Year 1999. Where Is Daphne Jones?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
New Orleans Coroner ID's two men killed in November shootings
Two men killed in shootings early this month were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as Lane Mouney, 30, and Samer Foudeh, 42. Mouney was found dead by Harbor Police on Nov. 3. Officers found him lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Florida Avenue and France Street at around 9:30 p.m. He died of injuries caused by a gunshot wound, the coroner said.
fox8live.com
Houma woman killed by gunshot fired into her house, police say
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A 56-year-old woman died Monday (Nov. 14) after being struck by a gunshot fired into her house, Houma police said. Lt. Travis Theriot said the victim, identified as Lanore Menard, was inside the home in the 400 block of Morgan Street when she was struck by gunfire around 5:30 p.m. Menard was taken for medical treatment but died at the hospital, Theriot said.
Man pulled from car, beaten and carjacked, the NOPD says
Detectives have released pictures of three suspects accused of beating a man and stealing his car outside his Algiers home late Friday (Nov. 11) night.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate several shootings, one deadly
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating three shootings that injured three people and killed another overnight Sunday. The first shooting happened at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and North Tonti Street around 9:12 p.m. Sunday. Police say a man was taken to an area hospital...
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for suspect who burglarized Booker T. Washington High School
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a suspect in connection with the burglary of Booker T. Washington High School. According to police, the pictured suspect burglarized the school twice in three days. The first burglary occurred on Nov. 6 just before 9 p.m....
Officer shoots man armed with a knife near Superdome ticket booth, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS — A man armed with a knife in front of the Caesars Superdome was shot by a responding NOPD officer, according to Chief Deputy Superintendent Christopher Goodly. The shooting occurred shortly before 8:00 a.m. Tuesday. Goodly says members of the Caesars Superdome Public Safety Team called for...
fox8live.com
Suspect sought in armed robbery of Central City phone store
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are asking the public’s help to identify and locate the suspect who robbed a Central City phone store last week. The armed man entered the Boost Mobile store in the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue last Tuesday (Nov. 8) around 7:19 p.m., when only one employee was inside.
NOLA.com
Triple shooting at edge of Treme leaves 1 dead, New Orleans police say
A man is dead and two more people are hospitalized after a triple shooting at the edge of the Treme neighborhood, New Orleans police said early Monday. The gunfire was reported at 12:20 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of North Claiborne Avenue (map). A 41-year-old man was taken to...
WDSU
Orleans Parish sheriff closes two death investigations at jail
NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office announced Monday that it has closed its investigation into two different inmates' deaths. Chad Neyland died back in June for what officials said they believed was a suicide. Neyland was arrested June 10 on drug allegations. The sheriff said Neyland's death...
WDSU
City Park Carousel burglarized, police searching for suspect
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for a suspect who is being accused of burglarizing the City Park Carousel. On Nov. 12, a City Park maintenance worker reported that a shed that contained equipment for the carousel had been burglarized in the 100 block of Victory Avenue.
Case closed after investigation into two Orleans Justice Center inmate deaths
Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Legal Officer Graham Bosworth examined and summarized the details.
fox8live.com
Death of inmate during jailhouse brawl declared justifiable self-defense, OPSO says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office has closed the investigation into the death of an inmate during a jailhouse brawl in June. According to Sheriff Susan Hutson, OPSO investigators determined that Philip Soublet Jr., 31, first attacked fellow inmate Jrell Jack with a deadly weapon before Jack armed himself in self-defense and fatally wounded Soublet.
Four people shot in five hours in New Orleans
It was a violent Sunday night and early Monday morning in the Crescent City. Around 9:00pm, bullets were flying in the St. Roch neighborhood. “The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
According to the New Orleans Police, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday. Officials confirmed that 1 person died in the multi-vehicle accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on the Tchoupitoulas exit to Highway 90 west.
NOPD adds drugs and narcotics charges in vehicle theft arrest
Detectives found the scooter in New Orleans East in the 4900 block of Alsace Street, along with three individuals.
NOLA.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by tow truck in downtown New Orleans on Poydras Street, police say
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a tow truck Monday morning in downtown New Orleans, police said. The person was hit at 8:55 a.m. at the intersection of South Peters and Poydras streets (map). The tow truck driver was on South Peters and was turning left onto Poydras Street...
NOLA.com
Man killed in shooting on North Carrollton Avenue in Mid-City, NOPD says
A man was killed in a shooting early Monday on North Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans police said. The gunfire was reported to authorities around 2 a.m. in the 900 block of North Carrollton, which is between Dumaine Street and Delgado Drive (map). The man died at the scene, police said.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after person struck, killed in CBD
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a person was struck and killed in the Central Business District Monday morning. According to police, the person was struck by a town truck at the intersection of South Peters and Poydras Streets. The person was pronounced dead...
A New Orleans Woman Vanished. Then Someone Beat Her Boyfriend To Death. Where Is Rita Shaw?
44-year-old Rita Shaw lived with her mother in the 4700 block of Cerise Avenue in New Orleans, Louisiana. Rita suffered from schizophrenia and had a drug addiction. Unfortunately, she and her boyfriend, Michael, often battled with drugs and alcohol.
WDSU
Three men injured in 3, separate overnight shootings
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating three overnight shootings that injured three men. The first happened in the 7600 block of Kingsport Boulevard just after 8 p.m. Saturday. Investigators say a man was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Then just before...
