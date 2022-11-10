Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"Ellen EastwoodDetroit, MI
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
MLive.com
Ford Field turf should be banned, NFLPA president says
ALLEN PARK -- The president of the NFL Players Association is calling for an “immediate ban” on the type of turf at Ford Field, and one Detroit Lions player has joined the campaign. The Ford Field playing surface is made of slit film turf, which NFLPA president JC...
MLive.com
Tom Kennedy was among the Lions’ final cuts. In Chicago, he was a hero.
CHICAGO -- Tom Kennedy goes all out, all the time. He knows his assignments and doesn’t drop passes. He is so well-liked by the coaching staff that he played his way onto the roster last year, despite his athletic deficiencies. This year, the Lions added more talent at wide...
MLive.com
A confidence grows in Detroit
CHICAGO -- More than 10 seconds. Justin Fields had a live football in his hands on that final fourth down for more than 10 seconds. In NFL time, that might as well be forever. And with the way that guy can run, which lately has been unlike any other quarterback in the 122 years this game has been played, well, anything can happen if you give that guy forever.
MLive.com
Rookie LB Malcolm Rodriguez ruled out by Lions, Derrick Barnes expected to start
CHICAGO -- Et tu, Rodrigo?. The Detroit Lions have ruled out rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez for their game on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Rodriguez was listed as questionable to play because of an elbow injury he suffered early in last week’s win against Green Bay. That’s a big...
MLive.com
3 things we learned: Amon-Ra St. Brown is so good, but injury concerns grow at WR
CHICAGO -- The Detroit Lions roared back to upend Chicago 31-30 on Sunday at Soldier Field. Here are three things we learned in the club’s second straight win. The Lions are running dangerously thin on bodies at wide receiver. DJ Chark, Jameson Williams and Quintez Cephus are all stashed on injured lists, while Josh Reynolds hasn’t played the last two weeks because of a back injury. Amon-Ra St. Brown was highly productive as the featured receiver on Sunday, catching 10 passes (on 11 targets) for 119 yards while lining up in the slot, out wide and even in the backfield. On a day where Detroit needed him to be everything, he was. But St. Brown was also shaken up on the game-winning touchdown drive, a worrying sign for a guy who has dealt with a high ankle sprain this season. All the injuries forced the Lions to re-sign Trinity Benson off Denver’s practice squad, who also left the game with an injury. Props to Tom Kennedy for stepping up, delivering a 44-yard catch on third-and-long that helped lead to Jamaal Williams’ winning plunge, but man, they need help fast.
MLive.com
As Mady Sissoko surges for MSU, Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe questionable entering matchup
Throughout the summer, the center matchup in Michigan State’s scheduled game against Kentucky looked about as lopsided as could be. The No. 4 Wildcats have the returning national player of the year on its roster at the center position who has proven a dominant force in college basketball. Michigan...
MLive.com
Lions center Frank Ragnow in walking boot after win against Bears
CHICAGO -- Uh-oh. The Detroit Lions knocked off the Chicago Bears 31-30 on Sunday to extend their longest winning streak in years to, well, two games. But after the game, All-Pro center Frank Ragnow was wearing a walking boot on his left leg as he made his way toward the team bus at Soldier Field.
MLive.com
DraftKings promo: MNF bonus with Bet $5 win $200 on Commanders vs. Eagles
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you want to bet on Monday Night Football between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles, activate your DraftKings Sportsbook account with this...
MLive.com
13 ex-Tigers are now minor-league free agents
Two former catchers, a former closer and a host of other former Detroit Tigers reached minor-league free agency this weekend. The group also includes one player who was with the Tigers as recently as 2022: Center fielder Derek Hill was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Mariners after being designated for assignment by the Tigers in August. he spent the remainder of the season with the Mariners’ Triple-A affiliate and was waived at the end of the season. He exercised his right to free agency this weekend.
MLive.com
As Lions join playoff chase, Rams’ first-round pick now higher than their own
CHICAGO -- The Detroit Lions’ two-game winning streak has propelled them from the No. 1 overall pick to the outskirts of the playoff race. They trail San Francisco by just 1.5 games for the final playoff spot in the NFC, pending how the 49ers fare against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.
MLive.com
Caesars promo MLIVEFULL and Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan picks
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you’re looking for a great place to bet on any Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan picks Wednesday night, sign up for a...
MLive.com
DraftKings Sportsbook promo code: Bet $5 and get $200 in free bets today
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Just about every sport is in action this month, and you can win $200 in free bets when you register for an account...
MLive.com
FanDuel promo: Get a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet with this bonus code
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the leaders in the sports betting industry, and you can use this link for a chance to win...
MLive.com
Commanders vs. Eagles predictions & best bets for Monday Night Football
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Week 10 Monday Night Football features an NFC East matchup between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles, who are both playing good...
MLive.com
Instant observations: Lions win second game in row, snap NFL-worst road skid
CHICAGO -- The Detroit Lions busted one losing streak last week. This week, they slayed another. Running back Jamaal Williams plunged across the goal line for a 1-yard, go-ahead touchdown run late in the fourth quarter, then the defense -- yes, that defense -- sacked the elusive Justin Fields on a wild fourth-down play to seal a 31-30 comeback win on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan State vs. Kentucky: TV channel, tipoff time, live stream
From one top-five team to another. Four days after taking on No. 2 Gonzaga in San Diego, Michigan State will be in Indianapolis to take on No. 4 Kentucky. Visit MLive’s Betting Home for latest odds & sportsbook promos. GAME INFORMATION. Who: Michigan State (1-1) vs. No. 2 Kentucky...
MLive.com
With Malcolm Rodriguez banged up, Lions elevate Jarrad Davis from practice squad
CHICAGO -- Jarrad Davis is poised to play in his first game for the Detroit Lions in almost two years. The former first-round pick is being elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, providing some insurance while starting linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez works through an elbow injury. Rodriguez is officially questionable to play against the Bears.
MLive.com
Yasiel Puig, former Tigers pitcher to plead guilty in gambling probe
Former MLB star Yasiel Puig has agreed to plead guilty to lying to federal law enforcement about bets he placed with an illegal gambling operation, the U.S. Justice Department announced in a release on Monday. Additionally, former MLB pitcher Erik Hiljus, who spent parts of two seasons with the Detroit...
MLive.com
Pistons’ Cade Cunningham out at least a week with sore shin
The Detroit Pistons announced that Cade Cunningham will miss the next four games, including Saturday’s contest against Boston, due to left shin soreness. He will be re-evaluated in a week and his status updated. Cunningham missed Friday’s game in New York, two nights after playing only 24 minutes and...
MLive.com
Vote for the Kalamazoo-area fall sports Athlete of the Week for Nov. 7-12
KALAMAZOO, MI – The number of teams and athletes still competing in Michigan’s fall high school sports season is dwindling, and for those lucky enough to still step into the arena, the pressure has increased considerably. But that hasn’t stopped many athletes from thriving, including several from around...
Comments / 0