BBC
Iranian who made Paris airport home for 18 years dies
An Iranian man who lived in a Paris airport for 18 years has died. Caught in a diplomatic limbo, Mehran Karimi Nasseri made a small area of Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport his home in 1988. His experience inspired the 2004 film, The Terminal, starring Tom Hanks. Mr Nasseri was...
BBC
Lucy Letby trial: Mother found baby with blood on face, jury told
A mother found her baby son with blood on his face making "horrendous" sounds the evening before his death, the trial of nurse Lucy Letby has heard. It is alleged Ms Letby injected air into the bloodstream of the baby, known as Child E, while at the Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015.
BBC
Edinburgh's War Memorial set on fire by vandals
Edinburgh's War Memorial has been set on fire - less than 24 hours after Remembrance Sunday services were held. Several wreaths were completely burnt in the fire and Edinburgh's Stone of Remembrance blackened with soot. Edinburgh's Lord Provost said it was "disgusting and disrespectful". The Army major who runs the...
BBC
Jason D'Aguilar murder: Killer sniggered when shown CCTV
A man who beat a football fan to death in an unprovoked attack sniggered when he was shown CCTV of the attack. Jason D'Aguilar was repeatedly kicked and punched after the UEFA Euro 2020 England v Croatia match in Birmingham in June 2021. West Midlands Police said one of his...
BBC
Cheltenham man hit woman with 'haymaker' punch in Covid row
A man hit a woman with a "haymaker" punch when she intervened in a row over Covid rules, a court heard. Arthur Beddow, 54, had denied assaulting Tessa Harris and threatening her partner James McAlary with a bottle at Morrisons in Hatherley in May 2020. He was convicted at Cheltenham...
BBC
Cow 'on the loose' on Totton dual carriageway
A cow has been spotted roaming along a busy dual carriageway. The black and white cow was captured on video walking towards oncoming traffic on the A35 near Rushington Roundabout in Totton on Tuesday. One student, who was waiting for a bus to college with a friend when they saw...
BBC
A38 Bridgwater crash: Tribute paid to 'brave' daughter as man charged
A family has paid tribute to their "beautiful and brave" daughter who died in a car crash. Bethany Branson, 19, had been travelling with a friend on the A38 in Somerset, on Tuesday when their car was in a four-vehicle collision. Two people were arrested and one man has now...
BBC
Driver jailed again after causing second road death
A disqualified and uninsured driver who killed a care worker while driving drunk has been jailed for nine years. Matthew Plimmer was on the wrong side of the road when he hit the car of Jessica Drury in Nottinghamshire. The 25-year-old died at the scene in Southwell Road, Oxton, on...
BBC
Driver guilty over Moray crash that killed five people
An Italian tourist has been convicted of causing the deaths of five people, including his four-year-old son, in a crash in the north east of Scotland. Alfredo Ciociola, 50, drove a minibus onto the wrong side of the road and collided head-on with a car on the A96 near Keith in July 2018.
BBC
Lost dog 'hands itself in' at Loughborough Police Station
A lost dog has been reunited with its owners after walking into a police station. Rosie sought help from officers after being scared by a firework on 3 November. CCTV footage from Loughborough Police Station captured the moment the border collie arrived and took a seat in the waiting room.
BBC
Boys badly hurt in Stratford-upon-Avon crash involving school bus
Two children have been flown to hospital with serious injuries after the car they were in was in collision with a double-decker school bus. It happened near Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, at 08:13 GMT leaving the boys and a woman trapped inside their vehicle. The woman is also being treated for serious...
BBC
Hitmen jailed after gangster rap shooting boast in Glasgow
Two hitmen have been jailed after filming themselves boasting about a shooting in Glasgow. John McCann, 35, and Anton Brannigan, 30, made gun gestures as they sang along to gangster rap after blasting a sawn-off shotgun at two men. Robert "Boab" Spence was shot in the head while sitting in...
BBC
Clay Farm Trumpington: Flats with heating issues for months get new boiler
A new boiler has been installed to fix hot water and heating issues that have plagued a block of flats for months. One resident at the newly-built Clay Farm Centre in Trumpington, Cambridge, said they had to boil kettles to bathe their children due to the problems. Cambridge City Council...
BBC
Colchester landlord told to remove advertising sign after 63 years
A landlord has said he would be prepared to go to the High Court after a council warned he could be prosecuted if he does not remove an advertisement sign. David Rayner said a sign had been in Butt Road, Colchester for more than 60 years. The road, however, was...
BBC
North East crab deaths to be investigated by independent panel
The deaths of thousands of crabs, lobsters and other marine life on the North East and Yorkshire coast are to be investigated by a panel of experts. Carcasses washed up at spots across Teesside and North Yorkshire between September and December last year. The government has previously said a naturally-occurring...
BBC
Police pay woman £40,000 after using unlawful force
A woman has been paid £40,000 compensation by a police force after two officers trespassed in her home and unlawfully arrested her. Nottinghamshire Police has admitted that the officers used unlawful force against the woman and "committed batteries". One of the officers was dismissed for gross misconduct but got...
BBC
Hinkley Point C construction worker killed in 'traffic incident'
A construction worker has died while working at the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station site in Somerset. EDF Energy confirmed the death of a man after emergency services were called to the site at about 08:30 GMT on Sunday. Delivery director Nigel Cann said: "One of our team was...
BBC
Awaab Ishak: Mould in Rochdale flat caused boy's death, coroner rules
A toddler died from a respiratory condition caused by exposure to mould in his home, a coroner has concluded. Awaab Ishak's father repeatedly raised the issue with Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) but no action was taken. Coroner Joanne Kearsley said RBH were not "proactive" and asked: "How in the UK...
BBC
Lincoln headteacher banned indefinitely from teaching
A headteacher who came to school "smelling of alcohol" and made inappropriate comments to staff and pupils has been banned from teaching. Jeremy Tucker, 64, was suspended from the Acorn School in Lincoln in 2018 after concerns were raised he "was under the influence of alcohol". A hearing by the...
BBC
Gwent Police to face misogyny, corruption and racism probe
Gwent Police is being investigated after "abhorrent" messages between serving and retired officers emerged, Chief Constable Pam Kelly confirmed. It comes after the Sunday Times reported on a culture of misogyny, corruption and racism in the force. Ms Kelly said the content "paints a picture of a toxic culture" but...
