Charleston County, SC

Charleston City Paper

Lonnie Hamilton III gets a belated honor after 28-year delay

Lonnie Hamilton III’s name is finally on the Charleston County Public Service Building, 28 years after Charleston County Council voted 7-1 to name it for the former council chairman. Time needed to pass, Hamilton said, to ensure that placing his name on the county’s premiere office building on Bridgeview...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Charleston City Paper

Tuesday headlines: S.C. standout was one of three killed in U.Va. shooting

Former Woodland High School football star Lavell Davis, Jr. was among three football players killed during a Sunday shooting at the University of Virginia. He was a junior wide receiver for the school who had an outstanding career in Dorchester County, sources say. His Virginia teammates, Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry, also were killed.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Procession, funeral planned for Summerville policeman

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A procession and funeral service for Captain Larry “LJ” Johnson will take place Saturday. The Summerville Police Department announced on Thursday the passing of Captain Johnson following a cancer battle. Capt. Johnson served with the department for 20 years. According to the SPD, a viewing for Captain Johnson will happen Friday at […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Rene Cizio

How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture Visitors

South Carolina isn’t as known for its Charleston Plantations as it should be. Most people know about its historic colonial architecture, coastal seafood, and the old southern way of life. Still, it should also be known for its preservation of history through a series of stunning plantations. While I was in the area for more than a month, I visited three unique plantations that preserve important pre-civil war history.
CHARLESTON, SC
Coastal Observer

Townhouse approval no surprise to opponents

Several speakers berated Georgetown County Council for moving forward with a proposal to allow 90 townhouses on a vacant tract in Parkersville before John Burgess got his turn at the podium. “I’m going be as nice as I can,” said Burgess, a long-time resident and leader in the traditionally Black...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Motorcyclist killed in Berkeley County crash

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A victim involved in a deadly crash in Goose Creek was identified by the Berkeley County Coroner. Coroner Darnell Hartwell identified Horace Miller (30, of Moncks Corner) as the victim in the crash. The crash happened on Monday on US-52 and Stephanie Drive in Goose Creek. Miller was transported to […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Man with no driver’s license arrested after N. Charleston pursuit

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police say they arrested a man after he led them on a chase early Sunday morning. Marcos Perez-Santiago, 30, was seen speeding and running through a red light by officers on Rivers Avenue, according to a police report. Police say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on his vehicle, but that did not stop Perez-Santiago.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Withdrawn candidate wins, leaving questions for school board

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The votes have been counted and, while at least seven of the nine seats will be occupied by new board members, we still don’t know the final composition of the Charleston County School Board just yet. In District 6, incumbent Erica Cokley won reelection....
WCBD Count on 2

TSA to host hiring event at Charleston International Airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hosting a two-day hiring event to fill full- and part-time openings at Charleston International Airport (CHS). During the hiring sessions, interested applicants will learn the duties of a Transportation Security Officer (TSO), and Security Support Assistant (SSA), be provided with application assistance and computer-based testing, […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Which restaurants in Charleston are open on Thanksgiving?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Are you spending Thanksgiving in Charleston, but hoping to skip the hassle of heading to the grocery store, preparing a menu, and cooking up your own feast for family and friends? Well, you are in luck because many Charleston area restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day, so you and yours can […]
CHARLESTON, SC

