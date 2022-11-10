Read full article on original website
Related
Charleston City Paper
Lonnie Hamilton III gets a belated honor after 28-year delay
Lonnie Hamilton III’s name is finally on the Charleston County Public Service Building, 28 years after Charleston County Council voted 7-1 to name it for the former council chairman. Time needed to pass, Hamilton said, to ensure that placing his name on the county’s premiere office building on Bridgeview...
Charleston City Paper
Tuesday headlines: S.C. standout was one of three killed in U.Va. shooting
Former Woodland High School football star Lavell Davis, Jr. was among three football players killed during a Sunday shooting at the University of Virginia. He was a junior wide receiver for the school who had an outstanding career in Dorchester County, sources say. His Virginia teammates, Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry, also were killed.
live5news.com
Pause on Jedburg Road development after Berkeley County denies lifting moratorium
BERKELEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County unanimously voted not to lift the building moratorium along Jedburg Road. What would have been 465 new homes in this area will stay as rural land just like the residents say they wanted. Dozens of people that live on Jedburg Road clapped after the...
Erica Cokley officially withdraws from CCSD Board of Trustees race for District 6
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Board of Elections on Friday certified the results of the November 8 general election, officially making Erica Cokley the winner in her race for the Charleston County School District Board of Trustees for District 6. But the candidate told county election officials on Thursday that she was withdrawing […]
Group files lawsuit against South Carolina city over John C. Calhoun monument removal
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A group that owns Marion Square has filed a lawsuit against the City of Charleston for its removal of the John C. Calhoun monument that towered above the downtown park since the late 1890s. Formerly known as the ‘Washington Light Infantry Sumter Guards Board of Officers,’ members of the newly named […]
Turkey, grocery distribution planned for Tuesday in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A turkey, grocery, and hygiene product distribution event will take place this week in North Charleston. The Community Resource Center is partnering with Mercedes-Benz Vans for the second annual distribution event that is scheduled to take place beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15. Those within the community who […]
live5news.com
Residents on James Island express concern over potential removal of grand oaks
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Proposed upgrades to an intersection on James Island appear to be concerning some neighbors. Charleston County’s recommended plan requires removing two grand oak trees at the intersection of Camp Road and Fort Johnson Road, an act that some James Islanders deem unnecessary. Tuesday, the James...
Procession, funeral planned for Summerville policeman
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A procession and funeral service for Captain Larry “LJ” Johnson will take place Saturday. The Summerville Police Department announced on Thursday the passing of Captain Johnson following a cancer battle. Capt. Johnson served with the department for 20 years. According to the SPD, a viewing for Captain Johnson will happen Friday at […]
live5news.com
Six witnesses take the stand during trial of former bank executive connected to Murdaugh
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week two of the trial for alleged Murdaugh conspirator and former CEO of Palmetto State Bank Russell Laffitte continued Monday as additional witnesses took the stand, including people who claim Laffitte stole from them. Laffitte is accused of helping former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh and suspended...
live5news.com
Moms for Liberty candidates secure majority of Charleston Co. School Board seats
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Moms for Liberty-backed candidates are expected to take over the Charleston County School Board. When the new board is sworn in next week, at least five of the nine candidates will have come from the Moms for Liberty slate. Tara Wood is the chair of the...
counton2.com
Nurses at Charleston's VA Hospital are frustrated over staffing and pay issues
Nurses at Charleston's VA Hospital are frustrated over staffing and pay issues. Nurses at Charleston’s VA Hospital are frustrated …. Nurses at Charleston's VA Hospital are frustrated over staffing and pay issues. Lowcountry agencies and SLED host event to take action …. Lowcountry agencies and SLED host event to...
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture Visitors
South Carolina isn’t as known for its Charleston Plantations as it should be. Most people know about its historic colonial architecture, coastal seafood, and the old southern way of life. Still, it should also be known for its preservation of history through a series of stunning plantations. While I was in the area for more than a month, I visited three unique plantations that preserve important pre-civil war history.
Coastal Observer
Townhouse approval no surprise to opponents
Several speakers berated Georgetown County Council for moving forward with a proposal to allow 90 townhouses on a vacant tract in Parkersville before John Burgess got his turn at the podium. “I’m going be as nice as I can,” said Burgess, a long-time resident and leader in the traditionally Black...
South Carolina native among those killed University of Virginia killings
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A native of South Carolina is among those killed in a shooting on the campus of the University of Virginia that left three members of the football team dead. University of Virginia President Jim Ryan confirmed Monday morning Lavel Davis Jr. was shot and killed Sunday...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Joe Cunningham says he's not going away as he concedes governor race to Henry McMaster
Charleston, S.C.- The music thumped at the historic American Theater in downtown Charleston Tuesday night as a crowd of mostly 20 and 30-year-olds danced before a DJ on stage. This is where Democrat Joe Cunningham had hoped to keep 75-year-old Henry McMaster from potentially becoming the longest serving governor in state history.
Motorcyclist killed in Berkeley County crash
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A victim involved in a deadly crash in Goose Creek was identified by the Berkeley County Coroner. Coroner Darnell Hartwell identified Horace Miller (30, of Moncks Corner) as the victim in the crash. The crash happened on Monday on US-52 and Stephanie Drive in Goose Creek. Miller was transported to […]
live5news.com
Man with no driver’s license arrested after N. Charleston pursuit
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police say they arrested a man after he led them on a chase early Sunday morning. Marcos Perez-Santiago, 30, was seen speeding and running through a red light by officers on Rivers Avenue, according to a police report. Police say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on his vehicle, but that did not stop Perez-Santiago.
live5news.com
Withdrawn candidate wins, leaving questions for school board
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The votes have been counted and, while at least seven of the nine seats will be occupied by new board members, we still don’t know the final composition of the Charleston County School Board just yet. In District 6, incumbent Erica Cokley won reelection....
TSA to host hiring event at Charleston International Airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hosting a two-day hiring event to fill full- and part-time openings at Charleston International Airport (CHS). During the hiring sessions, interested applicants will learn the duties of a Transportation Security Officer (TSO), and Security Support Assistant (SSA), be provided with application assistance and computer-based testing, […]
Which restaurants in Charleston are open on Thanksgiving?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Are you spending Thanksgiving in Charleston, but hoping to skip the hassle of heading to the grocery store, preparing a menu, and cooking up your own feast for family and friends? Well, you are in luck because many Charleston area restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day, so you and yours can […]
Comments / 0