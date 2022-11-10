Read full article on original website
BBC
Lucy Letby trial: Mother found baby with blood on face, jury told
A mother found her baby son with blood on his face making "horrendous" sounds the evening before his death, the trial of nurse Lucy Letby has heard. It is alleged Ms Letby injected air into the bloodstream of the baby, known as Child E, while at the Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015.
BBC
Mohammed El Zubaidy may face fifth jail term over abduction
A man who abducted his children seven years ago could be jailed for a fifth time. Tanya Borg's daughters were taken from Pewsey in Wiltshire to Libya by their father Mohammed El Zubaidy in 2015. Ms Borg has been fighting a lengthy legal battle to get her daughters back ever...
BBC
Jason D'Aguilar murder: Killer sniggered when shown CCTV
A man who beat a football fan to death in an unprovoked attack sniggered when he was shown CCTV of the attack. Jason D'Aguilar was repeatedly kicked and punched after the UEFA Euro 2020 England v Croatia match in Birmingham in June 2021. West Midlands Police said one of his...
BBC
Three arrested after drugs found in cars in Harrogate
Three people have been arrested after dozens of bags of cocaine were found in vehicles in Harrogate. The find came after two cars were stopped by North Yorkshire Police on Thursday. A lock knife was also found during the searches with a man in his 20s being charged...
BBC
Driver jailed again after causing second road death
A disqualified and uninsured driver who killed a care worker while driving drunk has been jailed for nine years. Matthew Plimmer was on the wrong side of the road when he hit the car of Jessica Drury in Nottinghamshire. The 25-year-old died at the scene in Southwell Road, Oxton, on...
BBC
Cheltenham man hit woman with 'haymaker' punch in Covid row
A man hit a woman with a "haymaker" punch when she intervened in a row over Covid rules, a court heard. Arthur Beddow, 54, had denied assaulting Tessa Harris and threatening her partner James McAlary with a bottle at Morrisons in Hatherley in May 2020. He was convicted at Cheltenham...
BBC
A38 Bridgwater crash: Tribute paid to 'brave' daughter as man charged
A family has paid tribute to their "beautiful and brave" daughter who died in a car crash. Bethany Branson, 19, had been travelling with a friend on the A38 in Somerset, on Tuesday when their car was in a four-vehicle collision. Two people were arrested and one man has now...
BBC
Man knew rules before felling trees, appeal hears
A man who was convicted of felling more than two thousand trees had been warned he was breaking the rules on multiple occasions, an appeal has heard. Jeff Lane is appealing a conviction from 29 March for clearing more than eight hectares of wet woodland on the Gower peninsula. Damian...
BBC
Driver guilty over Moray crash that killed five people
An Italian tourist has been convicted of causing the deaths of five people, including his four-year-old son, in a crash in the north east of Scotland. Alfredo Ciociola, 50, drove a minibus onto the wrong side of the road and collided head-on with a car on the A96 near Keith in July 2018.
BBC
Danielle Jones murder: Helen's Law campaigner says killer should not be freed
The mother behind Helen's Law says the murderer of Danielle Jones should not be eligible for release unless he reveals where her body is. Danielle Jones disappeared in East Tilbury, Essex, on 18 June 2001. The 15-year-old's murderer, her uncle Stuart Campbell, has had his case referred to the Parole...
BBC
Thames Valley Police officer given final written warning
A police officer who was so drunk he could not remember making derogatory remarks to a member of the public has been given a final written warning. PC Alexander Bavington, who works for Thames Valley Police, also touched a colleague "in a way that made her feel uncomfortable". He admitted...
BBC
Katie Kenyon: Man claims he accidentally killed woman, jury told
A man accused of murdering a woman then burying her in a makeshift grave, said he killed her accidentally when he threw an axe at a tree, a jury has heard. Andrew Burfield, 51, allegedly killed 33-year-old Katie Kenyon, from Padiham, Lancashire, on 22 April. He is then accused of...
BBC
Teenagers charged with murder after Ilford shooting
Two teenagers have been charged with murder after two men died of stab and gunshot wounds in east London. Saydi Abu Sheikh, 23, and Zakariya Jeilani Mohamed, 32, died in Ilford last month, while a third man was hurt. Ayaani Ali Adan, 19, of Barking, and Ayman Abasheikh, 18, of...
BBC
Police pay woman £40,000 after using unlawful force
A woman has been paid £40,000 compensation by a police force after two officers trespassed in her home and unlawfully arrested her. Nottinghamshire Police has admitted that the officers used unlawful force against the woman and "committed batteries". One of the officers was dismissed for gross misconduct but got...
BBC
North East crab deaths to be investigated by independent panel
The deaths of thousands of crabs, lobsters and other marine life on the North East and Yorkshire coast are to be investigated by a panel of experts. Carcasses washed up at spots across Teesside and North Yorkshire between September and December last year. The government has previously said a naturally-occurring...
BBC
Cow 'on the loose' on Totton dual carriageway
A cow has been spotted roaming along a busy dual carriageway. The black and white cow was captured on video walking towards oncoming traffic on the A35 near Rushington Roundabout in Totton on Tuesday. One student, who was waiting for a bus to college with a friend when they saw...
BBC
Awaab Ishak: Mould in Rochdale flat caused boy's death, coroner rules
A toddler died from a respiratory condition caused by exposure to mould in his home, a coroner has concluded. Awaab Ishak's father repeatedly raised the issue with Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) but no action was taken. Coroner Joanne Kearsley said RBH were not "proactive" and asked: "How in the UK...
BBC
A4 fatal crash: Man who made fake GoFundMe page jailed
A man who set up a fraudulent online donation page in memory of four men who died in a crash has been jailed. Jason MacDonald, 38, from Wellingborough in Northamptonshire, was found guilty of possessing the criminal property of that fraud. He was jailed for 26 months after also being...
BBC
Hitmen jailed after gangster rap shooting boast in Glasgow
Two hitmen have been jailed after filming themselves boasting about a shooting in Glasgow. John McCann, 35, and Anton Brannigan, 30, made gun gestures as they sang along to gangster rap after blasting a sawn-off shotgun at two men. Robert "Boab" Spence was shot in the head while sitting in...
BBC
Kate Bushell: Family's plea to solve 25-year-old murder case
Police have launched a renewed appeal for information to find the killer of a schoolgirl who was murdered 25 years ago. Kate Bushell was killed on 15 November 1997 as she walked her neighbour's dog near her home in Exwick, Devon. The 14-year-old died from a knife wound and her...
