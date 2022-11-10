ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested in Buffalo shootings at methadone clinic

By Tom Puckett
 5 days ago

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) Buffalo Police have arrested a man linked to the shooting of a woman on Pennsylvania Avenue and the firing of shots at a methadone clinic on Virginia Street.

Police responded to the initial call of a shooting just before 8:45am in the 100 block of Pennsylvania Street. Detectives say a was shot in the leg area while inside a residence. The victim was transported to ECMC to be treated for apparent non-life threatening injuries.

Police say after that, the suspect then entered a methadone clinic located in the 200 block of Virginia Street, and fired a shot at a wall in the lobby area. A security guard at the clinic then engaged the suspect and a struggle ensued involving two security guards and the suspect. At some point during the struggle, the suspect's gun discharged and additional shots were fired. No one was shot inside the clinic.

Police say the suspect is currently in police custody and the gun has been recovered.

Police say at this time, neither incident was a planned attack. And that both incidents appear to be attempted robberies tied to drug activity.

