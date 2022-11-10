When Andy Cohen Gets Stressed About Parenting, He Turns to His ‘Village’ — & It's Full of Celebs

When Andy Cohen gets overwhelmed as a parent, whether it be due to his son, Ben, 3, entering a toddler tantrum phase or simply adjusting to life as a father of two with his 6-month-old daughter Lucy now in the mix, he turns to his parenting village — which includes a few familiar famous faces.

Cohen told TODAY Parents that his close friend, Sex and the City alum Sarah Jessica Parker , is a steady soundboard for his parenting woes. He explained, “[She] was just a good outlet for me to say, ‘I’m going through this. Is it normal? What do I do?'”

And, like Parker, another of his close friends, LIVE With Kelly & Ryan co-host Kelly Ripa , shares her parenting wisdom as well. Cohen revealed, “Kelly and Sarah Jessica have been really great because I can text them at any time, and be like, ‘ Ben is constipated.’ Then I know immediately what to run out and get.”

Both Ripa and Parker are seasoned parents of many — Ripa and her husband, actor Mark Consuelos , share sons Michael, 25, and Joaquin, 19, as well as daughter Lola, 21. Parker and her husband, actor Matthew Broderick , are parents to son James, 20, and twin daughters Marion and Tabitha, 13.

Cohen doesn’t only rely on his celebrity besties for parenting advice, though. His younger sister is a mother of two, and as he’s journeyed into parenthood, he shared, “She’s been a really great sounding board for me about parenting, and these are conversations that we weren’t having when she was going through it because I couldn’t relate whatsoever.” Now, however, he explained, “I really value her opinion. She’s a smart, steady voice.”

With three experienced moms on his side, we’re sure Cohen will have no problem getting through everything from potty training to teenage angst.

