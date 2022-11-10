ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

When Andy Cohen Gets Stressed About Parenting, He Turns to His ‘Village’ — & It's Full of Celebs

By Alyssa K. Davis
SheKnows
SheKnows
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k1vkq_0j68eNkp00

When Andy Cohen gets overwhelmed as a parent, whether it be due to his son, Ben, 3, entering a toddler tantrum phase or simply adjusting to life as a father of two with his 6-month-old daughter Lucy now in the mix, he turns to his parenting village — which includes a few familiar famous faces.

Cohen told TODAY Parents that his close friend, Sex and the City alum Sarah Jessica Parker , is a steady soundboard for his parenting woes. He explained, “[She] was just a good outlet for me to say, ‘I’m going through this. Is it normal? What do I do?'”

And, like Parker, another of his close friends, LIVE With Kelly & Ryan co-host Kelly Ripa , shares her parenting wisdom as well. Cohen revealed, “Kelly and Sarah Jessica have been really great because I can text them at any time, and be like, ‘ Ben is constipated.’ Then I know immediately what to run out and get.”

Both Ripa and Parker are seasoned parents of many — Ripa and her husband, actor Mark Consuelos , share sons Michael, 25, and Joaquin, 19, as well as daughter Lola, 21. Parker and her husband, actor Matthew Broderick , are parents to son James, 20, and twin daughters Marion and Tabitha, 13.

Cohen doesn’t only rely on his celebrity besties for parenting advice, though. His younger sister is a mother of two, and as he’s journeyed into parenthood, he shared, “She’s been a really great sounding board for me about parenting, and these are conversations that we weren’t having when she was going through it because I couldn’t relate whatsoever.” Now, however, he explained, “I really value her opinion. She’s a smart, steady voice.”

With three experienced moms on his side, we’re sure Cohen will have no problem getting through everything from potty training to teenage angst.

Before you go, check out these celebrity parents who welcomed their babies via surrogate .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IUVYk_0j68eNkp00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
bravotv.com

Joe Gorga Shocks Andy Cohen with This Comment on Teresa Giudice’s Marriage

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen has been on the air for more than 13 years, so it’s safe to say that Andy Cohen has seen his fair share of shade, surprises, and shockers. However, even Andy was taken aback by one of Joe Gorga’s latest comments about Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ marriage.
SheKnows

Andy Cohen Reveals Who He Thinks His Daughter Lucy Looks Like with the Cutest New Picture

Andy Cohen’s 6-month-old daughter Lucy has the chunkiest cheeks, the bluest eyes, and the most gorgeous brown hair. She is an absolute doll, and the Watch What Happens Live host thinks she looks just like another special person in his life: his mom, Evelyn Cohen. In a new picture posted to Instagram today, Cohen shared a selfie with his baby. In it, she’s sitting on his lap, admiring herself in the camera in cozy pink-and-black leopard print footsie pajamas. Cohen, who is also dad to Ben, 3, is wearing a blue hoodie and smirking at the camera. “Waking up in the...
SheKnows

Dean McDermott Gives a Major Relationship Status Update About His Marriage to Tori Spelling

The last couple of years have been rocky for Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott. There have been divorce rumors floating around, but the couple kept that information to themselves — and now, McDermott is giving an update that seems positive. Even though he didn’t come out directly say that he and Spelling have reconciled, the 55-year-old actor told The U.S. Sun that “everything is amazing” and then doubled down with “everything’s great.” He continued, “We’re having a lot of fun. We’re loving the cold weather and then getting ready for the craziness of Thanksgiving and Christmas… I’m excited.” It does sound a...
Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
People

Michael J. Fox's 34-Year Marriage to Tracy Pollan Has Evolved in a Key Way: 'We Assume the Best'

In this week's PEOPLE cover story, Fox and Pollan share a secret to their longevity Michael J. Fox's love story with his wife, actress Tracy Pollan, is one for the ages. Fox, 61, met Pollan, 62, after she was cast in 1985 as his girlfriend on his hit '80s sitcom Family Ties, though it was later that the two became a couple while making the 1988 film Bright Lights, Big City. Now married 34 years, they share four children: son Sam, 33, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 27, and youngest daughter Esmé,...
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
E! News

See Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Son Theo Celebrate His First Halloween

Watch: Tristan Thompson SPOTTED at Kardashians Halloween Party. Maralee Nichols is going all out for her son Theo's first-ever spooky season. On Oct. 31, the fitness model—who shares the 10-month-old with Tristan Thompson—posted photos of her baby boy taking part in fall festivities, including pumpkin-picking at a local patch, a trip to the petting zoo, and a visit to Disneyland to see its Halloween decorations.
realitytitbit.com

Caryn Chandler 'leaving Little People Big World amid explosive family drama'

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff’s girlfriend Caryn Chandler is reportedly leaving the TLC show amid drama with the reality family, as per The US Sun. The TLC series is yet to be renewed for season 25, so fans are getting increasingly worried that Caryn’s decision to leave may impact the show getting the green light.
The List

Joanna Gaines' Latest Picture With Son Crew Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

While many people boast busy schedules, Joanna Gaines's daily routine just about takes the cake. According to Cheat Sheet, the Kansas native and her husband, Chip Gaines, own a restaurant, construction and design business, children's furniture and accessories line, a discount outlet, and a television network, among many other projects. Unsurprisingly, Chip and Joanna Gaines have an astonishing net worth.
KANSAS STATE
OK! Magazine

Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'

Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’

Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
The List

The Young And The Restless' Rory Gibson Pops The Question To Longtime Girlfriend

For "The Young and the Restless" star Rory Gibson, life is imitating art in the best way possible — not always a common thing given the mind-boggling storylines sudsers are known for. As Noah Newman, he's been enjoying the honeymoon phase with his new girlfriend, Allie Nguyen (Kelsey Wang). After Noah experienced heartbreak with his one-time-love Tessa, fans were vying for a new relationship to bloom between him and Allie since her first appearance in March 2022, per Soaps.com. Though Noah hasn't always been lucky in love, his connection with Allie is solid and filled with chemistry.
HAWAII STATE
SheKnows

SheKnows

78K+
Followers
9K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy