Effective: 2022-11-15 08:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-15 21:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Deland affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .The Saint Johns River at DeLand is forecast to remain within Moderate Flood Stage this week with little change in level. Residents and interests along the river will continue to see Moderate flooding impacts for the foreseeable future. For the St. Johns River...including Deland...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 915 PM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Deland. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 5.3 feet, Major flooding occurs to many structures and marinas along the river and in the Hontoon Island area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 5.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EST Tuesday was 5.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 5.1 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun St Johns River Deland 4.0 5.1 Tue 8 am 5.1 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0

LAKE COUNTY, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO