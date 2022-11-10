Effective: 2022-11-15 08:49:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-15 21:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .The Saint Johns River at Astor is forecast to remain near steady level the remainder of this week. However, residents will continue to see Moderate Flood impacts for the foreseeable future. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Major flooding occurs, with water entering the first story of many homes and businesses along the river. Some roads inaccessible and rescues likely needed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 3.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EST Tuesday was 3.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 3.7 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun St Johns River Astor 2.3 3.8 Tue 8 am 3.8 3.7 3.7 3.7 3.7

LAKE COUNTY, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO