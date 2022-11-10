Effective: 2022-11-15 10:52:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-15 16:45:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gurabo FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Gurabo. * WHEN...Until 445 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1052 AM AST, River gauge reports indicated that Rio Gurabo is close to moderate flood stage. In addition, emergency managers reported that road 941 was impassable due to the flood waters from the river. Run off from the previous heavy rainfall across Juncos and Las Piedras will maintain the river in Gurabo above flood stage for the next few hours.

5 HOURS AGO