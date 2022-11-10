Read full article on original website
thecitypages.com
Wausau Police identify suspect in strange power meter vandalism
Wausau Police have identified a man in connection with damaging a residential power meter on the city’s east side. Police last week shared video footage of a man stepping onto a residential property in the 300 block of N. Bellis Street. The man is dressed in a black balaclava and carrying a long blade that appears to be a machete. The man hacks apart the power meter, cutting off power to the area,. He then does something to tamper with it.
Trial dates set for Wausau man charged in infant’s death
A Wausau father facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the death of his infant son will head to trial in January. Charges of first-degree reckless homicide were filed Feb. 12, 2021 against 41-year-old Ronnie Lofton, Jr., roughly one month after his 3-month-old son died. Police say the boy had 21 rib fractures in various stages of healing when he died of blunt force trauma in January 2021. But the original charge was upgraded to first-degree intentional homicide months later.
4 arrested, 1 at large in alleged Mexican cartel-supplied Northwoods drug trafficking scheme
Four Rhinelander suspects are in custody and another person is at large connected to an alleged drug trafficking conspiracy that brought pounds of methamphetamine to Wisconsin’s northwoods, officials said Thursday. The six-month investigation centered on a drug conspiracy in which about $25,000 was allegedly sent to Mexico to a...
wearegreenbay.com
6-month meth investigation uncovers drug conspiracy in Northwoods, 4 arrested
ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A six-month investigation in northern Wisconsin resulted in four arrests for conspiracy to manufacture and deliver methamphetamine, some of which had tested positive for fentanyl. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation involved a drug conspiracy that occurred over a six-month period...
WJFW-TV
Four arrested and one on the run for meth distribution across the Northwoods
UPDATE 11/10/22 3:45 P.M. - The four suspects arrested in a drug conspiracy case were in court via Zoom this afternoon for their initial court appearance. Kimberly Baenen, 36, made her appearance first out of the four. The Oneida County D.A. Michael Schiek requested a cash bond be set at $50,000 because she was considered a leader in the group. Schiek added that Baenen is also facing felony bail jumping and a possession with intent charge. Those two charges are pending in the Wisconsin Court System.
cwbradio.com
Name of Spencer Man Killed in Florence County Crash has Been Released
The name of the Spencer man killed in a two vehicle crash in Florence County has been released. According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Department, around 2pm this past Saturday on Highway 2 near Westrin Road in Florence County. The Department said a vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old Ashton Curtin was heading eastbound when it crossed the center line and struck a vehicle heading west head-on.
tomahawkleader.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: Nov. 8, 2022
As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday, Nov. 8:. In the early morning hours of Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, deputies took a Tomahawk man, 23, into custody following a traffic stop in the City of Tomahawk. During contact with the man, he became verbally and physically resistive with deputies, before attempting to flee on foot. As a result, the man now faces a charge of resisting/obstructing an officer.
95.5 FM WIFC
Lincoln County Deputies Arrest Wanted Man in Parked Vehicle
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man wanted for outstanding warrants in three counties was arrested in Lincoln County last week. Sheriff’s officers were called to a residence in the Town of Scott after the property owner noticed a strange vehicle parked in their lot. Officers discovered a 36-year-old Glenwood City man passed out in the driver’s seat.
cwbradio.com
Spencer Man Killed in Florence County Accident
A Spencer man was killed in a two vehicle crash in Florence County. According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Department, around 2pm on Saturday on Highway 2 near Westrin Road in Florence County. The Department said a vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old Spencer man was heading eastbound when it crossed the center line and struck a vehicle heading west head-on.
Dateline NBC profiles Marathon County cold case murder this week
Dateline NBC will air a program Friday profiling the death of a Unity man whose wife was convicted of murdering him more than 15 years after he was killed. Ken Juedes was 58 when he was shot to death on Aug. 30, 2006 at the couple’s home, at H3752 Maple Road in the town of Hull. Juedes was found in his bed with two shotgun wounds to the chest.
Fox11online.com
Several Northeast Wisconsin counties increase to 'medium' for COVID-19 activity
MADISON (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin counties are reporting higher COVID-19 activity despite a continued state-wide drop in cases. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map showed all of Northeast Wisconsin in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. This week, though, several have turned to "medium" status: Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Marinette and Florence counties.
WSAW
Crews investigating cause of house fire near Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The cause of a house fire Thursday morning in the town of Texas is still under investigation. Town of Texas Fire Chief Rick Walter said the fire started in the home’s basement. Around 7:20 a.m. the home’s owners reported heavy smoke. Crews from several departments responded to the home on Forest Hill Road near N Troy Street in the town of Texas.
Thousands without power in Weston
More than 4,400 residents are without power in the Wausau area Monday, with the bulk of the outages reported in Weston. Readers tell Wausau Pilot & Review that the power outage began at about 7:30 a.m. in Weston. Other communities impacted include Ringle, Bevent, Norrie, Kronenwetter, Hatley and Wausau. Wisconsin...
wearegreenbay.com
Remains found in Wisconsin investigated as possible missing woman from UP
HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office shared details on Wednesday related to the investigation of skeletal remains found earlier this week in Florence County, Wisconsin. According to the Houghton County Sheriff, their office has been in contact with Dickinson County and Florence County authorities.
onfocus.news
Accident on HWY 29 Near HWY 97
MARATHON COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – There is an active accident scene on HWY 29 near the exit for HWY 97. Traffic is closed to westbound traffic and travelers can expect delays as emergency crews address the scene. The accident is near mile marker 145. We welcome your stories! Contact...
WSAW
Kronenwetter to Celebrate 20 years as a Village
KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - The village of Kronenwetter will celebrate 20 years as a village with a celebration for residents this week. The event is Thursday, Nov. 17 at 4 p.m. at the Kronenwetter Municipal Center. The event will include a ribbon cutting, meet and greet, time capsule, free raffles, cake, and activities for the kids.
WSAW
Heide and Dave’s Pet Care in Weston hosts fundraiser to support RAD (Rescue, Adopt, Donate)
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Heide and Dave’s Pet Care in Weston held a fundraiser Saturday to raise money for RAD. Standing for rescue, adopt, donate, RAD is a non-profit that supports various pet rescue groups. The fundraiser consisted of professional photographs, haircuts, and various raffles. Through 2022 alone, Heide...
This Huge Thrift Shop in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's almost always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!
95.5 FM WIFC
Local non-profit groups face Marathon County budget cuts
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Five local nonprofits could lose funding under the proposed Marathon County budget. One of the nonprofits on the chopping block is The Women’s Community, a local shelter for women dealing with domestic violence. Jane Graham Jennings, the center’s executive director said, “Anything we have that’s a cut is always an issue with our program – we have to find a variety of funding sources to try to make our budget, to try to make sure that we’re able to provide seamless services.”
Wausau area obituaries November 7, 2022
Clifford Alfred Stieber, 87, of Wausau, WI, passed away on November 3, 2022, at Mount View Care Center, Wausau. He was born December 8,1934, in Marathon, WI, and graduated from Wausau High School in 1953. Three years later, Cliff married Sandra Young, and together, they had five children. Cliff was proud to have served his country and received an Honorable Discharge from the Armed Forces in 1961. Throughout his career, he worked for Employers Mutual, Dri-Gas, Schuette Lumber, and France Sales & Service where he retired as a Route Sales & Installation Technician.
