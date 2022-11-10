Read full article on original website
Washtenaw County elected leaders set to vote on giving themselves $9K raises
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Washtenaw County’s top elected leaders are set to vote Wednesday, Nov. 16, on what will amount to a $9,000 raise for many of them when a new term begins in January. The salary bump under consideration for county commissioners is part of a countywide classification...
Land preservation taxes win big in Washtenaw County in Nov. 8 election
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – One of the biggest winners on the Nov. 8 election ballot in Washtenaw County came from neither of the two major political parties. In three separate rural jurisdictions, taxes powering land preservation garnered double-digit support from voters, representing significant gains for conservationists in a county that’s already a mecca for the efforts.
Ann Arbor council votes 7-3 to eliminate public ‘open mic’ at end of meetings
ANN ARBOR, MI — There will be new rules for public speaking when the new Ann Arbor City Council is seated next week. But whether they’re an improvement or an attempt to marginalize dissenting views remains a topic of debate. Over objections by outgoing members of the council...
These were Washtenaw County’s top 10 most dangerous intersections in 2021
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Michigan Auto Law just revealed its list of the most dangerous intersections in Washtenaw County from 2021. Michigan Auto Law is a law firm that specializes in car, truck and motorcycle accidents. Every year the law firm uses its list -- that compiles Michigan State Police car accident reports -- to warn drivers about the risks of intersections.
Bike-lane plan for Ann Arbor neighborhood sparks controversy
ANN ARBOR, MI — A proposal to remove on-street parking to add bike lanes has sparked controversy in an Ann Arbor neighborhood and the city is pausing to give it more thought. Instead of approving the bike-lane plan for Seventh Street as recommended by the city’s Transportation Commission, City...
New roundabout coming to intersection south of Ypsilanti
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A new roundabout is slated to replace a four-way stop intersection south of Ypsilanti next summer. Washtenaw County Road Commission officials say they’re planning the project at the intersection of Bemis and Whittaker roads, on the border of Ypsilanti and Augusta townships, for 2023. The...
2 new faces joining Ann Arbor library board, president reelected
ANN ARBOR, MI — Two new faces are joining the Ann Arbor District Library board of trustees, while President Jim Leija will return to serve another term. Voters this past week elected Catherine Hadley and Aidan Sova to fill two open seats, while reelecting Leija. Sova, 23, believes he...
Did Gen Z students drive increased voter turnout on Nov. 8? Some clerks say yes
Lines of students snaking around campus. Brisk fall weather. Hours of waiting. These images played out at voting locations on some Michigan public university campuses during the Nov. 8 general election, including the University of Michigan, Michigan State University, Western Michigan University and Grand Valley State University. Some have speculated...
School canceled in Jackson, Hillsdale counties Monday, Nov. 14 due to system outage
JACKSON, MI - School districts in Jackson and Hillsdale counties will be closed Monday, Nov. 14, due to a systems outage impacting a wide range of building operations. The Jackson County Intermediate School District reported the outage to the system used by school districts in both counties occurred over the weekend, Nov. 12-13, and affects critical operating systems, including but not limited to heating, telephones, and classroom technology.
michiganradio.org
Three-year-long dispute between Lenawee County and an Amish community could be nearing end
A three-year-old lawsuit that pits religious freedom against a county's public health code is scheduled to go before a judge next month. Lenawee County wants an Amish community to hire outside haulers to dispose of their outhouse waste, in accordance with its public health code. That's instead of the farmers'...
‘A beautiful legacy’: Church in Ypsilanti-area neighborhood could become community center
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - An Ypsilanti-area congregation closed its church’s doors for good this year, but the building is well on its way to continuing on as a community landmark. An Ann Arbor-based nonprofit community center that for more than 50 years has served children and families may by...
The 10 Michigan counties with biggest hike in voter turnout – 5 red and 5 blue
Michigan’s nearly 4.5 million votes in last week’s election was a state record for a midterm. And that happened despite a 6.6% turnout drop in Wayne County – Michigan’s largest county – compared to 2018. Altogether, about 144,000 more people voted in November 2022 compared...
Ransomware attack responsible for shutdown affecting Jackson, Hillsdale schools
JACKSON, MI - Jackson County Intermediate School District officials took network systems offline after technology staff determined suspicious activity to be the result of a “ransomware incident.”. Public school districts in both counties canceled classes Monday, Nov. 14, with the system outage impacting a wide range of building operations...
Ann Arbor revisiting idea of food trucks, pop-up vendors for downtown site
ANN ARBOR, MI — After several years of talks about how to activate downtown’s Library Lane parking lot, Ann Arbor officials are revisiting past ideas. Food trucks and food carts, as well as artisan pop-ups and musical performances, are a focus again. City Council voted 10-0 last week...
13abc.com
Monroe County ISD staff fired after mistreating students with special needs: Parents outraged
MONROE COUNTY, Michigan (WTVG) - The family of an 11-year-old Monroe County boy with autism, can’t help but ask the question why, over and over again, when they think about what they say his teachers did to him at school. The boy’s family asked us to call him J.J.
Look for Tag Day fundraisers hitting streets in early December
ANN ARBOR, MI --Downtown Ann Arbor streets will soon be filled by a crowd of medical students all after one thing – your charity. Galens Tag Day, Dec. 1-3 this year, is an annual fundraiser benefitting a variety of area children’s charities. Roughly 100 medical students from the University of Michigan will be stationed on Ann Arbor street corners, soliciting donations and donning donors with colored tags.
'Inundated' with threats, Oakland County Sheriff asks students for help, vows to investigate all tips 'because it is not a joke'
On the same day a 16-year-old girl was arrested for making social media threats that closed Ferndale schools for the day, Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard is out with a social media warning aimed at students across the county.
Big rezoning causes drama at last meeting of Ann Arbor’s outgoing council
ANN ARBOR, MI — A major rezoning of 190 properties to pave the way for high-density, downtown-style development on Ann Arbor’s west side is now complete. At the final meeting of Ann Arbor’s current City Council that’s been heavily divided, council voted 7-3 along factional lines to OK new zoning for the Maple Road/Stadium Boulevard commercial area Thursday night, Nov. 10.
Invasive pest with taste for ornamental shrub lands in Michigan
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI — An invasive pest that likes to feed on boxwood, a popular landscaping shrub, has made an appearance in Michigan. On Nov. 7, agriculture officials announced the state’s first wild detection of box tree moth, an invasive insect native to Asia, which was found in a Lenawee County backyard.
Some metro Detroit hospitals losing millions amid high workforce costs, lower patient volumes
Some nonprofit hospital systems in metro Detroit have emerged from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic to face budgets awash in red ink. Systems including Henry Ford Health and the legacy Beaumont hospitals within the newly formed Corewell Health show negative operating margins and millions in losses in their latest financial reports. ...
