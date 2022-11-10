ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

Land preservation taxes win big in Washtenaw County in Nov. 8 election

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – One of the biggest winners on the Nov. 8 election ballot in Washtenaw County came from neither of the two major political parties. In three separate rural jurisdictions, taxes powering land preservation garnered double-digit support from voters, representing significant gains for conservationists in a county that’s already a mecca for the efforts.
These were Washtenaw County’s top 10 most dangerous intersections in 2021

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Michigan Auto Law just revealed its list of the most dangerous intersections in Washtenaw County from 2021. Michigan Auto Law is a law firm that specializes in car, truck and motorcycle accidents. Every year the law firm uses its list -- that compiles Michigan State Police car accident reports -- to warn drivers about the risks of intersections.
School canceled in Jackson, Hillsdale counties Monday, Nov. 14 due to system outage

JACKSON, MI - School districts in Jackson and Hillsdale counties will be closed Monday, Nov. 14, due to a systems outage impacting a wide range of building operations. The Jackson County Intermediate School District reported the outage to the system used by school districts in both counties occurred over the weekend, Nov. 12-13, and affects critical operating systems, including but not limited to heating, telephones, and classroom technology.
Look for Tag Day fundraisers hitting streets in early December

ANN ARBOR, MI --Downtown Ann Arbor streets will soon be filled by a crowd of medical students all after one thing – your charity. Galens Tag Day, Dec. 1-3 this year, is an annual fundraiser benefitting a variety of area children’s charities. Roughly 100 medical students from the University of Michigan will be stationed on Ann Arbor street corners, soliciting donations and donning donors with colored tags.
Big rezoning causes drama at last meeting of Ann Arbor’s outgoing council

ANN ARBOR, MI — A major rezoning of 190 properties to pave the way for high-density, downtown-style development on Ann Arbor’s west side is now complete. At the final meeting of Ann Arbor’s current City Council that’s been heavily divided, council voted 7-3 along factional lines to OK new zoning for the Maple Road/Stadium Boulevard commercial area Thursday night, Nov. 10.
Invasive pest with taste for ornamental shrub lands in Michigan

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI — An invasive pest that likes to feed on boxwood, a popular landscaping shrub, has made an appearance in Michigan. On Nov. 7, agriculture officials announced the state’s first wild detection of box tree moth, an invasive insect native to Asia, which was found in a Lenawee County backyard.
