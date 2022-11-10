Read full article on original website
‘Empire Of Light’ Helmer Sam Mendes On How Olivia Colman’s Performance Was Informed By His Own Mother’s Mental Breakdowns, Why Obsession With Nicole Kidman’s ‘Blue Room’ Nudity Stopped Him Reading Reviews & How His Killing Judi Dench’s M Led To 007’s Death
After racing to finish his upcoming Empire of Light and seeing Searchlight launch at festivals leaning into the Cinema Paradiso-style movie love letter element, Sam Mendes is ready to come clean about what his first solo-scripted film is really about, and the experiences that informed it. The grandeur of the seaside 1980 London movie palace is certainly the backdrop for an unlikely romance between a middle-aged theater manager (Olivia Colman) and a dashing young ticket taker (Micheal Ward, whom you’ll recognize from the opening episodes of Steve McQueen’s Small Axe mini). The youth is dealing with the rampant racism that...
Danielle Fishel to Direct Tubi’s Identity-Switch Movie ‘Classmates’ Written by Husband Jensen Karp (EXCLUSIVE)
Fox Entertainment’s ad-supported streamer Tubi has ordered the TV movie “Classmates,” from the wife and husband team of Danielle Fishel (“Boy Meets World”) and Jensen Karp (“Kevin & Bean,” Hot Karl). Fishel directed and Karp wrote the film, which will debut in 2023. Anjelica Bette Fellini (“The French Dispatch”) and Kayden Muller-Janssen (“The Villains of Valley View”) star in the film as former high school classmates Anabella and Raury, who have their identities swapped on the first day of college due to a computer hack. Per the logline: “Despite entirely different backgrounds, races, and personalities, Anabella convinces Raury to leave the...
