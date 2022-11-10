Read full article on original website
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
communitynewspapers.com
Florida Defense Stymies UNC Asheville on Sunday
For the second-consecutive game, defense shined for Florida women’s basketball, helping the Gators to a dominant 86-40 victory over UNC Asheville on Sunday afternoon in Exactech Arena. The Gators (2-0, 0-0 SEC) were relentless on the defensive end of the court, forcing 35 UNC Asheville (1-1, 0-0 Big South)...
communitynewspapers.com
Gators Sign Thomas Haugh to 2023 Class
Florida men’s basketball has signed Thomas Haugh to its 2023 class, head coach Todd Golden announced on Thursday. Haugh (pronounced “HOWK”), a 6-foot-9 forward, hails from New Oxford, Pa., and is attending Perkiomen School in Pennsburg, Pa. He will join the Gators as a freshman in 2023.
Mark Richt had great request for Florida State’s coach
It has been nearly four years since Mark Richt last coached a college football program, but his disdain for one particular team remains as strong as ever. Richt had an awesome request for Florida State head coach Mike Norvell following the Seminoles’ blowout win over Syracuse on Saturday. The two-time SEC champion, who was working as an analyst for the ACC Network, kindly asked Norvell to “kick the Gators’ ass” when Florida State plays them in two weeks.
Will Hurricane Nicole hit Gainesville? Here’s the latest forecast track
Gainesville, along with the University of Florida campus, are on the edge fo the forecast cone of uncertainty for Hurricane Nicole but widespread effects are expected across most of central Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to make landfall somewhere near Port St. Lucie overnight Wednesday into Thursday. A hurricane warning is in effect from Palm Coast ...
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Church of Eleven22 – Orange Park
The project: Renovation of existing church for new tenant. Architect: Steve Siebert Architecture; Delray Beach. Additional vendors: Cowan Electrical Enterprises, Jacksonville; Savage Brothers Inc., Jacksonville; Sweeney Plumbing, Jacksonville. Contractor: Marand Builders, Jacksonville.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested for fentanyl trafficking
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Michael Deon Woulard, 46, was arrested early this morning and charged with fentanyl trafficking and 13 other charges after reportedly promising to cooperate with law enforcement and then fleeing Alachua County. On September 26, Woulard was pulled over on I-75 in a rental car, and Florida...
WCJB
Homeless man rides out Tropical Storm Nicole in Marion County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County was one of the first North Central Florida counties to be hit by Tropical Storm Nicole as the storm moved through the region. The storm brought rain and gusty winds. Officials are reporting power outages and downed trees. A homeless man riding out the...
alachuachronicle.com
Newberry shooting this morning determined to be self-defense
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASO), a 911 call was received today at 9:24 a.m. in reference to a fatal shooting in the Watermelon Pond area of Newberry. At this time, investigators have determined that two neighbors were in a dispute when one neighbor shot the other one.
Tracking Nicole: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm
Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. -In anticipation of Subtropical Storm Nicole, on-beach driving will be restricted at Porpoise Point beginning Monday, Nov. 7. The remaining vehicular access ramps will be restricted beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. These restrictions will be imposed for the duration of the storm.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man found guilty of robbery after pattern of crime since 1983
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Assistant State Attorney Britanee Prince led the prosecution team in State vs. Darrell Lavonne Chambers. On August 13, 2020, The Gainesville Police Department arrested Darrell Chambers, dob 9/20/1963, following a robbery with a deadly weapon. Gainesville Police Officers responded to Winn Dixie Grocery Stores for a subject that routinely shoplifts in their store. Employees confronted Chambers and he produced a folding knife from his pants pocket, ordering the employees to move out of his way. After a two-day trial, an Alachua County Jury deliberated for over an hour and found Chambers guilty of robbery with a deadly weapon. Chambers’s first prison sentence was in 1984 for burglary and assault, and he has a dozen similar convictions.
mycbs4.com
Fatal shooting in Alachua County believed to be self defense, Sheriff's Office says
Alachua County — The Alachua County Sheriff's Office says they do not plan to charge a person who shot and killed their neighbor. A spokesperson says the shooting happened after a dispute between two neighbors, but they believe the shooter acted in self defense. The Sheriff's Office says this...
mainstreetdailynews.com
GPD investigates NE Gainesville homicide
A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds near 100 NE 22nd Street on Tuesday afternoon and later died. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) release, multiple GPD units responded to the report of an unresponsive male on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds at 1:45 p.m. Emergency responders...
alachuachronicle.com
Circle K clerk arrested for stealing $1500
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Miracle Lacoria Stephens, 18, was arrested late last night and charged with grand theft after allegedly stealing about $1500 from Circle K, her employer. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a report of a theft last night at the Circle K at 9303 NW 39th Avenue. The manager of the store reportedly told the deputy that managers had been investigating a cash discrepancy and that Stephens, an employee, had admitted to taking $270 that day; she then gave the money back. Stephens reportedly admitted in a written statement that she had stolen approximately $1500. Another manager reportedly told the deputy that the cash shortage had started on October 30.
villages-news.com
Villager allegedly attempts to flee Publix without paying for $400 worth of groceries
A Villager was arrested after allegedly attempting to flee Publix without paying for more than $400 worth of groceries loaded in a shopping cart. Tina Marie Rossi, 58, of the Village of Alhambra, went through the checkout lane shortly before noon Saturday at the Publix at La Plaza Grand and paid for an 18-pack of Bud Light beer and a bottle of Hershey’s chocolate syrup, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She paid for the items with a virtual merchandise store card.
Citrus County Chronicle
Wildwood man sentenced to life for killing Inverness woman in Sumter County traffic crash
A judge sentenced a Wildwood man to spend his life in custody for leading police in a chase before causing a four-vehicle collision near his hometown that killed a Citrus County woman. Sumter County Circuit Court Judge Mary Hatcher announced Anthony Nepoleon Brown’s two concurrent prison terms of life Friday,...
mycbs4.com
Man arrested for stealing from multiple neighborhoods in Alachua County
According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), yesterday a deputy responded to the Paddock Club Apartments after receiving call about a suspicious person. The deputy says that the person was seen looking into vehicles and trying to get into them. The suspect later identified as Teshon Johnson,24, was described...
alachuachronicle.com
Teen arrested for stealing thousands of dollars with forged check
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Emanuel Leon Baker III, 18, was arrested this morning and charged with simple battery, two counts of cashing a forged check, and two counts of scheming to defraud after allegedly cashing a forged check and attempting to cash a second check. Baker reportedly told a Gainesville...
WCJB
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
MARION OAKS, Fla. (WCJB) - A deadly crash on Interstate 75 blocked some northbound lanes on Wednesday afternoon, and numerous emergency crews responded to the scene. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, Marion County Fire Rescue crews, and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a fatal crash and vehicle fire near mile marker 337 in Marion Oaks on I-75.
